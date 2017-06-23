Editors Choice Pictures
First Lady Melania Trump hold a baby as President Donald Trump greets members of the Congress and their families as they attend a Congressional picnic event at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Mgeni Hamed from Zanzibar, Tanzania poses for a portrait during a Canadian citizenship ceremony in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. Hamed said: "What I like best about Canada is diversity, we are being treated equally no matter where you come from and...more
The car of Philando Castile is seen surrounded by police vehicles in an evidence photo taken after he was fatally shot by St. Anthony Police Department officer Jeronimo Yanez during a traffic stop in July 2016. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal...more
Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang members wait to be escorted upon their arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A member of the riot security forces points a gun through the fence at an opposition supporter during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Revellers dance at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A still image from police video shows Diamond Reynolds being comforted by her daughter while handcuffed in the back seat of a police patrol vehicle, after her boyfriend Philando Castile was fatally shot by St. Anthony Police Department officer...more
Mourners stand outside the art center before a funeral service for Otto Warmbier, who died after his release from North Korea, at Wyoming High School in Wyoming, Ohio. REUTERS/John Sommers II
An injured opposition supporter is helped by volunteer members of a primary care response team during clashes with riot security forces at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Mosul's destroyed Al-Hadba minaret at Grand al-Nuri Mosque is seen in Mosul, Iraq. Iraqi alsumaria tv channel/Handout via REUTERS
A demonstrator is sprayed by a riot police water cannon during a protest called by students to demand improvements to the nation's higher education system in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Carlos Vera
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units carries ammunition in Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A still image taken from video shows the destroyed Grand al-Nuri Mosque of Mosul in Iraq. Iraqi Military Handout/via Reuters TV
Russian President Vladimir Putin stands in the rain in front of honour guards during a wreath-laying ceremony marking the anniversary of the Nazi German invasion in 1941, by the Kremlin wall in Moscow, Russia. Sputnik/Alexey Druzhinin/via REUTERS
People participate in a yoga class during an annual Solstice event in the Times Square district of New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A police officer squares of with a demonstrator during a protest in Parliament Square in central London. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Special Counsel Robert Mueller departs surrounded by police and security after briefing members of the U.S. Senate on his investigation into potential collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua...more
Opposition supporters attend a candlelight rally to pay tribute to victims of violence during protests against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Britain's Queen Elizabeth sits next to Prince Charles during the State Opening of Parliament in central London. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/Pool
People are seen as the sun rises on the Stonehenge monument on the summer solstice near Amesbury, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Military enthusiasts dressed as Soviet Red Army pose for a photo as they take part in a re-enactment of a World War II battle at the Hero Fortress as they mark the 76th anniversary of the Nazi Germany invasion, in Brest, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily...more
A woman sunbathes on the San Lorenzo beach during a heatwave in Gijon, Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas meets with White House senior advisor Jared Kushner in the West Bank City of Ramallah. Thaer Ghanaim/PPO/via REUTERS
Border patrol agents stand next to a border fence used for training at the United States Border Patrol Academy in Artesia, New Mexico. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Residents who want to evacuate from their homes gather while waiting for a vehicle after Islamist militants, who had holed up in a primary school, retreated after a gunbattle with troops but were holding some civilians hostage, in Pigcawayan, North...more
Policemen stand guard along the main road of Marawi City, as government forces continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (R) kisses the hand of former crown prince Muqrin bin Abdulaziz during an allegiance pledging ceremony in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/via REUTERS
Farm equipment provides a backdrop as U.S. President Donald Trump takes the stage to deliver remarks on agriculture Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Singer Adele poses with firefighters at Chelsea Fire Station. The singer paid an unexpected visit to the station, because she wanted to thank the firefighters who were involved with fighting the Grenfell Tower fire. London Fire Brigade/via REUTERS
A man jumps from a bridge into the Limmat river during hot temperatures in Zurich, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A view from a U.S. Army helicopter of a shepherd and his flock of sheep near West Mosul, Iraq, where Iraqi security forces are fighting Islamic State. REUTERS/Marius Bosch
Australian Senator Larissa Waters of the Greens Party carries her daughter Alia Joy during debate in the Australian Senate on school funding at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia. AAP/Lukas Coch via REUTERS
A religious shrine is seen amongst charred trees following a forest fire in Cadafaz, near Gois, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A girl walks through rubbish left by waves along Clifton beach in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Animal rights activists take part in a protest against bullfighting in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Revellers are sprayed with water as they cool down at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival in Britain. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
