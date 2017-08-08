Edition:
Pictures | Wed Aug 9, 2017 | 12:05am BST

Editor's Choice

A T-72 tank's barrel is seen while driven through the course of the Tank Biathlon competition, part of the International Army Games 2017, at a range in the settlement of Alabino outside Moscow, Russia, August 8, 2017. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, August 08, 2017
Demonstrators rest as they block a street at a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela August 8, 2017. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Tuesday, August 08, 2017
An office worker gives a thumbs up after placing a sign in the windows of her building across the street from Denver Federal Court where the Taylor Swift groping trial jury selection resumes in Denver, U.S., August 8, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, August 08, 2017
Evan Jager of the U.S. in action during the men's 3000m steeplechase final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, August 08, 2017
Temple of Poseidon is seen as a full moon is partially covered by the Earth's shadow during a lunar eclipse in Cape Sounion, east of Athens, Greece, August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Monday, August 07, 2017
Samburu tribesman wait to vote in front of a polling station during elections in a village near Baragoy, Kenya August 8, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, August 08, 2017
Kimberly Williams of Jamaica competes in the women�s triple jump final. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Tuesday, August 08, 2017
Zarima (R) from Chechnya, wife of a former Islamic State fighter, is pictured as she holds her daughter at a camp for displaced people in Ain Issa, north of Raqqa, Syria August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Monday, August 07, 2017
Members of Iraqi federal police patrol in the destroyed Old City of Mosul, Iraq August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, August 07, 2017
A worker of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) climbs up a high-voltage pylon in Peshawar, Pakistan August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Tuesday, August 08, 2017
An aerial view showing inundated buildings and structures caused by swollen river, seen in Nagahama, western Japan, hit by heavy rain caused by Typhoon Noru, in this photo taken by Kyodo August 8, 2017. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, August 08, 2017
A baby doll hangs from a scale used to track the weight of infants in a mock medical tent at the "Refugee Camp in my Neighbourhood" installation at a Sydney park in Australia, August 7, 2017. The temporary "refugee camp" project, established by a local Sydney council, has been set up to replicate the real life conditions of refugee camps around the world and employs former refugees as tour guides to educate Australians on the plight of millions displaced by humanitarian emergencies globally. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, August 07, 2017
Faith Chepngetich Kipyegon of Kenya celebrates winning the women's 1500 metres final. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Monday, August 07, 2017
Ivory Coast's special force soldiers participate in a military parade to commemorate the country's 57th Independence Day at the presidential palace in Abidjan, Ivory Coast August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Monday, August 07, 2017
The city shoreline is seen from a local ferry in Hong Kong, China August 5, 2017. REUTERS/Marius Zaharia

Reuters / Monday, August 07, 2017
Street light posts are seen in Valparaiso, Chile August 6, 2017. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Monday, August 07, 2017
Rescue workers carry an injured villager at the site of a landslide that occurred in Gengdi village, Puge county, Sichuan province, China August 8, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, August 08, 2017
Taiwanese aerobatic fighter jet troupe "Thunder Tigers" perform at Gangshan air force base in Kaohsiung, Taiwan August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, August 07, 2017
Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta is greeted by supporters after casting his vote in the Kenya election in his hometown of Gatundu in Kiambu county, Kenya August 8, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, August 08, 2017
Anti-Zuma protesters march ahead of the vote of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma in Cape Town, South Africa, August 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Tuesday, August 08, 2017
Minnesota Twins outfielder Eddie Rosario (20) and outfielder Byron Buxton (25) and outfielder Max Kepler (26) celebrate after defeating the Milwaukee Brewers at Target Field. Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, August 08, 2017
Miss BumBum Brazil 2017 pageant contestants pose at Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo's financial centre, Brazil, August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Monday, August 07, 2017
Jennifer Simpson of the U.S. celebrates after winning silver in the women's 1500 metres final. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, August 07, 2017
Women walk past a portrait of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez in Caracas, Venezuela August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Monday, August 07, 2017
The destroyed Grand al-Nuri Mosque is seen in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, August 07, 2017
Lee Jae-yong, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics Co., arrives for his trial at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Ahn Young-joon/Pool

Reuters / Monday, August 07, 2017
Russian Kilo-class diesel-electric submarine Krasnodar sets sail in the Bosphorus, on its way to the Black Sea during a hazy morning, in Istanbul, Turkey, August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Monday, August 07, 2017
The rising moon is seen during a partial lunar eclipse between buildings in Malaga, southern Spain August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Tuesday, August 08, 2017
