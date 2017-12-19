Deadly train derailment in Washington
The scene where an Amtrak passenger train derailed on a bridge over interstate highway I-5 in DuPont, Washington, December 18, 2017. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola
The scene where an Amtrak passenger train derailed on a bridge over interstate highway I-5. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola
The scene where an Amtrak passenger train derailed. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola
New railroad tracks just prior to the scene where an Amtrak passenger train derailed. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola
An Amtrak passenger train is seen derailed. Courtesy Pierce County Sheriff's Department/Handout via REUTERS
Traffic moves by the scene where an Amtrak passenger train derailed on a bridge over interstate highway I-5. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola
Investigators begin analysis at the scene where an Amtrak passenger train derailed on a bridge over interstate highway I-5. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola
First responders are at the scene of an Amtrak passenger train which derailed and is hanging from a bridge over the interstate highway I-5. REUTERS/Nick Adams
Parts of an Amtrak passenger train at the scene of derailment. Courtesy Pierce County Sheriff's Department/Handout via REUTERS
An Amtrak passenger train is seen derailed on a bridge over interstate highway I-5. Courtesy WSDOT/Handout via REUTERS
The scene where an Amtrak passenger train derailed. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola
The Amtrak passenger train which derailed is seen hanging from a bridge over the interstate highway (I-5). REUTERS/Tom James
First responders are seen at the scene of an Amtrak passenger train derailment. REUTERS/Nick Adams
An Amtrak passenger train derailment over interstate highway I-5 is seen in this Washington State Patrol image. Courtesy Brooke Bova/Washington State Patrol/Handout via REUTERS
The scene where an Amtrak passenger train derailed on a bridge over interstate highway I-5. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola
First responders are seen at the scene of an Amtrak passenger train derailment. Courtesy Brooke Bova/Washington State Patrol/Handout via REUTERS
Parts of an Amtrak passenger train at the scene of derailment. Courtesy Pierce County Sheriff's Department/Handout via REUTERS
First responders are at the scene of an Amtrak passenger train derailment. REUTERS/Nick Adams
The scene where an Amtrak passenger train derailed on a bridge over interstate highway I-5. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola
Emergency services next to a derailed Amtrak train. COURTESY BRADEN CHAPMAN via REUTERS
