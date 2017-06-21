Deadly wildfire in Portugal
A firefighting plane dumps water on a forest fire in Louriceira, Portugal. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Soldiers help to put out a forest fire in the village of Capelo, near Gois. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A religious shrine is seen amongst charred trees following a forest fire in Cadafaz, near Gois. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A firefighting plane dumps water on a forest fire as seen from the village of Capelo, near Gois. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Soldiers try to extinguish burning debris while working to put out a forest fire in the village of Capelo, near Gois. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Firefighters rest after fighting wildfires in Alvares, Portugal, in this picture obtained from social media. Pedro Bras/via REUTERS
A man wears a helmet as he uses a branch with leaves to try to put out flames from a forest fire in Castanheira de Pera. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Firefighters work to save a house from a forest fire in Carvalho, near Gois. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Firefighters work to put out a forest fire in the village of Sandinha, near Gois. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A woman helps firefighters as they work to put out a forest fire in the village of Sandinha, near Gois. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Firefighters work to put out a forest fire in the village of Sandinha, near Gois. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Firefighters work to put out a forest fire in the village of Sandinha, near Gois. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A burned out car is seen during a forest fire in Castanheira de Pera. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Firefighters work to put out a forest fire in the village of Sandinha, near Gois. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Smoke from a forest fire is seen near Castanheira de Pera. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
A firefighter watches an approaching forest fire in Carvalho, near Gois. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Firefighters work amidst smoke to put out a forest fire near Castanheira de Pera. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
A burned out tractor is seen amidst burned trees after a forest fire in Castanheira de Pera. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
A firefighting plane dumps water on a forest fire in Cadafaz, near Goes. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A burned out car and a burned house are seen after a forest fire in Castanheira de Pera. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
A firefighting plane dumps water on a forest fire as firefighters look on in Mendeira. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Firefighters work to put out a forest fire in Carvalho, near Gois. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A burned van and burned trees are seen in a local road following a forest fire outside Pedrogao Grande. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
A forest fire is seen near Tojeira, Pedrogao Grande. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A burned car is seen in the aftermath of a forest fire near Pedrogao Grande. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Firefightes work to put out a forest fire near the village of Fato. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A forest fire is seen near Bouca. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A forest fire is seen near Tojeira, Pedrogao Grande. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Burned traffic signs and trees are seen during a forest fire near Figueiro dos Vinhos. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Firefighters work to put out a forest fire near Bouca. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Fire and smoke is seen on the IC8 motorway during a forest fire near Pedrogao Grande. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
An ambulance drives past a burned car during a forest fire in Figueiro dos Vinhos. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Firefighters work to put out a forest fire near Bouca. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Fire and smoke is seen on the IC8 motorway during a forest fire near Pedrogao Grande. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
A burned car and burned trees are seen during a forest fire near Figueiro dos Vinhos. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Fire and smoke is seen on the IC8 motorway during a forest fire near Pedrogao Grande. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
A policeman walks near the body of a victim of a forest fire in Figueiro dos Vinhos. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Smoke from a forest fire is seen from the village of Dornes. REUTERS/Axel Bugge
Firefighters work to put out a forest fire near Bouca. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
