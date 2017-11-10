Edition:
Delhi's toxic smog

A street cleaner works in heavy smog in Delhi. India plans to use fire trucks to spray water over parts of its capital to combat toxic smog and dust that has triggered a pollution emergency, with conditions expected to worsen over the weekend. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Friday, November 10, 2017
1 / 17
Vehicles drive through heavy smog in Delhi. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
2 / 17
A woman wearing a scarf to cover her face looks on as she waits for a passenger bus on a smoggy morning in New Delhi. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
3 / 17
People ride a boat as seagulls fly over the waters of the river Yamuna on a smoggy morning in New Delhi. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
4 / 17
Illegal crop burning in farm states surrounding New Delhi, vehicle exhausts and swirling construction dust have contributed to what has become an annual crisis. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Friday, November 10, 2017
5 / 17
People exercise in a park on a smoggy morning in New Delhi. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
6 / 17
A man stands on railway platform on a smoggy morning in Delhi. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / Friday, November 10, 2017
7 / 17
A man covers his face as he walks to work in Delhi. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
8 / 17
A man exercises in a park on a smoggy morning in New Delhi. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
9 / 17
People cross the road in Delhi. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
10 / 17
A man covers his face with a handkerchief as he walks ina park on a smoggy morning in Delhi. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
11 / 17
A schoolboy covers his face with a handkerchief as he waits for a passenger bus on a smoggy morning in Delhi. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
12 / 17
Boys wear masks on a smoggy day in Delhi. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
13 / 17
A man walks along a railway platform on a smoggy morning in Delhi. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / Friday, November 10, 2017
14 / 17
A woman walks along the road on a smoggy morning in Delhi. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / Friday, November 10, 2017
15 / 17
A man covers his face as he walks to work, in Delhi, India, November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
16 / 17
A general view of New Delhi during heavy smog, India, November 10, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Friday, November 10, 2017
17 / 17
