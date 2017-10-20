Editors Choice Pictures
First Captain of West Point's Corps of Cadets presents former U.S. President George W. Bush with a Cadets' Sword as he is honored with the Sylvanus Thayer Award at the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York. REUTERS/Brendan...more
A man walks with a bloody lip as demonstrators yell at him outside the location where Richard Spencer, an avowed white nationalist and spokesperson for the so-called alt-right movement, is delivering a speech on the campus of the University of...more
A Rohingya refugee woman, who crossed the border from Myanmar two days before, jumps during her walk to the Kotupalang refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Former U.S. President Barack Obama campaigns in support of Virginia Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam (R), Democratic candidate for governor, at a rally with supporters in Richmond, Virginia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Israeli police officers carry away an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man during a protest against the detention of members of their community, who failed to report to a military recruiting office, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A boy takes part in a protest against police violence in the Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A child places her painted hand on a mural in honor to the victims who died in the earthquake, to mark the one month anniversary of the devastating quake that left over 300 dead and destroyed large swathes of neighborhoods and multifamily buildings...more
House Speaker Paul Ryan sits with Archbishop of New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan at the 72nd Annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Fighters of Syrian Democratic Forces place flags at Naim Square after liberating Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Rohingya refugees, who crossed the border from Myanmar two days before, walk after they received permission from the Bangladeshi army to continue on to the refugee camps, in Palang Khali, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A girl plays with firecrackers while celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali, the annual festival of lights in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Everton's Ashley Williams scores their first goal against Olympique Lyonnais. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
U.S. student Samantha Sacks stretches prior to a practice at the National Ballet School (ENB) in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II inspects The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery during the The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery 70th parade in Hyde Park in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Search and rescue swimmers, from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard, rescue a sea turtle, entangled on a semi-sunken fishing vessel, in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, conducting maritime security operations....more
Emilia Santos washes her hair with mountain spring water coming through a pipe, after the island was hit by Hurricane Maria in September, in Toa Alta, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A general view of the fog during the match between FC Fastav Zlin vs F.C. Copenhagen. REUTERS/David Cerny
Candles and flowers are seen at an impromptu memorial during a protest by journalists following the assassination of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in a car bomb attack three days ago, in Valletta, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during a news conference during a European Union leaders summit meeting in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Dario Pignatelli
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Enrique Hernandez reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Chicago Cubs in the 9th inning in game five of the NLCS playoff series. Jim Young-USA TODAY Sports
Kobe Steel Executive Vice President Naoto Umehara attends a news conference in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Police survey the area from atop a building before the speech by Richard Spencer, an avowed white nationalist and spokesperson for the so-called alt-right movement, on the campus of the University of Florida in Gainesville, Florida. ...more
Wrestlers fight during an amateur wrestling match inside a makeshift ring installed on a road organised by local residents as part of Diwali, the festival of lights, celebrations in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Police officers stand guard during a fire at Kandawgyi Palace hotel in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
