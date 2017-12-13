Democrat wins Senate seat in Alabama
Democratic Alabama Senate candidate Doug Jones acknowledges supporters at the election night party in Birmingham. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore takes the stage upon arriving at his election night party in Montgomery. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A child watches the results come in at Roy Moore's election night party in Montgomery. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A supporter of Roy Moore stands alone after media began to call the election for rival candidate Doug Jones, at Moore's election night party in Montgomery. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Supporters celebrate at the election night party for Doug Jones in Birmingham. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
A framed Ten Commandments is carried by a supporter at Roy Moore's election party in Montgomery. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Doug Jones acknowledges supporters at the election night party in Birmingham. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
Supporters of Roy Moore react at Moore's election night party in Montgomery. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A supporter of Roy Moore reacts after media began to call the election for rival candidate Doug Jones, at Moore's election night party in Montgomery. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Doug Jones pauses as he addresses supporters while his wife Louise acknowledges the audience. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
Supporters celebrate at the election night party for Doug Jones. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
Supporters of Doug Jones celebrate. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
Supporters of Roy Moore react. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Roy Moore speaks at his election night party. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Doug Jones holds his granddaughter as he celebrates. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
Doug Jones kiss his wife Louise on their 25th anniversary at the election night party. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
Supporters of Roy Moore embrace after media began to call the election for rival candidate Doug Jones. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A supporter of Roy Moore reacts while checking his phone after media began to call the election for Doug Jones. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Doug Jones and wife Louise acknowledge supporters. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
Make America Great Again hats lie on a table at Roy Moore's election night party. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Republican candidate Roy Moore rides his horse after voting in Gallant. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Roy Moore, accompanied by his wife Kayla, rides his horse to a polling station before voting in Gallant. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Roy Moore returns a hat to his wife, Kayla, as they ride their horses to a polling station in Gallant. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Democratic candidate Doug Jones speaks with the media after casting his vote at Brookwood Baptist Church in Mountain Brook. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
Roy Moore speaks during a campaign rally in Midland City, Alabama. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Protesters gather before a campaign rally for Roy Moore in Midland City. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Supporters of Roy Moore arrive for a rally in Midland City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon speaks during a campaign rally for Roy Moore in Midland City. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A sign is pictured at a Roy Moore campaign rally in Midland City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Democratic candidate Doug Jones speaks to his supporters as his wife Louise looks on at Old Car Heaven in Birmingham. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
Workers set up an artificial "swamp" outside a venue where Roy Moore will hold a rally in Midland City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Supporters hold signs before a campaign rally for Roy Moore in Midland City. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Former NBA player Charles Barkley speaks to the crowd for his support of Democratic candidate Doug Jones, during a rally at Old Car Heaven in Birmingham. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
Nathan Mathis holds a sign before a campaign rally for Roy Moore in Midland City. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
People hold their hands over their hearts as they pledge allegiance at a Roy Moore campaign rally in Midland City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man holds a sign of support at a Roy Moore rally in Midland City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Roy Moore speaks during a rally in Midland City. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Sheriff David Clarke waits to speak at a Roy Moore rally in Midland City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Supporters of Doug Jones listen as he speaks at a rally at Old Car Heaven in Birmingham. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
Roy Moore smiles while his wife Kayla delivers remarks during a rally in Midland City. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
