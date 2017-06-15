Edition:
E3 gaming expo

A lone female (L) plays the game Destiny 2 on Nvidia graphic cards at the E3 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo. REUTERS/ Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
An attendee plays a triple-screen video game at the E3 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo. REUTERS/ Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Attendees walk past a "Call of Duty" display at the E3 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo. REUTERS/ Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Down town buildings are used to advertise a new video game at the E3 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Attendees walk past a "Call of Duty" advertisement at the E3 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo. REUTERS/ Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Attendees play video games at the E3 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/ Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Girls play computer games at the E3 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo. REUTERS/ Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Twitch TV is shown at the E3 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo. REUTERS/ Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
An attendee hugs a statue of Super Mario at the E3 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo. REUTERS/ Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Attendees arrive at the E3 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo. REUTERS/ Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
The Ubisoft booth is shown at the E3 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo. REUTERS/ Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
An attendee wearing a Halo Master Chief helmet waits for the Microsoft Xbox E3 2017 media briefing in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Sunday, June 11, 2017
Sony Playstation shows the Spider-Man game as they demonstrate upcoming game releases during a news conference at E3 2017. REUTERS/ Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
An attendees play a VR game in the Sony Playstation preview area prior to the company's news conference to kick-off their products at E3 2017. REUTERS/ Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Sony Playstation shows the new game "Detroit: Become Human" as they demonstrate upcoming game releases during a news conference at E3 2017. REUTERS/ Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Head of Microsoft Xbox Phil Spencer introduces the Xbox One X gaming console during the Xbox E3 2017 media briefing. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Sunday, June 11, 2017
Sony Playstation shows the new game "God of War" as they demonstrate upcoming game releases during a news conference at E3 2017. REUTERS/ Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
People enter the Sony Playstation preview area prior to the company's news conference to kick-off their products at E3 2017. REUTERS/ Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
An attendee plays a VR game in the Sony Playstation preview area prior to the company's news conference to kick-off their products at E3 2017. REUTERS/ Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Sony Playstation shows the new game "Call of Duty WW II" as they demonstrate upcoming game releases during a news conference at E3 2017. REUTERS/ Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
An attendees plays a game at the Sony Playstation preview area prior to the company's news conference to kick-off their products at E3 2017. REUTERS/ Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Attendees leave as Sony Playstation shows closes out their news conference to after demonstrating upcoming new game releases at E3 2017. REUTERS/ Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Karcamo enters the Sony Playstation preview area prior to the company's news conference to kick-off their products at E3 2017. REUTERS/ Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Graphics are shown on a screen during unveiling of the Xbox One X gaming console during the Microsoft Xbox E3 2017 media briefing. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
