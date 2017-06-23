Edition:
Fri Jun 23, 2017

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

An injured opposition supporter is helped by volunteer members of a primary care response team during clashes with riot security forces at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela June 22, 2017. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, June 23, 2017
Opposition supporters clash with riot security forces at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela June 22, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Veron

A member of the riot security forces points a gun through the fence at an opposition supporter during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela June 22, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

An opposition supporter covers another one after he was injured outside an air force base during clashes with riot police forces at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela June 22, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

An injured opposition supporter is helped by other supporters outside an air force base during clashes with riot police forces at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela June 22, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

An opposition supporter uses a tennis racquet to throw back a tear gas canister during clashes with riot security forces at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela June 22, 2017. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Riot security forces fire tear gas at opposition supporters from an air force base during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela June 22, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Veron

A member of the riot security forces points a gun at an opposition supporter holding a Venezuelan national flag during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela June 22, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition supporters break a fence of an air force base during clashes with riot security forces at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela June 22, 2017. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

An opposition supporter stands next to a burning riot security force motorcycle during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela June 22, 2017. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

An opposition supporter wears a national flag of Venezuela over his shoulders as he takes cover during clashes with riot police forces at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela June 22, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Demonstrators congregate during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela June 22, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Riot security forces members congregate next to a government truck that was set on fire during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela June 22, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Opposition supporters ride a truck during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela June 22, 2017. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Opposition supporters run past a government truck that was set on fire during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela June 22, 2017. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Opposition supporters vandalize a government truck during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela June 22, 2017. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

An opposition supporter stands next to a burning riot security force motorcycle during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela June 22, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

