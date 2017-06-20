Editors Choice Pictures
J Class boats compete in a regatta between race days of the America's Cup finals in Hamilton, Bermuda. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A member of the riot security forces (R) points what appears to be a pistol towards a crowd of demonstrators during a rally against Venezuela�s President Nicolas Maduro�s government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron
People gather for Iftar (breaking fast), organized by Adaleh Foundation, amidst damaged buildings during the holy month of Ramadan in the rebel-held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Anti-LGBT protesters are seen during the equality march in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon looks at a 3D simulator during a visit to the Advanced Forming Research Centre in Renfrew, Britain. REUTERS/Jane Barlow/Pool
Local residents react as they are evacuated, during a forest fire, from the village of Derreada Cimeira, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A French gendarme runs past a car on the Champs Elysees avenue after an incident in Paris, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A tourist walks during the sunset at a salt lake in Larnaca, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
Demonstrators play instruments while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff greets Ernest Gephardt while campaigning for Georgia's 6th Congressional District special election in Sandy Springs, Georgia. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
A female Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units fires a long range sniper rifle at Islamic State militants in Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man prays after a vehicle collided with pedestrians near a mosque in the Finsbury Park neighborhood of North London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald, damaged by colliding with a Philippine-flagged merchant vessel, is seen at the U.S. naval base in Yokosuka,, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A forest fire is seen near Tojeira, Pedrogao Grande, in central Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Migrants on wooden boat being rescued by "Save the Children" NGO crew from the ship Vos Hestia in the Mediterranean sea off Libya coast. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby waves as he departs after a judge declared a mistrial in his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller
Members of the Iraqi army drop leaflets over the old city of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Members of Britain's royal family stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after Trooping the Colour in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Debris and fire is seen after an OV-10 Bronco aircraft released a bomb, during an airstrike, as government forces continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City, Philippines....more
Pakistani cricket fans cheer after Pakistan defeated India in the Champions Trophy finals, in Lahore, Pakistan. REUTERSMohsin Raza
President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux ride their bicycles as they leave their home in Le Touquet, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A woman writes on a wall covered with tributes to and pictures of the victims of the Grenfell apartment tower fire in North Kensington, London. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Members of band Marianas Trench arrive at the iHeartRadio MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVA) in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A man walks in front of a fire that broke out at the site of a Saudi-led air strike which hit a car repair workshop in the northwestern city of Saada, Yemen. REUTERS/Naif Rahma
A woman cries near the Grenfell apartment tower block in North Kensington, London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Participants take part in the equality march in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A woman protests in support of Philando Castile during a rally on the capitol steps after a jury found St. Anthony Police Department officer Jeronimo Yanez not guilty of second-degree manslaughter in the death of Castile, in St. Paul, Minnesota....more
A Palestinian protester runs from tear gas during an Israeli raid in Deir Meshaal village near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Members of the emergency services work inside burnt out remains of the Grenfell apartment tower in North Kensington, London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Two women walk with a white flag in western Raqqa province, Syria.REUTERS/ Rodi Said
Members of the Iraqi Army's 9th Armoured Division are photographed with an Islamic State flag, claimed after fighting with Islamic State militants in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Robby Boys and Sarah Harrs embrace during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela
German Chancellor Angela Merkel talks with Pope Francis during a meeting at the Vatican. REUTERS/Ettore Ferrari/Pool
