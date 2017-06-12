Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Jun 12, 2017 | 6:05pm BST

Earthquake strikes Greek island of Lesbos

Rescue team members search for victims at a collapsed building in the village of Vrissa on the Greek island of Lesbos, Greece, after a strong earthquake shook the eastern Aegean. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Rescue team members search for victims at a collapsed building in the village of Vrissa on the Greek island of Lesbos, Greece, after a strong earthquake shook the eastern Aegean. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Rescue team members search for victims at a collapsed building in the village of Vrissa on the Greek island of Lesbos, Greece, after a strong earthquake shook the eastern Aegean. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Close
1 / 9
A damaged house is seen at the village of Vrissa on the Greek island of Lesbos, Greece, after a strong earthquake shook the eastern Aegean. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

A damaged house is seen at the village of Vrissa on the Greek island of Lesbos, Greece, after a strong earthquake shook the eastern Aegean. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
A damaged house is seen at the village of Vrissa on the Greek island of Lesbos, Greece, after a strong earthquake shook the eastern Aegean. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Close
2 / 9
A man walks among collapsed buildings at the village of Vrissa on the Greek island of Lesbos, Greece, after a strong earthquake shook the eastern Aegean. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

A man walks among collapsed buildings at the village of Vrissa on the Greek island of Lesbos, Greece, after a strong earthquake shook the eastern Aegean. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
A man walks among collapsed buildings at the village of Vrissa on the Greek island of Lesbos, Greece, after a strong earthquake shook the eastern Aegean. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Close
3 / 9
A woman reacts as she stands on her balcony at the village of Plomari on the Greek island of Lesbos, Greece, after a strong earthquake shook the eastern Aegean. REUTERS/Elias Marcou

A woman reacts as she stands on her balcony at the village of Plomari on the Greek island of Lesbos, Greece, after a strong earthquake shook the eastern Aegean. REUTERS/Elias Marcou

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
A woman reacts as she stands on her balcony at the village of Plomari on the Greek island of Lesbos, Greece, after a strong earthquake shook the eastern Aegean. REUTERS/Elias Marcou
Close
4 / 9
A damaged house is seen at the village of Vrissa on the Greek island of Lesbos, Greece, after a strong earthquake shook the eastern Aegean. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

A damaged house is seen at the village of Vrissa on the Greek island of Lesbos, Greece, after a strong earthquake shook the eastern Aegean. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
A damaged house is seen at the village of Vrissa on the Greek island of Lesbos, Greece, after a strong earthquake shook the eastern Aegean. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Close
5 / 9
People react at the village of Plomari on the Greek island of Lesbos, Greece, after a strong earthquake shook the eastern Aegean. REUTERS/Elias Marcou

People react at the village of Plomari on the Greek island of Lesbos, Greece, after a strong earthquake shook the eastern Aegean. REUTERS/Elias Marcou

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
People react at the village of Plomari on the Greek island of Lesbos, Greece, after a strong earthquake shook the eastern Aegean. REUTERS/Elias Marcou
Close
6 / 9
Rescue team members search for victims at a collapsed building at the village of Vrissa on the Greek island of Lesbos, Greece, after a strong earthquake shook the eastern Aegean. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Rescue team members search for victims at a collapsed building at the village of Vrissa on the Greek island of Lesbos, Greece, after a strong earthquake shook the eastern Aegean. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Rescue team members search for victims at a collapsed building at the village of Vrissa on the Greek island of Lesbos, Greece, after a strong earthquake shook the eastern Aegean. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Close
7 / 9
A damaged house is seen at the village of Plomari on the Greek island of Lesbos, Greece, after a strong earthquake shook the eastern Aegean. REUTERS/Elias Marcou

A damaged house is seen at the village of Plomari on the Greek island of Lesbos, Greece, after a strong earthquake shook the eastern Aegean. REUTERS/Elias Marcou

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
A damaged house is seen at the village of Plomari on the Greek island of Lesbos, Greece, after a strong earthquake shook the eastern Aegean. REUTERS/Elias Marcou
Close
8 / 9
A man stands among damaged buildings at the village of Vrissa on the Greek island of Lesbos, Greece, after a strong earthquake shook the eastern Aegean. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

A man stands among damaged buildings at the village of Vrissa on the Greek island of Lesbos, Greece, after a strong earthquake shook the eastern Aegean. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
A man stands among damaged buildings at the village of Vrissa on the Greek island of Lesbos, Greece, after a strong earthquake shook the eastern Aegean. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Close
9 / 9
View Again
View Next
Teenage protester killed in Venezuela

Teenage protester killed in Venezuela

Next Slideshows

Teenage protester killed in Venezuela

Teenage protester killed in Venezuela

Neomar Lander, a 17-year-old protester, died in clashes in Caracas on Wednesday. The government says a homemade mortar exploded in his hands, while opposition...

10 Jun 2017
China's Friday Night Lights

China's Friday Night Lights

American football lags far behind soccer and basketball in China, but the huge potential market of 1.4 billion people has caught the attention of the NFL.

09 Jun 2017
UK election debacle

UK election debacle

In one of the most sensational nights in British electoral history, a resurgent Labour Party denied Prime Minister Theresa May an outright win, throwing the...

09 Jun 2017
Britain votes

Britain votes

British voters punished Theresa May for her electoral gamble by denying her the resounding mandate she wanted to strengthen her hand in Brexit talks, casting...

09 Jun 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

World Athletics Championships

World Athletics Championships

The world's top athletes compete in London.

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.

Balloons over Bristol

Balloons over Bristol

Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

White House under renovation

White House under renovation

While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.

Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election

Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election

Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Guam shrugs off North Korea threat

Guam shrugs off North Korea threat

With all the sabre-rattling of North Korea and the prospect of the waters off Guam becoming a new testing ground for its missiles, the people of this tiny U.S. Pacific territory seem to be taking things in their stride.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast