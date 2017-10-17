Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
A burnt house is seen following a forest fire in Vila Nova, near Vouzela, Portugal, October 16, 2017. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Trees are seen after a forest fire near Marinha Grande, Portugal, October 17, 2017. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Albertina Miranda walks inside her burnt house after a forest fire in Lagares, near Santa Comba Dao, Portugal October 17, 2017. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Firefighters work to extinguish flames from a forest fire in Cabanoes near Lousa, Portugal, October 16, 2017. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
A burnt house is seen after a forest fire in Lagares, near Santa Comba Dao, Portugal October 17, 2017. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Farmers walk their livestock on a mountain road past vegetation burnt by forest fire in San Martin de Cereixedo, Cervantes, Galicia, northern Spain October 17, 2017. REUTERS/Vincent West
A car drives along a mountain road past vegetation burnt by forest fire in San Martin de Cereixedo, Cervantes, Galicia, northern Spain October 17, 2017. REUTERS/Vincent West
Smoke and flames from a forest fire are seen near Lousa, Portugal, October 16, 2017. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
A man walks in his burnt property after a forest fire in Lagares, near Santa Comba Dao, Portugal October 17, 2017. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
A cyclist is seen on a road after a forest fire near Marinha Grande, Portugal, October 17, 2017. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
The sun is seen behind a thick smoke from forest fires in Tablado, near Muniellos park, Asturias, northern Spain, October 16, 2017. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Burnt vehicles are seen after a forest fire in Miro, near Penacova, Portugal, October 17, 2017. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
A burnt speed limit sign is seen after a forest fire in Miro, near Penacova, Portugal, October 17, 2017. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Smoke is seen amidst burned trees after a forest fire in Chandebrito, Galicia, northern Spain, October 16, 2017. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
A firefighter is seen near flames from a forest fire in Cabanoes, near Lousa, Portugal, October 16, 2017. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Burned wreckage of a van where two people died is seen amidst burned trees after a forest fire in Chandebrito, Galicia, northern Spain, October 16, 2017. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
A firefighter stands near a firewall in Tablado, near Muniellos park, Asturias, northern Spain, October 16, 2017. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Firefighters try to extinguish flames from a forest fire in Cabanoes near Lousa, Portugal, October 16, 2017. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
People walk through burned trees after a forest fire in Chandebrito, Galicia, northern Spain, October 16, 2017. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Firefighters from the Military Emergency Unit (UME) work to put out a forest fire near As Nieves, northern Spain, October 15, 2017. Spanish Defence Ministry/UME/Luismi Ortiz/Handout via REUTERS
A woman walks past a burned wreckage of a car after a forest fire in Chandebrito, Galicia, northern Spain, October 16, 2017. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
A vehicle turns around as a forest fire burns by the road near Vigo, Spain, October 15, 2017. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
A firefighter builds a firewall in an attempt to halt the progress of a forest fire in Tablado, near Muniellos park, Asturias, northern Spain, October 16, 2017. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A man walks through burned houses following a forest fire in Pinheiro do Azere, Portugal, October 16, 2017. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Burned trees and a burned sign are seen after a forest fire in Chandebrito, Galicia, northern Spain, October 16, 2017. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
A man tries to extinguish flames from a forest fire near Vigo, Spain, October 15, 2017. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Smoke is seen amidst burned trees after a forest fire in Chandebrito, Galicia, northern Spain, October 16, 2017. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Burnt houses are seen in the aftermath of a forest fire in Pinheiro do Azere, Portugal, October 16, 2017. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
The sun is seen behind a thick smoke from forest fires in Tablado, near Muniellos park, Asturias, northern Spain, October 16, 2017. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
