Pictures | Thu Feb 8, 2018 | 1:00pm GMT

Earthquake rocks Taiwan tourist city

A damaged building is seen after an earthquake hit Hualien, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone�Siu

Reuters / Thursday, February 08, 2018
Debris are seen outside a damaged hotel after an earthquake hit Hualien. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
A child rides a bicycle on a fractured road after an earthquake hit Hualien. REUTERS/Tyrone�Siu

Reuters / Thursday, February 08, 2018
A body of an employee of the collapsed Marshal Hotel is carried by rescue personnel in Hualien. REUTERS/Tyrone�Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
Volunteers pray as a dead body is transferred by ambulance from a collapsed building after an earthquake hit Hualien. REUTERS/Tyrone�Siu

Reuters / Thursday, February 08, 2018
Residents take shelter at a local stadium after an earthquake in Hualien. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Thursday, February 08, 2018
Rescue workers stand next to a damaged building in Hualien. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
A man walks on a fractured road after an earthquake hit Hualien. REUTERS/Tyrone�Siu

Reuters / Thursday, February 08, 2018
A rescuer walks outside a collapsed building in Hualien. REUTERS/Tyrone�Siu

Reuters / Thursday, February 08, 2018
Rescue workers are seen by a damaged building in Hualien. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
Fire fighters look for survivors in Hualien. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
Wreckage of a car lies outside a damaged hotel. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
A passerby walks behind cracks on a street after an earthquake hit Hualien. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
A damaged wall is seen after an earthquake hit Hualien. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
A man walks past debris outside a damaged hotel in Hualien. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
A firefighter looks for survivors in Hualien. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
A damaged residential building is seen after an earthquake hit Hualien. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
Rescuers save a dog from inside a damaged hotel in Hualien. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
A fractured road is seen after an earthquake hit Hualien. REUTERS/Tyrone�Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
A police officer stands guard outside a damaged building in Hualien. REUTERS/Tyrone�Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
People look at a damaged residential building in Hualien. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
Firefighters look for survivors. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
A rescue worker searches for survivors at a damaged building in Hualien. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
Rescuers run out of a hotel during an aftershock. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
Rescue personnel search a collapsed building. REUTERS/Tyrone�Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, February 06, 2018
Rescue personnel search a collapsed building. REUTERS/Tyrone�Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, February 06, 2018
