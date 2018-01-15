Editor's Choice
A Pegasus Airlines aircraft is pictured after it skidded off the runway at Trabzon airport by the Black Sea in Trabzon, Turkey, January 14, 2018. Ihlas News Agency (IHA) via REUTERS
Rescue workers scour through cars for missing persons after a mudslide in Montecito, California, U.S. January 12, 2018. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
An electronic sign reads "There is no threat" in Oahu, Hawaii, U.S., after a false emergency alert that said a ballistic missile was headed for Hawaii, in this January 13, 2018 photo obtained from social media. Instagram/@sighpoutshrug/via REUTERS
Palestinian demonstrators run as tear gas is fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest calling for the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails, in the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh, near Ramallah January 13, 2018....more
German air force pilots stand next to a fighter jet during a visit of Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen at the Al Azraq air base in Jordan, January 13, 2018. REUTERS/Michael Kappeler/Pool
Armed women attend a rally to show support to the Houthi movement in Sanaa, Yemen January 13, 2018. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
An overcrowded train leaves Tongi rail station after the final prayer of "Bishwa Ijtema", the world congregation of Muslims, on the banks of the Turag river in Tongi near Dhaka, Bangladesh, January 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A Rohingya refugee gets a hair cut at Kutupalong camp, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh January 13, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A boy holds a book as he walks on books scattered on the ground after an air strike hit a school book storage building in the northwestern city of Saada, Yemen January 13, 2018. REUTERS/Naif Rahma
A Rohingya refugee girl plays at a tube-well in Palong Khali camp, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh January 14, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Men splash themselves with cold water during the annual cold water endurance ceremony, to purify their souls and wish for good fortune in the new year, at the Kanda Myojin shrine in Tokyo, Japan January 13, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Diego Martin Duplessis of Argentina drives his Honda during the 40th Dakar Edition stage seven, La Paz to Uyuni, January 13, 2018. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool
Former President Manuel Zelaya is helped by aides while being overcome by tear gas during a protest against the re-election of Honduras' President Juan Orlando Hernandez in Tegucigalpa, Honduras January 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Police investigate near the statue of 'Christ of the Pacific' that was partially burned after a fire at the base of the monument, at Morro Solar hill in Chorrillos, Lima, Peru, January 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
People inspect a damaged car in Sidon, southern Lebanon, January 14, 2018. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
A girl hugs her teddy bear as her family takes shelter in a school after Mayon volcano erupted in Camalig , Albay province, south of Manila, Philippines January 14, 2018. REUTERS/Rhadyz Barcia
Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipient Gloria Mendoza participates in a demonstration in support of "clean" legislation in New York, U.S., January 10, 2018. Picture taken January 10, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Bournemouth's Simon Francis reacts after Arsenal's Hector Bellerin scores their first goal at Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain, January 14, 2018. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
People celebrate the pagan rite called "Kolyadki" and mark the New Year, according to the Julian calendar on January 13, at the social department for the elderly and disabled people in the village of Vishnevka, Belarus January 13, 2018....more
Sofia Goggia of Italy celebrates her win during the Women's Downhill at Bad Kleinkirchheim, Austria, January 14, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski makes a touchdown catch against Tennessee Titans free safety Kevin Byard during the fourth quarter in the AFC Divisional playoff game at Gillette Stadium, January 13, 2018. Winslow Townson-USA TODAY...more
The Brooklyn Bridge is seen partially in fog from in front of the Manhattan skyline in Brooklyn, New York, U.S., January 12, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A man and a child stand at debris of a building after a strong magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck the coast of southern Peru, in Acari, Arequipa , Peru, January 14, 2018. REUTERS/Diego Ramos
A boy stands with women loyal to the Houthi movement during a gathering held to show their support to the movement in Sanaa, Yemen January 14, 2018. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
