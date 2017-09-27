Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Sep 28, 2017 | 12:45am BST

Editors Choice Pictures

U.S. and Puerto Rico flags hang on a damaged church after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Carolina, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

U.S. and Puerto Rico flags hang on a damaged church after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Carolina, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2017
U.S. and Puerto Rico flags hang on a damaged church after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Carolina, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
1 / 30
President Donald Trump pauses as he speaks with reporters during his arrival at the White House from Indianapolis, in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump pauses as he speaks with reporters during his arrival at the White House from Indianapolis, in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2017
President Donald Trump pauses as he speaks with reporters during his arrival at the White House from Indianapolis, in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
2 / 30
A demonstrator is detained during a rally to request change in the education system in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

A demonstrator is detained during a rally to request change in the education system in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2017
A demonstrator is detained during a rally to request change in the education system in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Close
3 / 30
Twelve-year-old Ahmed El Helal presses shattered glass against his face in a small village in Assiut, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Twelve-year-old Ahmed El Helal presses shattered glass against his face in a small village in Assiut, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2017
Twelve-year-old Ahmed El Helal presses shattered glass against his face in a small village in Assiut, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Close
4 / 30
Luxury boats are seen during the Monaco Yacht show, one of the most prestigious pleasure boat show in the world, highlighting hundreds of yachts for the luxury yachting industry and welcomes 580 leading companies, in the bay of Monaco. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Luxury boats are seen during the Monaco Yacht show, one of the most prestigious pleasure boat show in the world, highlighting hundreds of yachts for the luxury yachting industry and welcomes 580 leading companies, in the bay of Monaco. REUTERS/Eric...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2017
Luxury boats are seen during the Monaco Yacht show, one of the most prestigious pleasure boat show in the world, highlighting hundreds of yachts for the luxury yachting industry and welcomes 580 leading companies, in the bay of Monaco. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
5 / 30
A worker removes paper rolls after filling them with gunpowder mixture to make firecrackers at a factory on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A worker removes paper rolls after filling them with gunpowder mixture to make firecrackers at a factory on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2017
A worker removes paper rolls after filling them with gunpowder mixture to make firecrackers at a factory on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
6 / 30
Ugandan lawmakers involve in a fight in the parliament ahead of proposed age limit amendment bill debate a move to change the constitution to extend the president's rule, in Kampala, Uganda. REUTERS/James Akena

Ugandan lawmakers involve in a fight in the parliament ahead of proposed age limit amendment bill debate a move to change the constitution to extend the president's rule, in Kampala, Uganda. REUTERS/James Akena

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
Ugandan lawmakers involve in a fight in the parliament ahead of proposed age limit amendment bill debate a move to change the constitution to extend the president's rule, in Kampala, Uganda. REUTERS/James Akena
Close
7 / 30
An albino Rohingya refugee poses for a picture in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

