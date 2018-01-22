Dog sledding in Scotland
Musher Richard Morgan is licked by his husky after practice for the Aviemore Sled Dog Rally in Feshiebridge, Scotland, January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A husky dog team pull a rig during practice. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Sled dogs are tethered before practice. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A husky dog is tethered before practice. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Sled dogs are tethered before practice. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Husky dogs wait in the van after practice. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A husky dog is tethered before practice. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A husky dog team pull a rig during practice. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
