Driverless cars
The self-driving delivery vehicle from Silicon Valley startup Nuro, intended to be used for local commerce, is shown in San Francisco. Courtesy of Nuro/Handout via REUTERS
The Smart concept autonomous car Vision EQ fortwo model. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A driverless vehicle at Vanke's Building Research Centre testing area in Dongguan, south China's Guangdong province, November 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
The Mercedes-Benz F015 Luxury in Motion autonomous concept car, January 2015. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Toyota displays the e-Palette, a fully self-driving electric concept vehicle designed to be used for ride hailing, parcel delivery services and other uses, January 2018. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An onboard display monitor shows other vehicles as a staff member of Toyota drives its self-driving technology Mobility Teammate Concept prototype car hands-free on the Metropolitan Expressway in Tokyo, October 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A screen displays views from various onboard sensors in a Google self-driving vehicle before a presentation in Mountain View, California, May 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
An autonomous Volkswagen I.D. Buzz concept vehicle, November 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Members of the media disembark from an autonomous vehicle during a demonstration in Singapore, October 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Street scene data is visualized by a Google self-driving car, September 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
The interior of the Mercedes-Benz F015 Luxury in Motion autonomous concept car, January 2015. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
People ride on a driverless electric vehicle at the Nanyang Technological University (NTU) in Singapore, September 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Ford shows a test vehicle designed to study consumer reaction to driverless cars with a hidden human driver, at the Ford offices in Washington, D.C. September 2017. REUTERS/David Shepardson
A crew member inputs his route in an autonomous vehicle during a demonstration in Singapore, October 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Video captured by a Google self-driving car, inset, is coupled with the same street scene as the data is visualized by the car during a presentation in Mountain View, September 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
The first autonomous and electric shuttle of PostAuto Schweiz in the old village of Sion, Switzerland, June 2016. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
French start-up Navya presents its new driver-less shuttle vehicle during a news conference near Paris, November 2017. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
The interior of an autonomous Volkswagen I.D. Buzz concept vehicle, November 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Japan's DeNA Co's Robot Shuttle during its demonstration in Tokyo, July 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A prototype of Goodle's self-driving vehicle during a media preview in Mountain View, September 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
The French-made EZ10 autonomous bus runs at a university campus in Taipei, July 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Paris under water
Nearly 1,500 people have been evacuated from homes in the Paris region as relentless rains swell the river Seine's levels.
Puerto Rico four months after Maria
Signs of devastation from Hurricane Maria are evident across the island, with some 40 percent of the U.S. territory still without power.
