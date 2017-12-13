Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Dec 13, 2017 | 1:40pm GMT

Democrat wins Senate seat in Alabama

Democratic Alabama Senate candidate Doug Jones acknowledges supporters at the election night party in Birmingham. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Democratic Alabama Senate candidate Doug Jones acknowledges supporters at the election night party in Birmingham. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Reuters / Wednesday, December 13, 2017
Democratic Alabama Senate candidate Doug Jones acknowledges supporters at the election night party in Birmingham. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
Close
1 / 40
Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore takes the stage upon arriving at his election night party in Montgomery. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore takes the stage upon arriving at his election night party in Montgomery. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, December 13, 2017
Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore takes the stage upon arriving at his election night party in Montgomery. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
2 / 40
A child watches the results come in at Roy Moore's election night party in Montgomery. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A child watches the results come in at Roy Moore's election night party in Montgomery. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, December 13, 2017
A child watches the results come in at Roy Moore's election night party in Montgomery. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
3 / 40
A supporter of Roy Moore stands alone after media began to call the election for rival candidate Doug Jones, at Moore's election night party in Montgomery. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A supporter of Roy Moore stands alone after media began to call the election for rival candidate Doug Jones, at Moore's election night party in Montgomery. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, December 13, 2017
A supporter of Roy Moore stands alone after media began to call the election for rival candidate Doug Jones, at Moore's election night party in Montgomery. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
4 / 40
Supporters celebrate at the election night party for Doug Jones in Birmingham. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Supporters celebrate at the election night party for Doug Jones in Birmingham. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Reuters / Wednesday, December 13, 2017
Supporters celebrate at the election night party for Doug Jones in Birmingham. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
Close
5 / 40
A framed Ten Commandments is carried by a supporter at Roy Moore's election party in Montgomery. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A framed Ten Commandments is carried by a supporter at Roy Moore's election party in Montgomery. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Wednesday, December 13, 2017
A framed Ten Commandments is carried by a supporter at Roy Moore's election party in Montgomery. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
6 / 40
Doug Jones acknowledges supporters at the election night party in Birmingham. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Doug Jones acknowledges supporters at the election night party in Birmingham. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Reuters / Wednesday, December 13, 2017
Doug Jones acknowledges supporters at the election night party in Birmingham. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
Close
7 / 40
Supporters of Roy Moore react at Moore's election night party in Montgomery. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Supporters of Roy Moore react at Moore's election night party in Montgomery. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, December 13, 2017
Supporters of Roy Moore react at Moore's election night party in Montgomery. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
8 / 40
A supporter of Roy Moore reacts after media began to call the election for rival candidate Doug Jones, at Moore's election night party in Montgomery. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A supporter of Roy Moore reacts after media began to call the election for rival candidate Doug Jones, at Moore's election night party in Montgomery. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Wednesday, December 13, 2017
A supporter of Roy Moore reacts after media began to call the election for rival candidate Doug Jones, at Moore's election night party in Montgomery. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
9 / 40
Doug Jones pauses as he addresses supporters while his wife Louise acknowledges the audience. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Doug Jones pauses as he addresses supporters while his wife Louise acknowledges the audience. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Reuters / Wednesday, December 13, 2017
Doug Jones pauses as he addresses supporters while his wife Louise acknowledges the audience. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
Close
10 / 40
Supporters celebrate at the election night party for Doug Jones. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Supporters celebrate at the election night party for Doug Jones. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Reuters / Wednesday, December 13, 2017
Supporters celebrate at the election night party for Doug Jones. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
Close
11 / 40
Supporters of Doug Jones celebrate. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Supporters of Doug Jones celebrate. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Reuters / Wednesday, December 13, 2017
Supporters of Doug Jones celebrate. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
Close
12 / 40
Supporters of Roy Moore react. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Supporters of Roy Moore react. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, December 13, 2017
Supporters of Roy Moore react. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
13 / 40
Roy Moore speaks at his election night party. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Roy Moore speaks at his election night party. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, December 13, 2017
Roy Moore speaks at his election night party. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
14 / 40
Doug Jones holds his granddaughter as he celebrates. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Doug Jones holds his granddaughter as he celebrates. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Reuters / Wednesday, December 13, 2017
Doug Jones holds his granddaughter as he celebrates. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
Close
15 / 40
Doug Jones kiss his wife Louise on their 25th anniversary at the election night party. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Doug Jones kiss his wife Louise on their 25th anniversary at the election night party. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Reuters / Wednesday, December 13, 2017
Doug Jones kiss his wife Louise on their 25th anniversary at the election night party. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
Close
16 / 40
Supporters of Roy Moore embrace after media began to call the election for rival candidate Doug Jones. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Supporters of Roy Moore embrace after media began to call the election for rival candidate Doug Jones. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, December 13, 2017
Supporters of Roy Moore embrace after media began to call the election for rival candidate Doug Jones. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
17 / 40
A supporter of Roy Moore reacts while checking his phone after media began to call the election for Doug Jones. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A supporter of Roy Moore reacts while checking his phone after media began to call the election for Doug Jones. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Wednesday, December 13, 2017
A supporter of Roy Moore reacts while checking his phone after media began to call the election for Doug Jones. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
18 / 40
Doug Jones and wife Louise acknowledge supporters. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Doug Jones and wife Louise acknowledge supporters. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Reuters / Wednesday, December 13, 2017
Doug Jones and wife Louise acknowledge supporters. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
Close
19 / 40
Make America Great Again hats lie on a table at Roy Moore's election night party. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Make America Great Again hats lie on a table at Roy Moore's election night party. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, December 13, 2017
Make America Great Again hats lie on a table at Roy Moore's election night party. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
20 / 40
Republican candidate Roy Moore rides his horse after voting in Gallant. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Republican candidate Roy Moore rides his horse after voting in Gallant. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, December 12, 2017
Republican candidate Roy Moore rides his horse after voting in Gallant. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
21 / 40
Roy Moore, accompanied by his wife Kayla, rides his horse to a polling station before voting in Gallant. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Roy Moore, accompanied by his wife Kayla, rides his horse to a polling station before voting in Gallant. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, December 12, 2017
Roy Moore, accompanied by his wife Kayla, rides his horse to a polling station before voting in Gallant. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
22 / 40
Roy Moore returns a hat to his wife, Kayla, as they ride their horses to a polling station in Gallant. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Roy Moore returns a hat to his wife, Kayla, as they ride their horses to a polling station in Gallant. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, December 12, 2017
Roy Moore returns a hat to his wife, Kayla, as they ride their horses to a polling station in Gallant. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
23 / 40
Democratic candidate Doug Jones speaks with the media after casting his vote at Brookwood Baptist Church in Mountain Brook. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Democratic candidate Doug Jones speaks with the media after casting his vote at Brookwood Baptist Church in Mountain Brook. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Reuters / Tuesday, December 12, 2017
Democratic candidate Doug Jones speaks with the media after casting his vote at Brookwood Baptist Church in Mountain Brook. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
Close
24 / 40
Roy Moore speaks during a campaign rally in Midland City, Alabama. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Roy Moore speaks during a campaign rally in Midland City, Alabama. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, December 12, 2017
Roy Moore speaks during a campaign rally in Midland City, Alabama. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
25 / 40
Protesters gather before a campaign rally for Roy Moore in Midland City. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Protesters gather before a campaign rally for Roy Moore in Midland City. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, December 12, 2017
Protesters gather before a campaign rally for Roy Moore in Midland City. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
26 / 40
Supporters of Roy Moore arrive for a rally in Midland City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Supporters of Roy Moore arrive for a rally in Midland City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, December 12, 2017
Supporters of Roy Moore arrive for a rally in Midland City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
27 / 40
Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon speaks during a campaign rally for Roy Moore in Midland City. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon speaks during a campaign rally for Roy Moore in Midland City. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, December 12, 2017
Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon speaks during a campaign rally for Roy Moore in Midland City. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
28 / 40
A sign is pictured at a Roy Moore campaign rally in Midland City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A sign is pictured at a Roy Moore campaign rally in Midland City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, December 12, 2017
A sign is pictured at a Roy Moore campaign rally in Midland City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
29 / 40
Democratic candidate Doug Jones speaks to his supporters as his wife Louise looks on at Old Car Heaven in Birmingham. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Democratic candidate Doug Jones speaks to his supporters as his wife Louise looks on at Old Car Heaven in Birmingham. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Reuters / Tuesday, December 12, 2017
Democratic candidate Doug Jones speaks to his supporters as his wife Louise looks on at Old Car Heaven in Birmingham. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
Close
30 / 40
Workers set up an artificial "swamp" outside a venue where Roy Moore will hold a rally in Midland City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Workers set up an artificial "swamp" outside a venue where Roy Moore will hold a rally in Midland City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, December 12, 2017
Workers set up an artificial "swamp" outside a venue where Roy Moore will hold a rally in Midland City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
31 / 40
Supporters hold signs before a campaign rally for Roy Moore in Midland City. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Supporters hold signs before a campaign rally for Roy Moore in Midland City. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, December 12, 2017
Supporters hold signs before a campaign rally for Roy Moore in Midland City. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
32 / 40
Former NBA player Charles Barkley speaks to the crowd for his support of Democratic candidate Doug Jones, during a rally at Old Car Heaven in Birmingham. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Former NBA player Charles Barkley speaks to the crowd for his support of Democratic candidate Doug Jones, during a rally at Old Car Heaven in Birmingham. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Reuters / Tuesday, December 12, 2017
Former NBA player Charles Barkley speaks to the crowd for his support of Democratic candidate Doug Jones, during a rally at Old Car Heaven in Birmingham. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
Close
33 / 40
Nathan Mathis holds a sign before a campaign rally for Roy Moore in Midland City. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Nathan Mathis holds a sign before a campaign rally for Roy Moore in Midland City. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, December 12, 2017
Nathan Mathis holds a sign before a campaign rally for Roy Moore in Midland City. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
34 / 40
People hold their hands over their hearts as they pledge allegiance at a Roy Moore campaign rally in Midland City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

