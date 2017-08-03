Editors Choice Pictures
An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launches during an operational test at 2:10 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time at Vandenberg Air Force Base, California. U.S. Air Force/Senior Airman Ian Dudley/Handout via REUTERS
A girl and women ride on a bus in Tehran, Iran. Nazanin Tabatabaee Yazdi/TIMA via REUTERS
Britain's Prince Philip, in his role as Captain General, Royal Marines, attends a Parade to mark the finale of the 1664 Global Challenge, on the Buckingham Palace Forecourt, in central London, Britain. The 96-year-old husband of Britain's Queen...more
A worker, known as a "Tecchiaiolo", examines marble at the Cervaiole quarry on Monte Altissimo in the Apuan Alps, Tuscany, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Riot police stand in front of the National Congress during a vote on sending corruption charges against President Michel Temer to the Supreme Court for trial in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
A woman in the village of Gabarpora mourns during the funeral of Akeel Ahmad Bhat, a civilian who according to local media died following clashes after two militants were killed in an encounter with Indian security forces in Hakripora in south...more
A former Russian paratrooper cools down in a fountain during Paratroopers' Day celebrations, on the grounds of the Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy (VDNH) in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
A member of Brazil's Homeless Workers Movement (MTST) reacts during a protest against Brazil President Michel Temer in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto
U.S. troops assess the damage to an armoured vehicle of NATO-led military coalition after a suicide attack in Kandahar province, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Ahmad Nadeem
A woman dives and pretends to ride a bike in Underwater Park in Pula, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Forest fires are seen in Lustica peninsula near Tivat, Montenegro. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Members of self-described patriot groups and militias run through shooting drills during III% United Patriots Field Training Exercise, which they describe as the largest patriot event in the country, outside Fountain, Colorado. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A man carries prayer flags offered by the devotees as he climbs to hang them from the Boudhanath Stupa, a UNESCO world heritage site famous among tourists, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Bubbles are seen in front of the skyline of the financial Central district, during a "Bubble Up" show by Japanese artist Shinji Ohmaki, outside Harbour City mall in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A villager is seen following an eruption of Mount Sinabung volcano, in Beganding Village, Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia. REUTERS/YT Haryono
Two sheep fight in a competition in Zhangjiakou, Hebei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish youth are reflected in a glass panel as female Jewish worshippers pray next to the Western Wall on Tisha B'Av, a day of fasting and lament, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An F/A-18F Super Hornet jet flies over the USS Gerald R. Ford as the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier tests its EMALS magnetic launching system, which replaces the steam catapult, and new AAG arrested landing system in the Atlantic Ocean. U.S. Navy/Erik...more
A devotee covered in motor oil takes part in the festivities honouring the capital's patron saint Santo Domingo de Guzman in Managua, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A woman enjoys the sun on a Croisette beach in Cannes, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
African migrants react after crossing the border from Morocco to Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, Spain. REUTERS/Jesus Moron
Chicago White Sox second baseman Yoan Moncada (10) collides with right fielder Willy Garcia (61) while chasing a ball against the Toronto Blue Jays in Chicago. Both players left the game after the collision. Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Jamaica's Usain Bolt during a press conference in London. Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Afghan policemen and relatives inspect at the site of a suicide attack in Herat, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Shoib
Workers known as "Tecchiaioli" examine marble at the Cervaiole quarry on Monte Altissimo in the Apuan Alps, Tuscany, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A sightseeing tour Citroen 2CV car is seen parked next to the Sacre Coeur (Sacred Heart) basilica in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A faithful takes a selfie with Pope Francis during his Wednesday general audience in Paul VI hall at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Children wear HTC's Vive Virtual Reality (VR) goggles as they play a VR game at the first Taiwanese VR theme park "Viveland", in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence delivers a speech during a meeting with U.S. troops taking part in NATO led joint military exercises Noble Partner 2017 at the Vaziani military base near Tbilisi, Georgia. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze
Men play soccer at a field in the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Ella-Grace Trudeau (C), daughter of Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, adjusts her earplugs as she sits between British Columbia Premier John Horgan (L) and a member of Trudeau's security detail during a helicopter tour of areas hit by wildfires...more
People play mahjong as they sit in water at a water park on a hot day in Chongqing, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
World Athletics Championships
The world's top athletes compete in London.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
White House under renovation
While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.
Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election
Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
With all the sabre-rattling of North Korea and the prospect of the waters off Guam becoming a new testing ground for its missiles, the people of this tiny U.S. Pacific territory seem to be taking things in their stride.