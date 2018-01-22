Edition:
United Kingdom
Mon Jan 22, 2018

Dog sledding in Scotland

Musher Richard Morgan is licked by his husky after practice for the Aviemore Sled Dog Rally in Feshiebridge, Scotland, January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

A husky dog team pull a rig during practice. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Sled dogs are tethered before practice. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

A husky dog is tethered before practice. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Sled dogs are tethered before practice. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Husky dogs wait in the van after practice. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

A husky dog is tethered before practice. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

A husky dog team pull a rig during practice. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