People hold their hands over their hearts as they pledge allegiance at a Roy Moore campaign rally in Midland City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, December 12, 2017
People hold their hands over their hearts as they pledge allegiance at a Roy Moore campaign rally in Midland City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
35 / 40
A man holds a sign of support at a Roy Moore rally in Midland City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A man holds a sign of support at a Roy Moore rally in Midland City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, December 12, 2017
A man holds a sign of support at a Roy Moore rally in Midland City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
36 / 40
Roy Moore speaks during a rally in Midland City. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Roy Moore speaks during a rally in Midland City. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, December 12, 2017
Roy Moore speaks during a rally in Midland City. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
37 / 40
Sheriff David Clarke waits to speak at a Roy Moore rally in Midland City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Sheriff David Clarke waits to speak at a Roy Moore rally in Midland City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, December 12, 2017
Sheriff David Clarke waits to speak at a Roy Moore rally in Midland City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
38 / 40
Supporters of Doug Jones listen as he speaks at a rally at Old Car Heaven in Birmingham. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Supporters of Doug Jones listen as he speaks at a rally at Old Car Heaven in Birmingham. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Reuters / Tuesday, December 12, 2017
Supporters of Doug Jones listen as he speaks at a rally at Old Car Heaven in Birmingham. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
Close
39 / 40
Roy Moore smiles while his wife Kayla delivers remarks during a rally in Midland City. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Roy Moore smiles while his wife Kayla delivers remarks during a rally in Midland City. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, December 12, 2017
Roy Moore smiles while his wife Kayla delivers remarks during a rally in Midland City. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
40 / 40
View Again
View Next
Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Next Slideshows

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

13 Dec 2017
Pictures of the Year 2017

Pictures of the Year 2017

Our top photos from the past year.

12 Dec 2017
Pictures of the year: Space

Pictures of the year: Space

Our top images from space this year.

12 Dec 2017
Our most popular Instagram photos

Our most popular Instagram photos

Our top Instagram posts from the past year.

12 Dec 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Pilgrimage of the clowns

Pilgrimage of the clowns

Worshippers dressed as clowns carry on a decades-old tradition, parading to Mexico's holiest Catholic shrine to give thanks and ask for prosperity in the New Year.

Six months after the Grenfell Tower fire

Six months after the Grenfell Tower fire

Survivors of a blaze that killed 71 people six months ago in the Grenfell Tower social housing block in west London wept during a multi-faith memorial service at St Paul's Cathedral attended by members of the royal family.

North Korea's nuclear celebrations

North Korea's nuclear celebrations

North Korea celebrates the evolution of its nuclear and missile program.

Pictures of the year: Environment

Pictures of the year: Environment

Our top environment photos from the past year.

Protests over Trump's Jerusalem move

Protests over Trump's Jerusalem move

Demonstrations are held around the world over President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Notable deaths in 2017

Notable deaths in 2017

Newsmakers and celebrities who died in the past year.

Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Our top natural disaster photos from the past year.

Thousands flee California wildfires

Thousands flee California wildfires

Fires whipped by Santa Ana winds threaten thousands of homes in Southern California.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast