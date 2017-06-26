Editors Choice Pictures

Edition:
Children play inside an inflatable castle during Eid al-Fitr celebration in the rebel-held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Children play inside an inflatable castle during Eid al-Fitr celebration in the rebel-held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
Children play inside an inflatable castle during Eid al-Fitr celebration in the rebel-held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs President Donald Trump as they give joint statements in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs President Donald Trump as they give joint statements in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs President Donald Trump as they give joint statements in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
People enjoy a sunny day at the sea front of Adler in Sochi, Russia. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

People enjoy a sunny day at the sea front of Adler in Sochi, Russia. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
People enjoy a sunny day at the sea front of Adler in Sochi, Russia. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
An evacuated newborn sleeps inside a mosquito net at an evacuation center outside Marawi, as government forces continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group in Marawi, Philippines. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

An evacuated newborn sleeps inside a mosquito net at an evacuation center outside Marawi, as government forces continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group in Marawi, Philippines. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
An evacuated newborn sleeps inside a mosquito net at an evacuation center outside Marawi, as government forces continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group in Marawi, Philippines. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A man fills out his ballot paper to vote in the presidential election at a polling station in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. REUTERS/B. Rentsendorj

A man fills out his ballot paper to vote in the presidential election at a polling station in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. REUTERS/B. Rentsendorj

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
A man fills out his ballot paper to vote in the presidential election at a polling station in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. REUTERS/B. Rentsendorj
Peter Burling, Emirates Team New Zealand Helmsman celebrates as he sprays teammates after defeating Oracle Team USA in race nine to win the America's Cup. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Peter Burling, Emirates Team New Zealand Helmsman celebrates as he sprays teammates after defeating Oracle Team USA in race nine to win the America's Cup. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
Peter Burling, Emirates Team New Zealand Helmsman celebrates as he sprays teammates after defeating Oracle Team USA in race nine to win the America's Cup. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Rescue workers pull a rescue dog across a river at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Province, China. CNS/An Yuan via REUTERS

Rescue workers pull a rescue dog across a river at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Province, China. CNS/An Yuan via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, June 25, 2017
Rescue workers pull a rescue dog across a river at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Province, China. CNS/An Yuan via REUTERS
A couple kiss next to of the bonfire on the Poniente beach celebrating the summer solstice in Gijon, Spain. REUTERS / Eloy Alonso

A couple kiss next to of the bonfire on the Poniente beach celebrating the summer solstice in Gijon, Spain. REUTERS / Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
A couple kiss next to of the bonfire on the Poniente beach celebrating the summer solstice in Gijon, Spain. REUTERS / Eloy Alonso
White Nationalist leader Richard Spencer (C) chants back at counter-protestors as self-proclaimed "White Nationalists" and "Alt-Right" supporters gather for what they called a "Freedom of Speech" rally at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

White Nationalist leader Richard Spencer (C) chants back at counter-protestors as self-proclaimed "White Nationalists" and "Alt-Right" supporters gather for what they called a "Freedom of Speech" rally at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington....more

Reuters / Sunday, June 25, 2017
White Nationalist leader Richard Spencer (C) chants back at counter-protestors as self-proclaimed "White Nationalists" and "Alt-Right" supporters gather for what they called a "Freedom of Speech" rally at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
People attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at a play ground in the suburb of Sale, Morocco. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

People attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at a play ground in the suburb of Sale, Morocco. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
People attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at a play ground in the suburb of Sale, Morocco. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
French President Emmanuel Macron returns the ball while sitting in a wheelchair as he plays tennis on the Pont Alexandre III in Paris. The French capital is transformed into a giant Olympic park to celebrate International Olympic Days with a variety of sporting events for the public across the city during two days as the city bids to host the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

French President Emmanuel Macron returns the ball while sitting in a wheelchair as he plays tennis on the Pont Alexandre III in Paris. The French capital is transformed into a giant Olympic park to celebrate International Olympic Days with a variety...more

