Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Jan 17, 2018 | 3:50pm GMT

Details at Detroit Auto Show

A close-up photo of the winged figure ornament on the front of a Rolls Royce Phantom 8 at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A close-up photo of the winged figure ornament on the front of a Rolls Royce Phantom 8 at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
A close-up photo of the winged figure ornament on the front of a Rolls Royce Phantom 8 at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
1 / 22
The flames in the paint scheme reflect off of the chrome exhaust pipes of a Hyundai Veloster from the movie "Ant-Man" on display. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The flames in the paint scheme reflect off of the chrome exhaust pipes of a Hyundai Veloster from the movie "Ant-Man" on display. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
The flames in the paint scheme reflect off of the chrome exhaust pipes of a Hyundai Veloster from the movie "Ant-Man" on display. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
2 / 22
The contrasting colors of the Hyundai Veloster N -- in Performance Blue -- reflect in its open rear door. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The contrasting colors of the Hyundai Veloster N -- in Performance Blue -- reflect in its open rear door. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
The contrasting colors of the Hyundai Veloster N -- in Performance Blue -- reflect in its open rear door. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
3 / 22
A detail photo of an air intake on a Dodge Charger on display. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A detail photo of an air intake on a Dodge Charger on display. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
A detail photo of an air intake on a Dodge Charger on display. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
4 / 22
A close detail photo shows the contrast stitching in the passenger seat of a Fiat 500 Abarth. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A close detail photo shows the contrast stitching in the passenger seat of a Fiat 500 Abarth. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
A close detail photo shows the contrast stitching in the passenger seat of a Fiat 500 Abarth. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
5 / 22
A close-up detail of the logo badge on a BMW i8. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A close-up detail of the logo badge on a BMW i8. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
A close-up detail of the logo badge on a BMW i8. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
6 / 22
A detail photo through the windshield shows the driver's seat of a Dodge Durango SRT. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A detail photo through the windshield shows the driver's seat of a Dodge Durango SRT. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
A detail photo through the windshield shows the driver's seat of a Dodge Durango SRT. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
7 / 22
A close-up detail shot shows the chrome head badge on a 2018 Ford Mustang Ecoboost coupe. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A close-up detail shot shows the chrome head badge on a 2018 Ford Mustang Ecoboost coupe. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
A close-up detail shot shows the chrome head badge on a 2018 Ford Mustang Ecoboost coupe. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
8 / 22
A patterned carpet reflects off the side panels of a Chrysler 300. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A patterned carpet reflects off the side panels of a Chrysler 300. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
A patterned carpet reflects off the side panels of a Chrysler 300. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
9 / 22
A close-up detail shot shows the hand-painted pinstriping on a Rolls Royce Dawn convertible . REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A close-up detail shot shows the hand-painted pinstriping on a Rolls Royce Dawn convertible . REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
A close-up detail shot shows the hand-painted pinstriping on a Rolls Royce Dawn convertible . REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
10 / 22
A close-up detail photo of the headlamp of a Bentley Bentayga. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A close-up detail photo of the headlamp of a Bentley Bentayga. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
A close-up detail photo of the headlamp of a Bentley Bentayga. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
11 / 22
A close detail photo shows the pattern on the side-view mirror of a BMW i8 roadster. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A close detail photo shows the pattern on the side-view mirror of a BMW i8 roadster. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
A close detail photo shows the pattern on the side-view mirror of a BMW i8 roadster. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
12 / 22
A close-up detail photo shows the horse on a logo badge on a Porsche Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A close-up detail photo shows the horse on a logo badge on a Porsche Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
A close-up detail photo shows the horse on a logo badge on a Porsche Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
13 / 22
A close-up detail photo shows the grille of an Audi TT RS coupe. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A close-up detail photo shows the grille of an Audi TT RS coupe. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
A close-up detail photo shows the grille of an Audi TT RS coupe. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
14 / 22
A close-up detail photo shows the carbon fiber air intake on the front of an Anston Martin Vanquish S. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A close-up detail photo shows the carbon fiber air intake on the front of an Anston Martin Vanquish S. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
A close-up detail photo shows the carbon fiber air intake on the front of an Anston Martin Vanquish S. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
15 / 22
A close-up detail photo shows the texture on the dashboard controls of an Audi TT RS coupe. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A close-up detail photo shows the texture on the dashboard controls of an Audi TT RS coupe. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
A close-up detail photo shows the texture on the dashboard controls of an Audi TT RS coupe. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
16 / 22
A detail of the carbon fiber over the brake light on a Bugatti EB. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A detail of the carbon fiber over the brake light on a Bugatti EB. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
A detail of the carbon fiber over the brake light on a Bugatti EB. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
17 / 22
A close-up detail photo shows the contrast stitching in the driver's seat of an Audi TT RS coupe. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A close-up detail photo shows the contrast stitching in the driver's seat of an Audi TT RS coupe. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
A close-up detail photo shows the contrast stitching in the driver's seat of an Audi TT RS coupe. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
18 / 22
A close-up detail of the head badge under the front of a Jaguar F-Type R coupe. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A close-up detail of the head badge under the front of a Jaguar F-Type R coupe. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
A close-up detail of the head badge under the front of a Jaguar F-Type R coupe. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
19 / 22
A close-up detail photo shows the the scalloped pattern in the fabric inside the rear door of the Lexus LS500h. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A close-up detail photo shows the the scalloped pattern in the fabric inside the rear door of the Lexus LS500h. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
A close-up detail photo shows the the scalloped pattern in the fabric inside the rear door of the Lexus LS500h. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
20 / 22
A close-up detail shot shows the color accent on the wheel of an Infiniti Q Inspiration concept car. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A close-up detail shot shows the color accent on the wheel of an Infiniti Q Inspiration concept car. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
A close-up detail shot shows the color accent on the wheel of an Infiniti Q Inspiration concept car. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
21 / 22
A close-up detail photo shows the contrast stitching on the inside seam of the steering wheel of a Chrysler 300 S. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A close-up detail photo shows the contrast stitching on the inside seam of the steering wheel of a Chrysler 300 S. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
A close-up detail photo shows the contrast stitching on the inside seam of the steering wheel of a Chrysler 300 S. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Winter wonderland

Winter wonderland

Next Slideshows

Winter wonderland

Winter wonderland

Frozen scenes from around the world.

17 Jan 2018
Starlings in the sky

Starlings in the sky

A murmuration of starlings dance in the sky.

16 Jan 2018
Salmon fishing in Scotland

Salmon fishing in Scotland

Angler's fish on the opening day of the salmon season on the River Tay at Kenmore in Scotland.

15 Jan 2018
Rwanda's mountain gorillas

Rwanda's mountain gorillas

Mountain gorillas are under threat from poaching, war and habitat loss in Rwanda.

12 Jan 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

North Korea's eclectic architecture

North Korea's eclectic architecture

Futuristic skyscrapers meet socialist monuments in the reclusive state.

Best of Australian Open

Best of Australian Open

Highlights from the tennis tournament in Melbourne.

Trump's first year in office

Trump's first year in office

Images from the first year of Donald Trump's presidency.

Venezuela's empty shelves

Venezuela's empty shelves

Despite hours in lines, Venezuelans increasingly find groceries have run out before they can buy them.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Pope visits Chile and Peru

Pope visits Chile and Peru

Pope Francis arrived in Chile, the first stop in a trip that includes Peru, as he hopes to inject new confidence in two staunchly Catholic countries where the Church's credibility has been severely damaged by sexual abuse scandals.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Blessing of the animals

Blessing of the animals

Pet owners bring their animals to be blessed on the day of Saint Anthony, patron saint of animals.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast