Editor's Choice Pictures

A displaced Iraqi man who was among the rescued at the site of battle eats bread at the positions of Iraqi forces at the Old City in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Thursday, June 29, 2017
Volker Beck of Germany's environmental party Die Gruenen (The Greens) celebrates after a session of the lower house of parliament Bundestag voted on legalising same-sex marriage, in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Friday, June 30, 2017
Crocodiles eat chicken heads at Sriracha Tiger Zoo in Chonburi province, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, June 30, 2017
A demonstrator holding a rudimentary shield and a knife poses for a picture before a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. He said: "I protest because the situation is very tough and we are going hungry. We really need a change." REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, June 29, 2017
Chinese President Xi Jinping inspects troops at the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Hong Kong Garrison as part of events marking the 20th anniversary of the city's handover from British to Chinese rule, in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, June 30, 2017
Festival-goers dance at the silent disco stage during Open'er music Festival in Gdynia, Poland. REUTERS/Matej Leskovsek

Reuters / Friday, June 30, 2017
People hug after arriving in advance of the incoming travel ban to the U.S. at John F. Kennedy airport in the Queens borough of New York City, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, June 30, 2017
Little Joe, a western lowland gorilla, is put under anesthesia at Franklin Park Zoo for a routine general physical examination, blood work and a cardiac exam by the zoo's veterinary staff in Boston, Massachusetts. Zoo New England/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 29, 2017
Smoke billows from the ruined Grand al-Nuri Mosque after it was retaken by the Iraqi forces at the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Thursday, June 29, 2017
Wind blows the scarf of Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, in front of her face during an official welcome ceremony at the Nunavut Legislative Assembly in Iqaluit, Nunavut, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Friday, June 30, 2017
Sweat is wiped off the face of one of soldiers as troops prepare for the arrival of Chinese President Xi Jinping (unseen) at the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Hong Kong Garrison in one of events marking the 20th anniversary of the city's handover from British to Chinese rule, in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, June 30, 2017
A horse stands in front a bullet-riddled wall at Beirut Hippodrome, Lebanon. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Reuters / Thursday, June 29, 2017
Demonstrators ride on a truck while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, June 29, 2017
A child of a construction worker sleeps in a hammock outside a construction site in Bengaluru, India. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Thursday, June 29, 2017
While honoring members of baseball's 2016 World Series champions the Chicago Cubs, President Trump (45th U.S. President) makes remarks about healthcare at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, June 28, 2017
French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attend the press conference after the meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Thursday, June 29, 2017
Protesters hold posters of pro-democracy activists as they face pro-China protesters in central Hong Kong, China as the city marks the 20th anniversary of the city's handover from British to Chinese rule. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, June 30, 2017
Displaced children play in the rain at an evacuation center as army troops continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group, in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, June 29, 2017
The horse of the "Torre" (Tower) parish is escorted by a groom and followed by supporters as they leave Del Campo square in Siena, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Thursday, June 29, 2017
Members of North Korea-led International Taekwondo Federation demonstrate their skills at the World Taekwondo Headquarters 'Kukkiwon' in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, June 28, 2017
An aerial view shows women swimming in the Yenisei River on a hot summer day, with the air temperature at about 32 degrees Celsius (89.6 degrees Fahrenheit), outside Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Wednesday, June 28, 2017
Fusilier commandos of the Air Force train at the French Air Force base in Mont-de-Marsan, southwestern France. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Thursday, June 29, 2017
The Agbar tower is illuminated with rainbow colors during World Pride in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Wednesday, June 28, 2017
A pair of slippers and a gun lie amid blood spatter on the pavement under Macarthur bridge in the Sta Cruz district of Manila after police rushed three men, who were dead on arrival, to a public hospital. REUTERS/Dondi Tawatao

Reuters / Thursday, June 29, 2017
