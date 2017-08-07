Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Aug 7, 2017

Editor's Choice Pictures

People cool off at a water park on a hot day in Luzhou, Sichuan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

People cool off at a water park on a hot day in Luzhou, Sichuan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, August 06, 2017
People cool off at a water park on a hot day in Luzhou, Sichuan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A streaker is chased by a steward after invading the track at the World Athletics Championships in London. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A streaker is chased by a steward after invading the track at the World Athletics Championships in London. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, August 06, 2017
A streaker is chased by a steward after invading the track at the World Athletics Championships in London. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A missile of an anti-aircraft defence mobile missile system is seen in front of a missile launched from S-300 anti-aircraft system during the Keys to the Sky competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Ashuluk shooting range outside Astrakhan, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A missile of an anti-aircraft defence mobile missile system is seen in front of a missile launched from S-300 anti-aircraft system during the Keys to the Sky competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Ashuluk shooting range outside Astrakhan, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, August 05, 2017
A missile of an anti-aircraft defence mobile missile system is seen in front of a missile launched from S-300 anti-aircraft system during the Keys to the Sky competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Ashuluk shooting range outside Astrakhan, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Cars abandoned by people fleeing Mosul after Islamic State took over the city in 2014 are seen near a Kurdish Peshmerga checkpoint on the road to Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Marius Bosch

Cars abandoned by people fleeing Mosul after Islamic State took over the city in 2014 are seen near a Kurdish Peshmerga checkpoint on the road to Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Marius Bosch

Reuters / Saturday, August 05, 2017
Cars abandoned by people fleeing Mosul after Islamic State took over the city in 2014 are seen near a Kurdish Peshmerga checkpoint on the road to Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Marius Bosch
A girl weeps as the body of Abid Hamid Mir, a suspected militant, who according to local media was killed during a gunbattle with Indian security forces at Amargarh in Baramulla district, is being taken away for his funeral prayers in Hajin in north Kashmir's Bandipora district. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A girl weeps as the body of Abid Hamid Mir, a suspected militant, who according to local media was killed during a gunbattle with Indian security forces at Amargarh in Baramulla district, is being taken away for his funeral prayers in Hajin in north Kashmir's Bandipora district. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, August 05, 2017
A girl weeps as the body of Abid Hamid Mir, a suspected militant, who according to local media was killed during a gunbattle with Indian security forces at Amargarh in Baramulla district, is being taken away for his funeral prayers in Hajin in north Kashmir's Bandipora district. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Revellers take part in the Monsoon Holi Madrid festival in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Revellers take part in the Monsoon Holi Madrid festival in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Sunday, August 06, 2017
Revellers take part in the Monsoon Holi Madrid festival in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A demonstrator tries to light fireworks during clashes with security forces in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A demonstrator tries to light fireworks during clashes with security forces in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Sunday, August 06, 2017
A demonstrator tries to light fireworks during clashes with security forces in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Netherlands celebrate winning the Women's Euro 2017 Final in Enschede, Netherlands. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Netherlands celebrate winning the Women's Euro 2017 Final in Enschede, Netherlands. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, August 06, 2017
Netherlands celebrate winning the Women's Euro 2017 Final in Enschede, Netherlands. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Usain Bolt of Jamaica with Justin Gatlin of the U.S. after the final of the men's 100m final at the World Athletics Championships in London, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Usain Bolt of Jamaica with Justin Gatlin of the U.S. after the final of the men's 100m final at the World Athletics Championships in London, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Saturday, August 05, 2017
Usain Bolt of Jamaica with Justin Gatlin of the U.S. after the final of the men's 100m final at the World Athletics Championships in London, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble
The crowd watches a successful wedding proposal taking place between a couple dressed as "Pachucos" during the Quinceanera (15th birthday) of a teenager in downtown Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

The crowd watches a successful wedding proposal taking place between a couple dressed as "Pachucos" during the Quinceanera (15th birthday) of a teenager in downtown Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Sunday, August 06, 2017
The crowd watches a successful wedding proposal taking place between a couple dressed as "Pachucos" during the Quinceanera (15th birthday) of a teenager in downtown Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Young Turkana tribeswomen sing in a village near Baragoy, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Young Turkana tribeswomen sing in a village near Baragoy, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, August 07, 2017
Young Turkana tribeswomen sing in a village near Baragoy, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Boys swim to cool off in the waters of the river Drim in Struga, Macedonia.REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Boys swim to cool off in the waters of the river Drim in Struga, Macedonia.REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Saturday, August 05, 2017
Boys swim to cool off in the waters of the river Drim in Struga, Macedonia.REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
A girl assembles an AK-74 before the Safe Route competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Andreyevsky military polygon outside Tyumen, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A girl assembles an AK-74 before the Safe Route competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Andreyevsky military polygon outside Tyumen, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, August 06, 2017
A girl assembles an AK-74 before the Safe Route competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Andreyevsky military polygon outside Tyumen, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A man practices flyboarding near the village of Olenevka, Crimea. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

A man practices flyboarding near the village of Olenevka, Crimea. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Reuters / Sunday, August 06, 2017
A man practices flyboarding near the village of Olenevka, Crimea. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
Fans in Spider-Man costumes wait for the arrival of cast member Tom Holland and director Jon Watts during the Japan premiere of "Spider-Man: Homecoming" in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Fans in Spider-Man costumes wait for the arrival of cast member Tom Holland and director Jon Watts during the Japan premiere of "Spider-Man: Homecoming" in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, August 07, 2017
Fans in Spider-Man costumes wait for the arrival of cast member Tom Holland and director Jon Watts during the Japan premiere of "Spider-Man: Homecoming" in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
African migrants react after crossing the border from Morocco to Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, Spain. REUTERS/Jesus Moron

African migrants react after crossing the border from Morocco to Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, Spain. REUTERS/Jesus Moron

Reuters / Monday, August 07, 2017
African migrants react after crossing the border from Morocco to Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, Spain. REUTERS/Jesus Moron
The Guadalteba reservoir is seen during a strong drought in Ardales, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

The Guadalteba reservoir is seen during a strong drought in Ardales, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Monday, August 07, 2017
The Guadalteba reservoir is seen during a strong drought in Ardales, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A woman runs through a fountain at the Monument of the Revolution in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero

A woman runs through a fountain at the Monument of the Revolution in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Sunday, August 06, 2017
A woman runs through a fountain at the Monument of the Revolution in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Mo Farah of Britain celebrates after winning the men's 10,000m at the World Athletics Championships in London, Britain. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Mo Farah of Britain celebrates after winning the men's 10,000m at the World Athletics Championships in London, Britain. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, August 04, 2017
Mo Farah of Britain celebrates after winning the men's 10,000m at the World Athletics Championships in London, Britain. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
South Korea's In-Kyung Kim celebrates her win at the Women's British Open in St Andrews, Britain. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

South Korea's In-Kyung Kim celebrates her win at the Women's British Open in St Andrews, Britain. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Reuters / Sunday, August 06, 2017
South Korea's In-Kyung Kim celebrates her win at the Women's British Open in St Andrews, Britain. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Anicka Newell of Canada reacts during the women's pole vault final at the World Athletics Championships in London, Britain. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Anicka Newell of Canada reacts during the women's pole vault final at the World Athletics Championships in London, Britain. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Sunday, August 06, 2017
Anicka Newell of Canada reacts during the women's pole vault final at the World Athletics Championships in London, Britain. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A competitor takes part in the annual international waterfall jumping competition held in the old town of Jajce, Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A competitor takes part in the annual international waterfall jumping competition held in the old town of Jajce, Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Saturday, August 05, 2017
A competitor takes part in the annual international waterfall jumping competition held in the old town of Jajce, Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A still image from video released by Operation David Carabobo purportedly shows a group of men dressed in military uniforms announcing an uprising in Valencia, Venezuela. Operation David Carabobo/Handout via REUTERS

A still image from video released by Operation David Carabobo purportedly shows a group of men dressed in military uniforms announcing an uprising in Valencia, Venezuela. Operation David Carabobo/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, August 06, 2017
A still image from video released by Operation David Carabobo purportedly shows a group of men dressed in military uniforms announcing an uprising in Valencia, Venezuela. Operation David Carabobo/Handout via REUTERS
A general view as a minute's silence is observed for the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire before the match between Chelsea and Arsenal in London, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A general view as a minute's silence is observed for the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire before the match between Chelsea and Arsenal in London, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Sunday, August 06, 2017
A general view as a minute's silence is observed for the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire before the match between Chelsea and Arsenal in London, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A general view shows apartment blocks in Kiev, Ukraine, August 5, 2017. Picture taken August 5, 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A general view shows apartment blocks in Kiev, Ukraine, August 5, 2017. Picture taken August 5, 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Monday, August 07, 2017
A general view shows apartment blocks in Kiev, Ukraine, August 5, 2017. Picture taken August 5, 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
