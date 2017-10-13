Editors Choice Pictures
A Swiss Air Force Super Puma Cougar helicopter releases flares during a flight demonstration of the Swiss Air Force over the Axalp in the Bernese Oberland, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A man displays a picture of U.S. President Donald Trump on his phone in Tehran, Iran. Nazanin Tabatabaee Yazdi/TIMA via REUTERS
A French CRS riot policewoman faces French steel workers from the French CGT trade union during a demonstration in Paris, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Supporters of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition run after policemen fired tear gas to disperse them during a protest along a street in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Senator Rand Paul is given the pen after President Trump signed an executive order to make it easier for Americans to buy bare-bones health insurance plans and circumvent Obamacare rules at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Farmers paddle in a boat at a flooded village after a tropical depression in Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
A girl is carried as Palestinians celebrate after Hamas said it reached a deal with Palestinian rival Fatah, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A shoe is seen near blood stains following a car bomb attack in Hasaka province, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
People watch as Hoa Binh hydroelectric power plant opens the flood gates after a heavy rainfall caused by a tropical depression in Hoa Binh province, outside Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
Wine stains are seen on a fermentation tank at Paradise Ridge Winery after being destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Pope Francis spreads incense at the altar as he celebrates a Mass during the 100th anniversary of the Congregation for the Oriental Churches, at the Saint Mary Major Basilica in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang members wait to be escorted upon their arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A group of Tunisian migrants arrive on a rubber boat after being rescued by the Tunisian navy off the coast of Bizerte, Tunisia. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Jack Ma, Chairman of Alibaba Group, performs during Yunqi Music Festival as part of the Computing Conference in Yunqi Town of Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China. China Daily via REUTERS
A visitor handles a model of a weapon at a military simulator area during an exhibition displaying China's achievements for the past five years, as a part of the celebrations of the upcoming 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China...more
Civilians who escaped at Raqqa's frontline rest at a mosque in Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A small group of protesters clash on the fringes of a demonstration in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Reuters TV
A Rohingya refugee woman sits in her tent in the Kutupalong Refugee Camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A structure destroyed by wildfire smolders outside Calistoga, California. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A goat is seen during a protest of activists of the 'National Corps' political party against Czech President Milos Zeman outside the Czech Republic's embassy in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A Rohingya refugee man washes in a refugee camp in Palong Khali district, in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico are seen behind the current border fence in this picture taken from the Mexican side of the border in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
A man has his eyes checked at a government pavillion during a World Sight Day event in Pontianak, West Kalimantan, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Jessica Helena Wuysang/via REUTERS
A couple walks by a damaged tree in the Hurricane Maria affected area of Old San Juan, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Shi'ite clerics talk at al-sayed al-Yazdi school run by al-Hawza al-Ilmiyya in Najaf, Iraq. For more than 1,000 years, the al-Hawza al-Ilmiyya in southern Baghdad has been giving religious instructions to thousands of Shi'ite Muslims to help them...more
Migrants look out of a barred door at a detention center in Gharyan, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara
Hikers enjoy a warm autumn day near the Lac Bleu near Arolla in the Val d'Herens, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
