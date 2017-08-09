Editor's Choice Pictures

A boy dressed as Lord Krishna, a Hindu deity, participates in a parade to mark Gaijatra festival, also known as the "cow festival," in Kathmandu, Nepal. Hindus in Kathmandu celebrate the festival to ask for salvation and peace for their departed...more

A boy dressed as Lord Krishna, a Hindu deity, participates in a parade to mark Gaijatra festival, also known as the "cow festival," in Kathmandu, Nepal. Hindus in Kathmandu celebrate the festival to ask for salvation and peace for their departed loved ones. Cows are regarded as holy animals in Nepal which help departed souls to reach heaven. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

