Tue Jan 30, 2018

Driverless cars

The self-driving delivery vehicle from Silicon Valley startup Nuro, intended to be used for local commerce, is shown in San Francisco. Courtesy of Nuro/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2018
The Smart concept autonomous car Vision EQ fortwo model. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, September 12, 2017
A driverless vehicle at Vanke's Building Research Centre testing area in Dongguan, south China's Guangdong province, November 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2015
The Mercedes-Benz F015 Luxury in Motion autonomous concept car, January 2015. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
Toyota displays the e-Palette, a fully self-driving electric concept vehicle designed to be used for ride hailing, parcel delivery services and other uses, January 2018. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Monday, January 08, 2018
An onboard display monitor shows other vehicles as a staff member of Toyota drives its self-driving technology Mobility Teammate Concept prototype car hands-free on the Metropolitan Expressway in Tokyo, October 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
A screen displays views from various onboard sensors in a Google self-driving vehicle before a presentation in Mountain View, California, May 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, May 13, 2014
An autonomous Volkswagen I.D. Buzz concept vehicle, November 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, November 30, 2017
Members of the media disembark from an autonomous vehicle during a demonstration in Singapore, October 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
Street scene data is visualized by a Google self-driving car, September 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
The interior of the Mercedes-Benz F015 Luxury in Motion autonomous concept car, January 2015. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
People ride on a driverless electric vehicle at the Nanyang Technological University (NTU) in Singapore, September 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Wednesday, September 04, 2013
Ford shows a test vehicle designed to study consumer reaction to driverless cars with a hidden human driver, at the Ford offices in Washington, D.C. September 2017. REUTERS/David Shepardson

Reuters / Wednesday, September 13, 2017
A crew member inputs his route in an autonomous vehicle during a demonstration in Singapore, October 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
Video captured by a Google self-driving car, inset, is coupled with the same street scene as the data is visualized by the car during a presentation in Mountain View, September 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
The first autonomous and electric shuttle of PostAuto Schweiz in the old village of Sion, Switzerland, June 2016. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
French start-up Navya presents its new driver-less shuttle vehicle during a news conference near Paris, November 2017. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
The interior of an autonomous Volkswagen I.D. Buzz concept vehicle, November 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, November 30, 2017
Japan's DeNA Co's Robot Shuttle during its demonstration in Tokyo, July 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, July 07, 2016
A prototype of Goodle's self-driving vehicle during a media preview in Mountain View, September 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2015
The French-made EZ10 autonomous bus runs at a university campus in Taipei, July 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
