Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Nov 17, 2017 | 5:30pm GMT

Delhi's toxic smog

Men feed seagulls along the Yamuna river on a smoggy morning in Delhi. A thick cloud of toxic smog 10 times the recommended limit has enveloped India's capital. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Men feed seagulls along the Yamuna river on a smoggy morning in Delhi. A thick cloud of toxic smog 10 times the recommended limit has enveloped India's capital. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / Friday, November 17, 2017
Men feed seagulls along the Yamuna river on a smoggy morning in Delhi. A thick cloud of toxic smog 10 times the recommended limit has enveloped India's capital. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
Close
1 / 24
A firefighter sprays water onto trees to fight the air pollution in Delhi. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A firefighter sprays water onto trees to fight the air pollution in Delhi. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, November 14, 2017
A firefighter sprays water onto trees to fight the air pollution in Delhi. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
2 / 24
A girl wearing a face mask looks out from a bus in Delhi. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

A girl wearing a face mask looks out from a bus in Delhi. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
A girl wearing a face mask looks out from a bus in Delhi. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
Close
3 / 24
A woman walks across a field on a smoggy morning in Delhi. A thick cloud of toxic smog 10 times the recommended limit has enveloped India's capital. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

A woman walks across a field on a smoggy morning in Delhi. A thick cloud of toxic smog 10 times the recommended limit has enveloped India's capital. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
A woman walks across a field on a smoggy morning in Delhi. A thick cloud of toxic smog 10 times the recommended limit has enveloped India's capital. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
Close
4 / 24
A woman covers her face with a cloth on a smoggy morning in Delhi. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

A woman covers her face with a cloth on a smoggy morning in Delhi. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / Tuesday, November 14, 2017
A woman covers her face with a cloth on a smoggy morning in Delhi. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
Close
5 / 24
People walk through smog near Delhi. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

People walk through smog near Delhi. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
People walk through smog near Delhi. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
6 / 24
A child wears a face mask for protection from air pollution in Delhi. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A child wears a face mask for protection from air pollution in Delhi. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, November 14, 2017
A child wears a face mask for protection from air pollution in Delhi. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
7 / 24
A man walks through smog near Delhi. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A man walks through smog near Delhi. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
A man walks through smog near Delhi. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
8 / 24
A street cleaner works in heavy smog in Delhi. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A street cleaner works in heavy smog in Delhi. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Friday, November 10, 2017
A street cleaner works in heavy smog in Delhi. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
9 / 24
Vehicles drive through heavy smog in Delhi. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Vehicles drive through heavy smog in Delhi. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Vehicles drive through heavy smog in Delhi. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
10 / 24
A woman wearing a scarf to cover her face looks on as she waits for a passenger bus on a smoggy morning in Delhi. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

A woman wearing a scarf to cover her face looks on as she waits for a passenger bus on a smoggy morning in Delhi. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
A woman wearing a scarf to cover her face looks on as she waits for a passenger bus on a smoggy morning in Delhi. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
Close
11 / 24
Illegal crop burning in farm states surrounding New Delhi, vehicle exhausts and swirling construction dust have contributed to what has become an annual crisis. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Illegal crop burning in farm states surrounding New Delhi, vehicle exhausts and swirling construction dust have contributed to what has become an annual crisis. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Friday, November 10, 2017
Illegal crop burning in farm states surrounding New Delhi, vehicle exhausts and swirling construction dust have contributed to what has become an annual crisis. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
12 / 24
People exercise in a park on a smoggy morning in Delhi. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

People exercise in a park on a smoggy morning in Delhi. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
People exercise in a park on a smoggy morning in Delhi. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
Close
13 / 24
A man stands on railway platform on a smoggy morning in Delhi. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

A man stands on railway platform on a smoggy morning in Delhi. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / Friday, November 10, 2017
A man stands on railway platform on a smoggy morning in Delhi. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
Close
14 / 24
A man covers his face as he walks to work in Delhi. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

A man covers his face as he walks to work in Delhi. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
A man covers his face as he walks to work in Delhi. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
Close
15 / 24
A man exercises in a park on a smoggy morning in Delhi. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

A man exercises in a park on a smoggy morning in Delhi. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
A man exercises in a park on a smoggy morning in Delhi. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
Close
16 / 24
People cross the road in Delhi. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

People cross the road in Delhi. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
People cross the road in Delhi. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
Close
17 / 24
A man covers his face with a handkerchief as he walks ina park on a smoggy morning in Delhi. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

A man covers his face with a handkerchief as he walks ina park on a smoggy morning in Delhi. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
A man covers his face with a handkerchief as he walks ina park on a smoggy morning in Delhi. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
Close
18 / 24
A schoolboy covers his face with a handkerchief as he waits for a passenger bus on a smoggy morning in Delhi. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

A schoolboy covers his face with a handkerchief as he waits for a passenger bus on a smoggy morning in Delhi. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
A schoolboy covers his face with a handkerchief as he waits for a passenger bus on a smoggy morning in Delhi. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
Close
19 / 24
Boys wear masks on a smoggy day in Delhi. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Boys wear masks on a smoggy day in Delhi. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Boys wear masks on a smoggy day in Delhi. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
20 / 24
A man walks along a railway platform on a smoggy morning in Delhi. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

A man walks along a railway platform on a smoggy morning in Delhi. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / Friday, November 10, 2017
A man walks along a railway platform on a smoggy morning in Delhi. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
Close
21 / 24
A woman walks along the road on a smoggy morning in Delhi. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

A woman walks along the road on a smoggy morning in Delhi. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / Friday, November 10, 2017
A woman walks along the road on a smoggy morning in Delhi. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
Close
22 / 24
A man covers his face as he walks to work, in Delhi. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

A man covers his face as he walks to work, in Delhi. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
A man covers his face as he walks to work, in Delhi. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
Close
23 / 24
A general view of New Delhi during heavy smog. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A general view of New Delhi during heavy smog. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Friday, November 10, 2017
A general view of New Delhi during heavy smog. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Kenyan opposition leader returns

Kenyan opposition leader returns

Next Slideshows

Kenyan opposition leader returns

Kenyan opposition leader returns

Kenyan police try to disperse supporters cheering a convoy carrying opposition leader Raila Odinga from the airport to central Nairobi.

17 Nov 2017
Inside the Museum of the Bible

Inside the Museum of the Bible

Washington's new Museum of the Bible opens its doors for a media preview.

15 Nov 2017
Dogs of the world

Dogs of the world

Canine capers at the World Dog Show in Leipzig, Germany.

10 Nov 2017
Fall colors

Fall colors

Mother Nature puts on an autumn show.

08 Nov 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Fiery protests in Greece

Fiery protests in Greece

Protesters clash with police following a rally marking the 44th anniversary of a 1973 student uprising against the military dictatorship that was ruling Greece.

Tesla unveils Semi and Roadster

Tesla unveils Semi and Roadster

Tesla debuts an electric heavy duty truck and new $200,000 sports car.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Kenyan opposition leader returns

Kenyan opposition leader returns

Kenyan police try to disperse supporters cheering a convoy carrying opposition leader Raila Odinga from the airport to central Nairobi.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Best of the Latin Grammys

Best of the Latin Grammys

Highlights from the 18th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas.

Latin Grammy red carpet

Latin Grammy red carpet

Fashion and style from the Latin Grammy Awards.

Bambi Awards

Bambi Awards

Germany's Bambi Awards honor individuals in entertainment, literature, sports and politics.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast