Editors Choice Pictures
Britain's Prince Harry (R) arrives with girlfriend actress Meghan Markle at the wheelchair tennis event during the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A Rohingya refugee girl reacts as people wait to receive aid in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Former U.S. Congressman Anthony Weiner departs U.S. Federal Court, following his sentencing after pleading guilty to one count of sending obscene messages to a minor, ending an investigation into a "sexting" scandal that played a role in last year's...more
Men look at the flying taxi in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. REUTERS/Satish Kumar
A protester is removed by Capitol Hill police officers during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on the latest Republican effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A fighter from Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) takes a selfie as he stands near rubble at a damaged site in Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Rohingya refugee carries her child in a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Jacksonville Jaguars players kneel during the U.S. national anthem before their match against the Baltimore Ravens in London. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Christian Democratic Union�CDU party leader and German Chancellor�Angela Merkel�reacts�on first exit polls�in the German general election (Bundestagswahl)�in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Soldiers of Puerto Rico's national guard distribute relief items to people, after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in San Juan, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A girl in a communion dress walks past a demolition machine tearing down a house damaged by an earthquake, in Tecomatlan, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends a news conference to announce snap election at his official residence in Tokyo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Members of a "castellers" form a human tower or "castell" during the festival of the patron saint of Barcelona "The Virgin of Mercy" at Sant Jaume square in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Iraqi Kurdish President Masoud Barzani casts his vote during Kurds independence referendum in Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Oakland Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell kneels during the national anthem as right fielder Mark Canha places his hand on his shoulder before their game against the Texas Rangers at Oakland Coliseum. John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
Former top models Carla Bruni (L), Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Helena Christensen display iconic creations of late Italian designer Gianni Versace's during the Versace Spring/Summer 2018 show at the Milan Fashion Week in...more
Participants are covered with color powder as they celebrate during in the Color Run in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko (first row, L) and his wife Maryna Poroshenko, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (first row, R) and his wife Sophie-Gregoire Trudeau, U.S. first lady Melania Trump (second row, L) and Britain's Prince Harry...more
A fighter from Free Syrian Army (Al-Hamza Brigade) is seen looking out in Hazwan town in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Frauke Petry (C), chairwoman of the anti-immigration party Alternative fuer Deutschland (AfD) reacts as she leaves a news conference in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Government soldiers takes a break in front of a damaged building in Sultan Omar Dianalan boulevard at Mapandi district in Marawi city, southern Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Workers remove an election campaign billboard showing Christian Democratic Union CDU party leader and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the day after the general election (Bundestagswahl) in Berlin. REUTERS/Christian Mang
Mexican and international rescue teams remove a painting as they search for survivors in a collapsed building after an earthquake, at Roma neighborhood in Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A man shows his ink-stained finger during Kurds independence referendum in Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A member of the armed forces takes up position during a operation after violent clashes between drug gangs in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Rohingya refugees wait to receive aid in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A car submerged in flood waters is seen close to the dam of the Guajataca lake after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Guajataca, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A girl hugs a Mexican marine officer as she offers hugs to people near the site of a collapsed building after an earthquake, in Mexico City. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Newly unveiled statue in Kirkuk pays tribute to the Peshmerga, Iraqi Kurdistan's main fighting forces in Kirkuk, Iraq. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
Trucks enter Turkey from Iraq at Habur border gate near Silopi, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
