Dreams on ice in Kenya
Members of Kenya's only ice hockey team sit on the bench during a practice session in East Africa's only ice rink, in Nairobi, Kenya January 20, 2018. Ice hockey is not yet an official country-run sport, but the team, the only one in the country, is...more
A member of Kenya's ice hockey team skates during a practice session. The team plans to take part in an all-African ice hockey tournament that will feature teams from South Africa and Northern Africa. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A member of Kenya's ice hockey team sits on the bench during a practice session. Most of the players got their start in the game playing hockey on rollerblades in a park in central Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Members of Kenya's ice hockey team skate during a practice session. The ice rink, the only one in East Africa, is too small to be considered an Olympic-sized rink. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Boards are seen on a wall during practice. The team includes many foreigners from Canada, the United States, Russia and all over the world. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A member of Kenya's ice hockey team skates during a practice session. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Members get dressed before a practice session. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A female member gears up before a practice session. Three women train with the men, because they lack the numbers to form a women�s squad at this time. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A member puts on his skates before a practice session. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A member gets dressed before a practice session. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A member looks for skates before a practice session. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A member stretches before a practice session. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Members talk in the dressing room before a practice session. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A member watches his teammates from the bench. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Members skate during a practice session. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Members get dressed before a practice session. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
