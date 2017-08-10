Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Aug 11, 2017 | 12:36am BST

Editor's Choice Pictures

A Haitian refugee sticks his head out of the window from a tent set up from Canadian Armed Forces near the border in Lacolle, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A Haitian refugee sticks his head out of the window from a tent set up from Canadian Armed Forces near the border in Lacolle, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Thursday, August 10, 2017
A Haitian refugee sticks his head out of the window from a tent set up from Canadian Armed Forces near the border in Lacolle, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
1 / 28
A man walks with a child as he passes policemen in Kawangware slum in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A man walks with a child as he passes policemen in Kawangware slum in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, August 10, 2017
A man walks with a child as he passes policemen in Kawangware slum in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
2 / 28
A crown is affixed to a wild goat as it is crowned King Puck and will be held on a platform above the town for three days in Killorglin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A crown is affixed to a wild goat as it is crowned King Puck and will be held on a platform above the town for three days in Killorglin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, August 10, 2017
A crown is affixed to a wild goat as it is crowned King Puck and will be held on a platform above the town for three days in Killorglin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
3 / 28
Benjamin David passes the Deutsches Museum as he swims from his home to his workplace along the Isar River in Munich, Germany. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

Benjamin David passes the Deutsches Museum as he swims from his home to his workplace along the Isar River in Munich, Germany. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

Reuters / Thursday, August 10, 2017
Benjamin David passes the Deutsches Museum as he swims from his home to his workplace along the Isar River in Munich, Germany. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert
Close
4 / 28
Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang members wait to be escorted upon arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca, El Salvador. REUTERS/Victor Pena

Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang members wait to be escorted upon arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca, El Salvador. REUTERS/Victor Pena

Reuters / Wednesday, August 09, 2017
Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang members wait to be escorted upon arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca, El Salvador. REUTERS/Victor Pena
Close
5 / 28
People participate in a Pyongyang city mass rally held at Kim Il Sung Square on August 9, 2017, to fully support the statement of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) government. KCNA/via REUTERS

People participate in a Pyongyang city mass rally held at Kim Il Sung Square on August 9, 2017, to fully support the statement of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) government. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, August 10, 2017
People participate in a Pyongyang city mass rally held at Kim Il Sung Square on August 9, 2017, to fully support the statement of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) government. KCNA/via REUTERS
Close
6 / 28
Karsten Warholm of Norway reacts after winning the men's 400m hurdles final at the World Athletics Championships in London, Britain. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Karsten Warholm of Norway reacts after winning the men's 400m hurdles final at the World Athletics Championships in London, Britain. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, August 09, 2017
Karsten Warholm of Norway reacts after winning the men's 400m hurdles final at the World Athletics Championships in London, Britain. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
7 / 28
Supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga set up a flaming tire barricade in Kibera slum in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga set up a flaming tire barricade in Kibera slum in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, August 09, 2017
Supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga set up a flaming tire barricade in Kibera slum in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
8 / 28
Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) female fighters sit together on a curb in the city of Hasaka, northeastern Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) female fighters sit together on a curb in the city of Hasaka, northeastern Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, August 09, 2017
Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) female fighters sit together on a curb in the city of Hasaka, northeastern Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
9 / 28
French President Emmanuel Macron (C) poses for a selfie with medical staff members as he visits the Robert-Debre pediatric hospital in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Lopez/Pool

French President Emmanuel Macron (C) poses for a selfie with medical staff members as he visits the Robert-Debre pediatric hospital in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Lopez/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, August 09, 2017
French President Emmanuel Macron (C) poses for a selfie with medical staff members as he visits the Robert-Debre pediatric hospital in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Lopez/Pool
Close
10 / 28
Israeli Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) and his wife Sara react to his supporters during an event by his Likud Party, in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israeli Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) and his wife Sara react to his supporters during an event by his Likud Party, in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, August 09, 2017
Israeli Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) and his wife Sara react to his supporters during an event by his Likud Party, in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
11 / 28
A one-week-old baby bonobo clings to its mother at Planckendael zoo in Mechelen, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

A one-week-old baby bonobo clings to its mother at Planckendael zoo in Mechelen, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Wednesday, August 09, 2017
A one-week-old baby bonobo clings to its mother at Planckendael zoo in Mechelen, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
12 / 28
Emergency personnel rescue a woman trapped on the top floor of a bus after it crashed into a shop on Lavender Hill in Clapham, London, Britain. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Emergency personnel rescue a woman trapped on the top floor of a bus after it crashed into a shop on Lavender Hill in Clapham, London, Britain. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, August 10, 2017
Emergency personnel rescue a woman trapped on the top floor of a bus after it crashed into a shop on Lavender Hill in Clapham, London, Britain. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
13 / 28
Effendi Ibranovic Dzemail poses for a photograph inside Sulejmanija Mosque in Travnik, Bosnia and Herzegovina. "Sulejmanija Mosque in Travnik is famous because it has many different colours inside. You can compare that with different religions in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Bosnia is beautiful and colorful precisely because of its multiculturalism. That is the true value of this country, which we should preserve and nurture," Dzemail said. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Effendi Ibranovic Dzemail poses for a photograph inside Sulejmanija Mosque in Travnik, Bosnia and Herzegovina. "Sulejmanija Mosque in Travnik is famous because it has many different colours inside. You can compare that with different religions in...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 09, 2017
Effendi Ibranovic Dzemail poses for a photograph inside Sulejmanija Mosque in Travnik, Bosnia and Herzegovina. "Sulejmanija Mosque in Travnik is famous because it has many different colours inside. You can compare that with different religions in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Bosnia is beautiful and colorful precisely because of its multiculturalism. That is the true value of this country, which we should preserve and nurture," Dzemail said. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
14 / 28
Isaac Makwala of Botswana competes alone in an additional men's 200m heat at the World Athletics Championships in London, Britain. REUTERS/John Sibley

