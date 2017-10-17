Editors Choice Pictures
The sun is seen after dawn after the Met Office reported that storm Ophelia has drawn dust north from the Sahara, near Exeter, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Fighters of Syrian Democratic Forces raise a white flag near the National Hospital complex where the Islamic State militants are holed up, at the frontline in Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A firefighter is seen near flames from a forest fire in Cabanoes, near Lousa, Portugal. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson listens as President Trump holds a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Forensic experts walk in a field after a powerful bomb blew up a car (Foreground) and killed investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in Bidnija, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Afghan firefighters attempt to extinguish a burning fuel tanker which was hit by a magnetic bomb on the outskirts of Jalalabad, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz
A foot of the new born Rohingya baby is pictured at a medical center in Kutupalong refugees camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Megan Sanders and her son John, 4, react to wind as Marine One helicopter with President Trump on board departs from the White House en route Greer, South Carolina. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
A burnt house is seen following a forest fire in Vila Nova, near Vouzela, Portugal. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
The sky turns red over buildings in Canary Wharf as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs
Waves crash over the lighthouse as storm Ophelia passes Porthcawl, Wales, Britain. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Dead fish float on the banks of the Confuso river, after authorities have taken samples for an investigation, in Villa Hayes, Paraguay. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
A paramilitary policeman stands guard before a giant portrait of late Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong at the Tiananmen gate, a day before the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China begins, in Beijing. REUTERS/Aly Song
A Free Syrian Army fighter holds his weapon at the rebel-held town of Dael, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Iraqi boys gather on the road as they welcome Iraqi security forces members, who continue to advance in military vehicles in Kirkuk, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Britain's Catherine the Duchess of Cambridge dances with a costumed figure of Paddington bear on platform 1 at Paddington Station, as they attend the Charities Forum in London. REUTERS/Jonathan Brady/Pool
New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks and right fielder Aaron Judge celebrate after beating the Houston Astros during game three of the ALCS playoff series at Yankee Stadium. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
A migrant, who is part of a group intercepted aboard a dinghy off the coast, is helped by a Red Cross volunteer upon arriving at port in Arguineguin, in the Canary Island of Gran Canaria, Spain. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
A woman takes a picture during storm Ophelia in the County Clare town of Lahinch, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A Rohingya refugee woman who crossed the border from Myanmar a day before, carries her daughter and searches for help as they wait to receive permission from the Bangladeshi army to continue their way to the refugee camps, in Palang Khali,...more
Fighters of Syrian Democratic Forces make the V-sign as their convoy passes in Ain Issa, Syria. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Hillary Clinton speaks during an interview with Mariella Frostrup at the Cheltenham Literature Festival in Cheltenham, Britain. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Smoke rises from police headquarters while Afghan security forces keep watch after a suicide car bomber and gunmen attacked the provincial police headquarters in Gardez, the capital of Paktia province, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Stringer
A Rohingya refugee man poses at the Bangladeshi side of the Naf river after crossing the border from Myanmar, near Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
