Debut launch of SpaceX Falcon Heavy
A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket lifts off from historic launch pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Thom Baur
A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket lifts off from historic launch pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Thom Baur
A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket lifts off from historic launch pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket trails smoke after lifting off from historic launch pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Thom Baur
A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket climbs towards space after lifting off from historic launch pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket leaves a smoke trail behind after lifting off from historic launch pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket lifts off from historic launch pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Thom Baur
A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket trails smoke after lifting off from historic launch pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket stands on historic launch pad 39A as it is readied for its first demonstration flight at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, February 5, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Spectators at Cocoa Beach watch SpaceX's first Falcon Heavy rocket launch from the Kennedy Space Center, Florida, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Gregg Newton
A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket lifts off from historic launch pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket lifts off from historic launch pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Thom Baur
The contrail of SpaceX's first Falcon Heavy rocket loom above spectators at Cocoa Beach after its launch from the Kennedy Space Center, Florida, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Gregg Newton
Spectators at Cocoa Beach watch SpaceX's first Falcon Heavy rocket launch from the Kennedy Space Center, Florida, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Gregg Newton
A red Tesla Roadster is seen during preparations to use it as a mock payload for the launch of a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, in Cape Canaveral, Florida, December 6, 2017. Picture taken December 6, 2017. Flickr.com/photos/SpaceX via REUTERS
Indiana University student Constance Strawn of Bloomington, Indiana, gets ready to watch her first SpaceX launch, several hours before liftoff of the first Falcon Heavy rocket, from a vantage point at Cocoa Beach, Florida, February 6, 2018....more
Visitors stake out spots near the fishing pier at Jetty Park to watch SpaceX's first Falcon Heavy rocket launch from the Kennedy Space Center, Florida, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Gregg Newton
Visitors stake out spots near the fishing pier at Jetty Park and Cocoa Beach to watch SpaceX's first Falcon Heavy rocket launch from the Kennedy Space Center, Florida, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Gregg Newton
A sign at cape Canaveral Air Force Station warns fishermen and boaters about SpaceX's first Falcon Heavy rocket launch from the Kennedy Space Center, Florida, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Gregg Newton
Visitors gather along Cocoa Beach before SpaceX's first Falcon Heavy rocket launch from the Kennedy Space Center, Florida, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Gregg Newton
Visitors stake out spots near the fishing pier at Jetty Park to watch SpaceX's first Falcon Heavy rocket launch from the Kennedy Space Center, Florida, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Gregg Newton
Next Slideshows
Barred from Libyan ghost city
More than six years after they were forced to leave their homes in the civil war that toppled Muammar Gaddafi, tens of thousands of residents of Tawergha are...
Larry Nassar's victims speak out
Nearly 200 victims gave horrifying testimony about decades of abuse from the disgraced USA Gymnastics team doctor, who will serve an effective life sentence...
Singapore Airshow
Highlights from the Singapore Airshow.
Back to hockey's roots
In Minneapolis, 2,500 amateur players take to the frozen surface of Lake Nokomis for the U.S. Pond Hockey Championship in a celebration of a childhood joy for...
MORE IN PICTURES
North Korean orchestra serenades South
A 137-strong North Korean orchestra performs in Gangneung, the first performance by North Koreans in the South since 2000.
Earthquake rocks Taiwan tourist city
Scores of aftershocks hamper rescue efforts as emergency personnel comb through collapsed buildings in search of survivors.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Air strikes pound Syrian rebel stronghold
The United Nations called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Syria of at least a month, as heavy air strikes were reported to have killed dozens of people in the last major rebel stronghold near Damascus.
Military parades around the world
A look at countries that hold military marches, as President Donald Trump reportedly orders officials to plan a military parade in Washington similar to France's Bastille Day parade.
North Korea's cheer squad
North Korea's 229-member cheering squad arrives in South Korea to support athletes from the two sides at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Counting the animals
The Zoological Society of London Zoo holds its annual animal count.
Inside the Pyeongchang Olympic village
Almost 3,000 competing athletes will call the Olympic village home during the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Black Panther portraits
Intimate portraits of the cast and crew of Marvel superhero movie "Black Panther".