Isaac Makwala of Botswana competes alone in an additional men's 200m heat at the World Athletics Championships in London, Britain. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Wednesday, August 09, 2017
Isaac Makwala of Botswana competes alone in an additional men's 200m heat at the World Athletics Championships in London, Britain. REUTERS/John Sibley
Close
15 / 28
A devotee helps his friend to climb the wooden pole in between the pond while participating in the Deopokhari festival in Khokana, Nepal. During the annual festival, a live goat is thrown into a pond and the team of devotees that retrieves the animal first wins. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A devotee helps his friend to climb the wooden pole in between the pond while participating in the Deopokhari festival in Khokana, Nepal. During the annual festival, a live goat is thrown into a pond and the team of devotees that retrieves the animal...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 09, 2017
A devotee helps his friend to climb the wooden pole in between the pond while participating in the Deopokhari festival in Khokana, Nepal. During the annual festival, a live goat is thrown into a pond and the team of devotees that retrieves the animal first wins. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
16 / 28
A supporter of opposition leader Raila Odinga gestures in front of a barricade in Kawangware slum in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A supporter of opposition leader Raila Odinga gestures in front of a barricade in Kawangware slum in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, August 10, 2017
A supporter of opposition leader Raila Odinga gestures in front of a barricade in Kawangware slum in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
17 / 28
People walk in front of a monitor showing news of North Korea's fresh threat in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

People walk in front of a monitor showing news of North Korea's fresh threat in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, August 10, 2017
People walk in front of a monitor showing news of North Korea's fresh threat in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
18 / 28
Units of Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) missile are seen at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Units of Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) missile are seen at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, August 10, 2017
Units of Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) missile are seen at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
19 / 28
A member of the media takes pictures of a damaged vehicle in the town of Awamiya following a security campaign against Shi'ite Muslim gunmen, in the eastern part of Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

A member of the media takes pictures of a damaged vehicle in the town of Awamiya following a security campaign against Shi'ite Muslim gunmen, in the eastern part of Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / Wednesday, August 09, 2017
A member of the media takes pictures of a damaged vehicle in the town of Awamiya following a security campaign against Shi'ite Muslim gunmen, in the eastern part of Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Close
20 / 28
A girl looks at a barbed-wire fence decorated with ribbons bearing messages wishing for the unification between the two Koreas near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A girl looks at a barbed-wire fence decorated with ribbons bearing messages wishing for the unification between the two Koreas near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Thursday, August 10, 2017
A girl looks at a barbed-wire fence decorated with ribbons bearing messages wishing for the unification between the two Koreas near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
21 / 28
Debris rolls down the rockface of a mountain after a earthquake outside Jiuzhaigou, Sichuan province, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Debris rolls down the rockface of a mountain after a earthquake outside Jiuzhaigou, Sichuan province, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, August 10, 2017
Debris rolls down the rockface of a mountain after a earthquake outside Jiuzhaigou, Sichuan province, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
22 / 28
Spanish bullfighter Rafael Tejada performs a pass to a heifer during a "tentadero" (a small bullfight to check the bravery of heifers which are not killed) at Reservatauro Ronda cattle ranch in Ronda, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Spanish bullfighter Rafael Tejada performs a pass to a heifer during a "tentadero" (a small bullfight to check the bravery of heifers which are not killed) at Reservatauro Ronda cattle ranch in Ronda, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Thursday, August 10, 2017
Spanish bullfighter Rafael Tejada performs a pass to a heifer during a "tentadero" (a small bullfight to check the bravery of heifers which are not killed) at Reservatauro Ronda cattle ranch in Ronda, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
23 / 28
A member of the St. Louis Cardinals ground crew runs off the field with a cat that ran on the field during the sixth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

A member of the St. Louis Cardinals ground crew runs off the field with a cat that ran on the field during the sixth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, August 10, 2017
A member of the St. Louis Cardinals ground crew runs off the field with a cat that ran on the field during the sixth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
Close
24 / 28
Tourists frolic along the Tumon beach on the island of Guam, a U.S. Pacific Territory, August 10, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Tourists frolic along the Tumon beach on the island of Guam, a U.S. Pacific Territory, August 10, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Thursday, August 10, 2017
Tourists frolic along the Tumon beach on the island of Guam, a U.S. Pacific Territory, August 10, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
25 / 28
People gather around the remains of the house of a Palestinian assailant after it was demolished by Israeli troops in the West Bank village of Deir Abu Mashal, near Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

People gather around the remains of the house of a Palestinian assailant after it was demolished by Israeli troops in the West Bank village of Deir Abu Mashal, near Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Thursday, August 10, 2017
People gather around the remains of the house of a Palestinian assailant after it was demolished by Israeli troops in the West Bank village of Deir Abu Mashal, near Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
26 / 28
A woman sits beside a fountain in front of Alexandria City Hall on a beautiful summer day in Alexandria, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A woman sits beside a fountain in front of Alexandria City Hall on a beautiful summer day in Alexandria, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, August 09, 2017
A woman sits beside a fountain in front of Alexandria City Hall on a beautiful summer day in Alexandria, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
27 / 28
A boy enjoy the waves during sunset on an embankment in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

A boy enjoy the waves during sunset on an embankment in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Reuters / Wednesday, August 09, 2017
A boy enjoy the waves during sunset on an embankment in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
Close
28 / 28
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

09 Aug 2017
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

09 Aug 2017
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

07 Aug 2017
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

04 Aug 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

World Athletics Championships

World Athletics Championships

The world's top athletes compete in London.

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.

Balloons over Bristol

Balloons over Bristol

Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

White House under renovation

White House under renovation

While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast