Earthquake rocks Taiwan tourist city
A damaged building is seen after an earthquake hit Hualien, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone�Siu
Debris are seen outside a damaged hotel after an earthquake hit Hualien. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A child rides a bicycle on a fractured road after an earthquake hit Hualien. REUTERS/Tyrone�Siu
A body of an employee of the collapsed Marshal Hotel is carried by rescue personnel in Hualien. REUTERS/Tyrone�Siu
Volunteers pray as a dead body is transferred by ambulance from a collapsed building after an earthquake hit Hualien. REUTERS/Tyrone�Siu
Residents take shelter at a local stadium after an earthquake in Hualien. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Rescue workers stand next to a damaged building in Hualien. REUTERS/Stringer
A man walks on a fractured road after an earthquake hit Hualien. REUTERS/Tyrone�Siu
A rescuer walks outside a collapsed building in Hualien. REUTERS/Tyrone�Siu
Rescue workers are seen by a damaged building in Hualien. REUTERS/Stringer
Fire fighters look for survivors in Hualien. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Wreckage of a car lies outside a damaged hotel. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A passerby walks behind cracks on a street after an earthquake hit Hualien. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A damaged wall is seen after an earthquake hit Hualien. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A man walks past debris outside a damaged hotel in Hualien. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A firefighter looks for survivors in Hualien. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A damaged residential building is seen after an earthquake hit Hualien. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Rescuers save a dog from inside a damaged hotel in Hualien. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A fractured road is seen after an earthquake hit Hualien. REUTERS/Tyrone�Siu
A police officer stands guard outside a damaged building in Hualien. REUTERS/Tyrone�Siu
People look at a damaged residential building in Hualien. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Firefighters look for survivors. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A rescue worker searches for survivors at a damaged building in Hualien. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescuers run out of a hotel during an aftershock. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Rescue personnel search a collapsed building. REUTERS/Tyrone�Siu
Rescue personnel search a collapsed building. REUTERS/Tyrone�Siu
Next Slideshows
Air strikes pound Syrian rebel stronghold
The United Nations called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Syria of at least a month, as heavy air strikes were reported to have killed dozens of...
Military parades around the world
A look at countries that hold military marches, as President Donald Trump reportedly orders officials to plan a military parade in Washington similar to...
North Korea's cheer squad
North Korea's 229-member cheering squad arrives in South Korea to support athletes from the two sides at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
North Korean orchestra sails into South
The Mangyongbong 92, a ferry once suspected of transporting parts for Pyongyang's missile program, arrives in Mukho, South Korea carrying a 140-strong orchestra...
MORE IN PICTURES
North Korean orchestra serenades South
A 137-strong North Korean orchestra performs in Gangneung, the first performance by North Koreans in the South since 2000.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Air strikes pound Syrian rebel stronghold
The United Nations called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Syria of at least a month, as heavy air strikes were reported to have killed dozens of people in the last major rebel stronghold near Damascus.
Military parades around the world
A look at countries that hold military marches, as President Donald Trump reportedly orders officials to plan a military parade in Washington similar to France's Bastille Day parade.
North Korea's cheer squad
North Korea's 229-member cheering squad arrives in South Korea to support athletes from the two sides at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Counting the animals
The Zoological Society of London Zoo holds its annual animal count.
Inside the Pyeongchang Olympic village
Almost 3,000 competing athletes will call the Olympic village home during the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Black Panther portraits
Intimate portraits of the cast and crew of Marvel superhero movie "Black Panther".
North Korean orchestra sails into South
The Mangyongbong 92, a ferry once suspected of transporting parts for Pyongyang's missile program, arrives in Mukho, South Korea carrying a 140-strong orchestra that will perform during the Winter Olympics.