Editors Choice Pictures
A man jumps from a bridge into the Limmat river during hot temperatures in Zurich, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Opposition supporters attend a candlelight rally to pay tribute to victims of violence during protests against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A still image taken from video shows the destroyed Grand al-Nuri Mosque of Mosul in Iraq. Iraqi Military Handout/via Reuters TV
People participate in a yoga class during an annual Solstice event in the Times Square district of New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A police officer squares off with a demonstrator during a protest in Parliament Square in central London, Britain. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) carries ammunition in Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Britain's Queen Elizabeth sits next to Prince Charles during the State Opening of Parliament in central London, Britain. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/Pool
Special Counsel Robert Mueller departs after briefing the U.S. House Intelligence Committee on his investigation of potential collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Jon Ossoff addresses his supporters after his defeat in Georgia's 6th Congressional District special election in Atlanta. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
A man wears a helmet as he uses a branch with leaves to try to put out flames from a forest fire in Castanheira de Pera, Portugal. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Residents react as a policemen take up positions during an operation against drug dealers in Penha slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Children in gowns and mortarboards run with smiles during their kindergarten graduation ceremony in a kindergarten in Handan, Hebei province, China. China Daily via REUTERS
An excavator wrecks a wall with an image depicting the World Trade Centre Towers in New York, of an old five-storey apartment building that is demolished as part of the city authorities' project in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Helen Mirren poses with actor and singer Curtis Jackson "50 Cent" before the closing ceremony of the 57th Monte-Carlo Television Festival in Monaco. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Teams compete during day one of finals of the Youth America's Cup finals in Hamilton, Bermuda. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Lieutenant Colonel Andrew Ford carries the Imperial State Crown as it arrives at the Palace of Westminster ahead of the State Opening of Parliament in central London. REUTERS/Adrain Dennis/Pool
Fire is seen at Brussels central station in Brussels, Belgium. Twitter/@remybonnaffe/via REUTERS
People watch the sun rise on the Stonehenge monument on the summer solstice near Amesbury, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein take their seats at a summit on crime reduction and public safety in Bethesda, Maryland. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
A child plays in a fountain of water to cool off from the heat at the Miroir d'Eau (Mirror of Water), in Nantes as unusually high temperatures hit France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Karen Handel, Republican candidate for Georgia's 6th Congressional District, makes a heart with her fingers as she speaks to supporters during a brief appearance at her election night party at the Hyatt Regency at Villa Christina in Atlanta....more
Firefighters work to save a house from a forest fire in Carvalho, near Gois, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Girls stand in monsoon rains beside an open laundry in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
An activist of global anti-poverty charity Oxfam takes off a mask depicting Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy as she takes part in a protest as part of a campaign to denounce the non-fulfillment of the Spanish government's commitments to welcome...more
A man falls off his surf board in the Mediterranean Sea as seen from a beach in Ashkelon, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A firefighting plane dumps water on a forest fire in Louriceira, Portugal. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Members of Indian Navy perform yoga on the flight deck of INS Viraat, an Indian Navy's decommissioned aircraft carrier during International Yoga Day in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Residents stand at a house damaged by a mudslide in San Pedro Soloma, Guatemala. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of Roj Mine Control Organization destroy explosive devices planted by Islamic State militants near Ain Issa village north of Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Holidaymakers relax on a sunny day in Langland Bay, Wales. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
