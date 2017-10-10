Editors Choice Pictures

Edition:
Smoke and flame rise from the Hilton Sonoma Wine Country during the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, October 10, 2017
A Rohingya refugee man hols his child as he swims to cross Myanmar-Bangladesh border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Monday, October 09, 2017
Indonesian Siti Aisyah who is on trial for the killing of Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korea's leader, is escorted as she leaves at the Department of Chemistry in Petaling Jaya, near Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin

Reuters / Monday, October 09, 2017
An H-2A rocket carrying Japan's fourth and final quasi-zenith satellite, the Michibiki No. 4, lifts off from the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, October 10, 2017
Burnt structures are seen at the historic Stornetta Dairy along Highway 121 during the Nuns Fire in Sonoma, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, October 10, 2017
Rohingya refugees who fled from Myanmar wait in the rice field to be let through after after crossing the border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, October 09, 2017
A man wearing a Spanish flag gives "free hugs" in central Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, October 09, 2017
Alfredo Martinez, a mail man for the U.S. Postal Service delivers the mail at an area damaged by Hurricane Maria in San Juan, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, October 09, 2017
An aerial photo of the devastation left behind from the North Bay wildfires north of San Francisco, California. California Highway Patrol/Golden Gate Division

Reuters / Tuesday, October 10, 2017
Britain's Prince Harry speaks at an event on mental health, at the Ministry of Defence (MoD), in central London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, October 09, 2017
Demonstrators break a traffic light during a rally against Columbus Day in downtown Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Tuesday, October 10, 2017
Rohingya refugees who fled from Myanmar wait in the rice field to be let through after after crossing the border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, October 09, 2017
A father and daughter sit next to their new tent home after the city of San Diego opened a transitional camp area for homeless people at the city's works yard in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, October 09, 2017
Wales' Wayne Hennessey in action as Republic of Ireland�s Ciaran Clark reacts during World Cup qualifications. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Reuters / Tuesday, October 10, 2017
An elderly Rohingya refugee woman reacts during a stop for medical check after being carry inside a makeshift stretcher to cross the border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, October 09, 2017
A hat rests on flowers in a makeshift memorial during a vigil marking the one-week anniversary of the October 1 mass shooting in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, October 09, 2017
A firefighter works to put out hot spots on a fast moving wind driven wildfire in Orange, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, October 10, 2017
The sun rises as thousands of Rohingya refugees who fled from Myanmar a day before wait by the road where they spent the night between refugee camps, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, October 10, 2017
Hundreds of sheep gather as French farmers (rear) stage a protest against the government's "Plan loup" (wolf project) as the farmers seek to protect their livestock against attacks by wolves, in Lyon, France. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Reuters / Monday, October 09, 2017
A man walks with an umbrella in the Hurricane Irma damaged Old San Juan in San Juan, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, October 10, 2017
A demonstrator is detained by riot police during a rally against Columbus Day in downtown Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Tuesday, October 10, 2017
ComfortDelGro's taxis are parked at their vehicle inspection yard in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Monday, October 09, 2017
A supporter of the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) wears oranges during a protest calling for the sacking of election board officials involved in August's cancelled presidential vote, in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, October 09, 2017
Rohingya refugees, who arrived from Myanmar last night, walk in a rice field after crossing the border in Palang Khali near Cox's Bazaar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, October 09, 2017
