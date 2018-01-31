Dreams on ice in Kenya

Members of Kenya's only ice hockey team sit on the bench during a practice session in East Africa's only ice rink, in Nairobi, Kenya January 20, 2018. Ice hockey is not yet an official country-run sport, but the team, the only one in the country, is...more

Members of Kenya's only ice hockey team sit on the bench during a practice session in East Africa's only ice rink, in Nairobi, Kenya January 20, 2018. Ice hockey is not yet an official country-run sport, but the team, the only one in the country, is trying to register to become a Kenyan ice hockey federation in the hopes of competing in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close