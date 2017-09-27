Editors Choice Pictures
U.S. and Puerto Rico flags hang on a damaged church after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Carolina, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
President Donald Trump pauses as he speaks with reporters during his arrival at the White House from Indianapolis, in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A demonstrator is detained during a rally to request change in the education system in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Twelve-year-old Ahmed El Helal presses shattered glass against his face in a small village in Assiut, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Luxury boats are seen during the Monaco Yacht show, one of the most prestigious pleasure boat show in the world, highlighting hundreds of yachts for the luxury yachting industry and welcomes 580 leading companies, in the bay of Monaco. REUTERS/Eric...more
A worker removes paper rolls after filling them with gunpowder mixture to make firecrackers at a factory on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Ugandan lawmakers involve in a fight in the parliament ahead of proposed age limit amendment bill debate a move to change the constitution to extend the president's rule, in Kampala, Uganda. REUTERS/James Akena
An albino Rohingya refugee poses for a picture in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Smoke and flames rise over a warehouse storing ammunition for multiple rocket launcher systems at a military base in the town of Kalynivka in Vinnytsia region, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A Rohingya refugee perspires while waiting to receive aid in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Pope Francis poses with a group of faithfuls from Mexico during the Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, accompanied by (L-R) Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY), Sen. John Thune (R-SD), Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) and Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), speaks with reporters following the party luncheons on...more
Artillery is fired during a military drill in Qingtongxia, Ningxia Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Hindu villagers react as they identify the bodies of their relatives found by government forces, that authorities suspected were killed by insurgents last month, in a mass grave near Maungdaw in the north of Myanmar's Rakhine state. REUTERS/Soe...more
Steve Bannon speaks to the crowd prior to Republican candidate Roy Moore greeting the crowd of supporters after defeating incumbent Luther Strange to his supporters at the RSA Activity center in Montgomery, Alabama, during the runoff election for the...more
Rescue teams remove rubble of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Residents and cars make their way around and under obstacles blocking a main road nearly a week after Hurricane Maria raked the island, in Frederiksted, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Palestinian Hamas policemen take part in a military training at Hamas-run police academy in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A bonfire burns during the Meskel Festival to commemorate the discovery of the true cross on which Jesus Christ was crucified on, at the Meskel Square in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
A man rides his bicycle after shelling on the rebel held besieged town of Douma, in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
An Ethiopian Orthodox deacon carries a cross during the Meskel Festival to commemorate the discovery of the true cross on which Jesus Christ was crucified on at the Meskel Square in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech to set out plans for reforming the European Union at the Sorbonne in Paris. REUTERS/Ludovic Marin/Pool
A model presents a creation by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Spring/Summer 2018 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Saint Laurent during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy delivers remarks as he and his delegation meet with President Trump and his team at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A woman watches a Muharram procession from her house ahead of Ashura, in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Brazil's President Michel Temer gestures near Senator Eunicio Oliveira, President of the Federal Senate during the Progredir plan launching ceremony (Qualification, Employment and Income for Those Who Need More) in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei...more
A folk artist cooks crawfish as he stands on knives at a tourism area in Zhangjiajie, Hunan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Republican candidate Roy Moore greets supporters while coming out to make his victory speech after defeating incumbent Luther Strange to his supporters at the RSA Activity center in Montgomery, Alabama, during the runoff election for the Republican...more
A woman carries her ill child in a refugee camp at Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A helicopter, one of three carrying officials including President Joko Widodo, is seen flying near Mount Agung, a volcano on the highest alert level, from Penataran Agung Lempuyang temple in Karangasem Regency on the resort island of Bali, Indonesia....more