An albino Rohingya refugee poses for a picture in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2017
An albino Rohingya refugee poses for a picture in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
8 / 30
Smoke and flames rise over a warehouse storing ammunition for multiple rocket launcher systems at a military base in the town of Kalynivka in Vinnytsia region, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Smoke and flames rise over a warehouse storing ammunition for multiple rocket launcher systems at a military base in the town of Kalynivka in Vinnytsia region, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2017
Smoke and flames rise over a warehouse storing ammunition for multiple rocket launcher systems at a military base in the town of Kalynivka in Vinnytsia region, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
9 / 30
A Rohingya refugee perspires while waiting to receive aid in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A Rohingya refugee perspires while waiting to receive aid in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2017
A Rohingya refugee perspires while waiting to receive aid in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
10 / 30
Pope Francis poses with a group of faithfuls from Mexico during the Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Pope Francis poses with a group of faithfuls from Mexico during the Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2017
Pope Francis poses with a group of faithfuls from Mexico during the Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
11 / 30
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, accompanied by (L-R) Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY), Sen. John Thune (R-SD), Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) and Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), speaks with reporters following the party luncheons on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, accompanied by (L-R) Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY), Sen. John Thune (R-SD), Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) and Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), speaks with reporters following the party luncheons on...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2017
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, accompanied by (L-R) Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY), Sen. John Thune (R-SD), Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) and Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), speaks with reporters following the party luncheons on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
12 / 30
Artillery is fired during a military drill in Qingtongxia, Ningxia Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Artillery is fired during a military drill in Qingtongxia, Ningxia Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2017
Artillery is fired during a military drill in Qingtongxia, Ningxia Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
13 / 30
Hindu villagers react as they identify the bodies of their relatives found by government forces, that authorities suspected were killed by insurgents last month, in a mass grave near Maungdaw in the north of Myanmar's Rakhine state. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Hindu villagers react as they identify the bodies of their relatives found by government forces, that authorities suspected were killed by insurgents last month, in a mass grave near Maungdaw in the north of Myanmar's Rakhine state. REUTERS/Soe...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2017
Hindu villagers react as they identify the bodies of their relatives found by government forces, that authorities suspected were killed by insurgents last month, in a mass grave near Maungdaw in the north of Myanmar's Rakhine state. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
14 / 30
Steve Bannon speaks to the crowd prior to Republican candidate Roy Moore greeting the crowd of supporters after defeating incumbent Luther Strange to his supporters at the RSA Activity center in Montgomery, Alabama, during the runoff election for the Republican nomination for Alabama's U.S. Senate seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Steve Bannon speaks to the crowd prior to Republican candidate Roy Moore greeting the crowd of supporters after defeating incumbent Luther Strange to his supporters at the RSA Activity center in Montgomery, Alabama, during the runoff election for the...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2017
Steve Bannon speaks to the crowd prior to Republican candidate Roy Moore greeting the crowd of supporters after defeating incumbent Luther Strange to his supporters at the RSA Activity center in Montgomery, Alabama, during the runoff election for the Republican nomination for Alabama's U.S. Senate seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
Close
15 / 30
Rescue teams remove rubble of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Rescue teams remove rubble of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
Rescue teams remove rubble of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
16 / 30
Residents and cars make their way around and under obstacles blocking a main road nearly a week after Hurricane Maria raked the island, in Frederiksted, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Residents and cars make their way around and under obstacles blocking a main road nearly a week after Hurricane Maria raked the island, in Frederiksted, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
Residents and cars make their way around and under obstacles blocking a main road nearly a week after Hurricane Maria raked the island, in Frederiksted, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
17 / 30
Palestinian Hamas policemen take part in a military training at Hamas-run police academy in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Palestinian Hamas policemen take part in a military training at Hamas-run police academy in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2017
Palestinian Hamas policemen take part in a military training at Hamas-run police academy in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
18 / 30
A bonfire burns during the Meskel Festival to commemorate the discovery of the true cross on which Jesus Christ was crucified on, at the Meskel Square in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

A bonfire burns during the Meskel Festival to commemorate the discovery of the true cross on which Jesus Christ was crucified on, at the Meskel Square in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2017
A bonfire burns during the Meskel Festival to commemorate the discovery of the true cross on which Jesus Christ was crucified on, at the Meskel Square in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
Close
19 / 30
A man rides his bicycle after shelling on the rebel held besieged town of Douma, in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A man rides his bicycle after shelling on the rebel held besieged town of Douma, in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
A man rides his bicycle after shelling on the rebel held besieged town of Douma, in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
20 / 30
An Ethiopian Orthodox deacon carries a cross during the Meskel Festival to commemorate the discovery of the true cross on which Jesus Christ was crucified on at the Meskel Square in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

An Ethiopian Orthodox deacon carries a cross during the Meskel Festival to commemorate the discovery of the true cross on which Jesus Christ was crucified on at the Meskel Square in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2017
An Ethiopian Orthodox deacon carries a cross during the Meskel Festival to commemorate the discovery of the true cross on which Jesus Christ was crucified on at the Meskel Square in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
Close
21 / 30
French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech to set out plans for reforming the European Union at the Sorbonne in Paris. REUTERS/Ludovic Marin/Pool

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech to set out plans for reforming the European Union at the Sorbonne in Paris. REUTERS/Ludovic Marin/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech to set out plans for reforming the European Union at the Sorbonne in Paris. REUTERS/Ludovic Marin/Pool
Close
22 / 30
A model presents a creation by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Spring/Summer 2018 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Saint Laurent during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Spring/Summer 2018 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Saint Laurent during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
A model presents a creation by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Spring/Summer 2018 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Saint Laurent during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
23 / 30
Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy delivers remarks as he and his delegation meet with President Trump and his team at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy delivers remarks as he and his delegation meet with President Trump and his team at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy delivers remarks as he and his delegation meet with President Trump and his team at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
24 / 30
A woman watches a Muharram procession from her house ahead of Ashura, in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A woman watches a Muharram procession from her house ahead of Ashura, in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
A woman watches a Muharram procession from her house ahead of Ashura, in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
25 / 30
Brazil's President Michel Temer gestures near Senator Eunicio Oliveira, President of the Federal Senate during the Progredir plan launching ceremony (Qualification, Employment and Income for Those Who Need More) in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Brazil's President Michel Temer gestures near Senator Eunicio Oliveira, President of the Federal Senate during the Progredir plan launching ceremony (Qualification, Employment and Income for Those Who Need More) in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei...more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
Brazil's President Michel Temer gestures near Senator Eunicio Oliveira, President of the Federal Senate during the Progredir plan launching ceremony (Qualification, Employment and Income for Those Who Need More) in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
26 / 30
A folk artist cooks crawfish as he stands on knives at a tourism area in Zhangjiajie, Hunan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

A folk artist cooks crawfish as he stands on knives at a tourism area in Zhangjiajie, Hunan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2017
A folk artist cooks crawfish as he stands on knives at a tourism area in Zhangjiajie, Hunan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
27 / 30
Republican candidate Roy Moore greets supporters while coming out to make his victory speech after defeating incumbent Luther Strange to his supporters at the RSA Activity center in Montgomery, Alabama, during the runoff election for the Republican nomination for Alabama's U.S. Senate seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Republican candidate Roy Moore greets supporters while coming out to make his victory speech after defeating incumbent Luther Strange to his supporters at the RSA Activity center in Montgomery, Alabama, during the runoff election for the Republican...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2017
Republican candidate Roy Moore greets supporters while coming out to make his victory speech after defeating incumbent Luther Strange to his supporters at the RSA Activity center in Montgomery, Alabama, during the runoff election for the Republican nomination for Alabama's U.S. Senate seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
Close
28 / 30
A woman carries her ill child in a refugee camp at Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A woman carries her ill child in a refugee camp at Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
A woman carries her ill child in a refugee camp at Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
29 / 30
A helicopter, one of three carrying officials including President Joko Widodo, is seen flying near Mount Agung, a volcano on the highest alert level, from Penataran Agung Lempuyang temple in Karangasem Regency on the resort island of Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

A helicopter, one of three carrying officials including President Joko Widodo, is seen flying near Mount Agung, a volcano on the highest alert level, from Penataran Agung Lempuyang temple in Karangasem Regency on the resort island of Bali, Indonesia....more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2017
A helicopter, one of three carrying officials including President Joko Widodo, is seen flying near Mount Agung, a volcano on the highest alert level, from Penataran Agung Lempuyang temple in Karangasem Regency on the resort island of Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

26 Sep 2017
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

26 Sep 2017
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

22 Sep 2017
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

22 Sep 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

What Islamic State left behind

What Islamic State left behind

Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Puerto Rico after Maria

Puerto Rico after Maria

Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus

Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus

Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected barricades and deployed hundreds of police officers to guard against unrest.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast