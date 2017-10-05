Editors Choice Pictures

Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Oct 5, 2017 | 12:50pm BST

Air Force One departs Las Vegas past the broken windows on the Mandalay Bay hotel, where shooter Stephen Paddock conducted his mass shooting along the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A member of Syrian Democratic Forces runs for cover from the sniper fire of the Islamic State militants near the stadium in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A member of the audience hands a P45 form (termination of employment tax form) to Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May as she addresses the Conservative Party conference in Manchester. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Dulce Castillo De Danielsen, a 59-year old resident of hard-hit Frederiksted, stands near the large tree that landed on the property where she lives, 13 days after the storm raked the island, on St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. "I want to move, I want to move," she said, "I want someone to help me." REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Iraqi army members ride on a tank on the outskirts of Hawija, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

A hearing attendee looks on as Richard Smith, former chairman and CEO of Equifax, Inc., testifies before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

An FBI Evidence Response Team investigates the crime scene in front of the stage area following the mass shooting in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Molecular biologist and biophysicist Richard Henderson poses as he looks through a bacteriorhodopsin protein model, following the announcement that he is a joint winner of the 2017 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, at the MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology in Cambridge, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A Free Syrian Army fighter holds a weapon as he stands on a military vehicle in the rebel-held area, in the town of Dael, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir

Brazil's President Michel Temer smiles during a ceremony in commemoration of the National Day of Micro and Small Enterprises, at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Smoke rises at the positions of the Islamic State militants after an air strike by the coalition forces near the stadium in Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Le Veyron stream is pictured on an autumn morning at La Tine de Conflens in La Sarraz, Switzerland. Picture taken with a long exposure. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

The wording on a slogan is changed after letters fell away from the backdrop immediately after Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May concluded her address to the Conservative Party conference in Manchester. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

People work in San Diego, California, U.S., at the construction site of prototypes for U.S. President Donald Trump's border wall with Mexico, in this picture taken from the Mexican side of the border in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

An actor takes part in an anti-terror drill at the Santa Lucia train station in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

People pray during a candlelight vigil for victims of the Route 91 music festival mass shooting next to the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Bo Turocy lines up a putt on the 18th hole during the World Hickory Open at Kilspindie Golf Course in Aberlady, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson makes a statement to the media that he is not going to resign, at the State Department in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

A Rohingya refugee child carries an infant at a refugee camp in Palang Khali near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

The head of the Mansudae Art Museum Ji Zhengtai talks about paintings by a North Korean artist in the studio of the gallery in the 798 art district in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Kurdish Peshmerga forces help people, who fled from their homes in Hawija, as they arrive to be transported to camps for displaced people, in southwest of Kirkuk, Iraq. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces run with their weapons in Hawija, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

On a misty morning, members of the White House press corps board Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, U.S., on their way to Las Vegas with U.S. President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Local residents ride a horse by a destroyed building after Hurricane Maria in Jayuya, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