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
French President Emmanuel Macron returns the ball while sitting in a wheelchair as he plays tennis on the Pont Alexandre III in Paris. The French capital is transformed into a giant Olympic park to celebrate International Olympic Days with a variety of sporting events for the public across the city during two days as the city bids to host the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Yemeni-American Muslim Hajar Udayni adjusts her hijab on the Eid al-Fitr Islamic holiday at her sister's home in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Kholood Eid

Yemeni-American Muslim Hajar Udayni adjusts her hijab on the Eid al-Fitr Islamic holiday at her sister's home in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Kholood Eid

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
Yemeni-American Muslim Hajar Udayni adjusts her hijab on the Eid al-Fitr Islamic holiday at her sister's home in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Kholood Eid
An Islamic State prisoner, who was pardoned by a council that is expected to govern Raqqa once the group is dislodged from the Syrian city, gestures in Ain Issa village, north of Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An Islamic State prisoner, who was pardoned by a council that is expected to govern Raqqa once the group is dislodged from the Syrian city, gestures in Ain Issa village, north of Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
An Islamic State prisoner, who was pardoned by a council that is expected to govern Raqqa once the group is dislodged from the Syrian city, gestures in Ain Issa village, north of Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Honduran migrants Raul Contreras, his mother Daysi Alas (C) and step-father Ananin Cruz, who are seeking refugee status in Canada, attend a church service held in Spanish in Toronto. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Honduran migrants Raul Contreras, his mother Daysi Alas (C) and step-father Ananin Cruz, who are seeking refugee status in Canada, attend a church service held in Spanish in Toronto. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
Honduran migrants Raul Contreras, his mother Daysi Alas (C) and step-father Ananin Cruz, who are seeking refugee status in Canada, attend a church service held in Spanish in Toronto. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Six month old Palestinian American Waleed Shehadeh rests on a blanket as he is photographed by family members in celebration of the Muslim holiday Eid al-Fitr in Staten Island, New York. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

Six month old Palestinian American Waleed Shehadeh rests on a blanket as he is photographed by family members in celebration of the Muslim holiday Eid al-Fitr in Staten Island, New York. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

Reuters / Sunday, June 25, 2017
Six month old Palestinian American Waleed Shehadeh rests on a blanket as he is photographed by family members in celebration of the Muslim holiday Eid al-Fitr in Staten Island, New York. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
Members of the Philippine National Police Special Action Force ride on a truck in Iligan, as government forces continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City, Philippines. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Members of the Philippine National Police Special Action Force ride on a truck in Iligan, as government forces continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City, Philippines. REUTERS/Jorge...more

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
Members of the Philippine National Police Special Action Force ride on a truck in Iligan, as government forces continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City, Philippines. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Elvis double Grahame Patrick drinks a beer after the Stars in Concert show, at the Estrel Hotel in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Elvis double Grahame Patrick drinks a beer after the Stars in Concert show, at the Estrel Hotel in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Sunday, June 25, 2017
Elvis double Grahame Patrick drinks a beer after the Stars in Concert show, at the Estrel Hotel in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A man rides on a tractor while helping to put out a forest fire near Donana National Park in Mazagon, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A man rides on a tractor while helping to put out a forest fire near Donana National Park in Mazagon, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, June 25, 2017
A man rides on a tractor while helping to put out a forest fire near Donana National Park in Mazagon, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Spanish assistant bullfighter gives the "coup de grace" with a dagger to a bull during San Isidro's bullfighting fair at Madrid's Las Ventas bullring, Spain. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

Spanish assistant bullfighter gives the "coup de grace" with a dagger to a bull during San Isidro's bullfighting fair at Madrid's Las Ventas bullring, Spain. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

Reuters / Sunday, June 25, 2017
Spanish assistant bullfighter gives the "coup de grace" with a dagger to a bull during San Isidro's bullfighting fair at Madrid's Las Ventas bullring, Spain. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho
A body of a victim of drug-related shooting by unidentified men riding on motorcycles lies inside a vehicle at Navotas city in metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Dondi Tawatao

A body of a victim of drug-related shooting by unidentified men riding on motorcycles lies inside a vehicle at Navotas city in metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Dondi Tawatao

Reuters / Sunday, June 25, 2017
A body of a victim of drug-related shooting by unidentified men riding on motorcycles lies inside a vehicle at Navotas city in metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Dondi Tawatao
Women react at the site of a landslide, in the village of Xinmo, Sichuan Province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Women react at the site of a landslide, in the village of Xinmo, Sichuan Province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, June 25, 2017
Women react at the site of a landslide, in the village of Xinmo, Sichuan Province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Muslims attend an Eid al-Fitr mass prayer to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at a mosque in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Muslims attend an Eid al-Fitr mass prayer to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at a mosque in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, June 25, 2017
Muslims attend an Eid al-Fitr mass prayer to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at a mosque in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
An Airbus A380, the world's largest jetliner, flies over fireworks during the start of The Bridge 2017, a transatlantic race from Saint-Nazaire to New-York, in Saint-Nazaire, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

An Airbus A380, the world's largest jetliner, flies over fireworks during the start of The Bridge 2017, a transatlantic race from Saint-Nazaire to New-York, in Saint-Nazaire, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Sunday, June 25, 2017
An Airbus A380, the world's largest jetliner, flies over fireworks during the start of The Bridge 2017, a transatlantic race from Saint-Nazaire to New-York, in Saint-Nazaire, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Muslim women prepare to take part in Eid al-Fitr prayers in Staten Island, New York. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

Muslim women prepare to take part in Eid al-Fitr prayers in Staten Island, New York. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

Reuters / Sunday, June 25, 2017
Muslim women prepare to take part in Eid al-Fitr prayers in Staten Island, New York. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in front of an Air Force base in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Demonstrators clash with riot security forces while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in front of an Air Force base in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in front of an Air Force base in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Italy's former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi plays with a dog during the television talk show "Porta a Porta" (Door to Door) in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Italy's former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi plays with a dog during the television talk show "Porta a Porta" (Door to Door) in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / Sunday, June 25, 2017
Italy's former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi plays with a dog during the television talk show "Porta a Porta" (Door to Door) in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Katy Perry performs on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Katy Perry performs on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
Katy Perry performs on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
An Afghan boy looks through the scope of a toy gun, as other children ride on swings during the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

An Afghan boy looks through the scope of a toy gun, as other children ride on swings during the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Sunday, June 25, 2017
An Afghan boy looks through the scope of a toy gun, as other children ride on swings during the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Demonstrators destroy concrete to throw its pieces against riot security forces as they gather in front of an Air Force base during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Demonstrators destroy concrete to throw its pieces against riot security forces as they gather in front of an Air Force base during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Sunday, June 25, 2017
Demonstrators destroy concrete to throw its pieces against riot security forces as they gather in front of an Air Force base during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A wounded displaced Iraqi girl who fled from clashes is seen in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

A wounded displaced Iraqi girl who fled from clashes is seen in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
A wounded displaced Iraqi girl who fled from clashes is seen in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
A resident and a cat are evacuated from the Taplow Tower residential block as a precautionary measure following concerns over the type of cladding used on the outside of the building on the Chalcots Estate in north London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A resident and a cat are evacuated from the Taplow Tower residential block as a precautionary measure following concerns over the type of cladding used on the outside of the building on the Chalcots Estate in north London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
A resident and a cat are evacuated from the Taplow Tower residential block as a precautionary measure following concerns over the type of cladding used on the outside of the building on the Chalcots Estate in north London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A demonstrator stands on top of a truck set on fire to build a barricade while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's Government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A demonstrator stands on top of a truck set on fire to build a barricade while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's Government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, June 23, 2017
A demonstrator stands on top of a truck set on fire to build a barricade while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's Government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
