Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Nov 2, 2017 | 11:55am GMT

Editors Choice Pictures

Photographers help a Rohingya refugee to come out of Naf River as they cross the Myanmar-Bangladesh border in Palong Khali, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Photographers help a Rohingya refugee to come out of Naf River as they cross the Myanmar-Bangladesh border in Palong Khali, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
Photographers help a Rohingya refugee to come out of Naf River as they cross the Myanmar-Bangladesh border in Palong Khali, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
1 / 24
Houston Astros pitcher Charlie Morton and catcher Brian McCann celebrate with teammates after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in game seven of the World Series. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Astros pitcher Charlie Morton and catcher Brian McCann celebrate with teammates after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in game seven of the World Series. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, November 02, 2017
Houston Astros pitcher Charlie Morton and catcher Brian McCann celebrate with teammates after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in game seven of the World Series. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Close
2 / 24
Patrick Carnes is evacuated in a Walmart cart by SWAT medics from the scene of a shooting at a Walmart where Carnes was shopping in Thornton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Patrick Carnes is evacuated in a Walmart cart by SWAT medics from the scene of a shooting at a Walmart where Carnes was shopping in Thornton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, November 02, 2017
Patrick Carnes is evacuated in a Walmart cart by SWAT medics from the scene of a shooting at a Walmart where Carnes was shopping in Thornton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
3 / 24
Chunhun (R), the leader of Japan's North Korea fan club called sengun-joshi, or military-first girls, and other members practice a Moranbong Band dance in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Chunhun (R), the leader of Japan's North Korea fan club called sengun-joshi, or military-first girls, and other members practice a Moranbong Band dance in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, November 02, 2017
Chunhun (R), the leader of Japan's North Korea fan club called sengun-joshi, or military-first girls, and other members practice a Moranbong Band dance in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
4 / 24
The group Colla els Capgrossos de Mataro form a human tower called 'Castell' during the All Saints Day in Vilafranca del Penedes town, near Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina

The group Colla els Capgrossos de Mataro form a human tower called 'Castell' during the All Saints Day in Vilafranca del Penedes town, near Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
The group Colla els Capgrossos de Mataro form a human tower called 'Castell' during the All Saints Day in Vilafranca del Penedes town, near Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Close
5 / 24
Caroline Ventura looks down at flowers she laid for victims of Tuesday's attack outside a police barricade on the bike path next to West Street a day after a man driving a rented pickup truck mowed down pedestrians and cyclists on a bike path alongside the Hudson River in Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Caroline Ventura looks down at flowers she laid for victims of Tuesday's attack outside a police barricade on the bike path next to West Street a day after a man driving a rented pickup truck mowed down pedestrians and cyclists on a bike path...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
Caroline Ventura looks down at flowers she laid for victims of Tuesday's attack outside a police barricade on the bike path next to West Street a day after a man driving a rented pickup truck mowed down pedestrians and cyclists on a bike path alongside the Hudson River in Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
6 / 24
Sony Corp's entertainment robot "aibo" is pictured at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Sony Corp's entertainment robot "aibo" is pictured at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
Sony Corp's entertainment robot "aibo" is pictured at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
7 / 24
Rep. Terri Sewell asks a question, as executives appear before the House Intelligence Committee to answer questions related to Russian use of social media to influence U.S. elections, on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Rep. Terri Sewell asks a question, as executives appear before the House Intelligence Committee to answer questions related to Russian use of social media to influence U.S. elections, on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
Rep. Terri Sewell asks a question, as executives appear before the House Intelligence Committee to answer questions related to Russian use of social media to influence U.S. elections, on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
8 / 24
A woman carries a dog as she wades through a water-logged neighbourhood during rains in Chennai, India. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

A woman carries a dog as she wades through a water-logged neighbourhood during rains in Chennai, India. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
A woman carries a dog as she wades through a water-logged neighbourhood during rains in Chennai, India. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
Close
9 / 24
Youths train along the shore of the Mediterranean Sea in Ashkelon, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Youths train along the shore of the Mediterranean Sea in Ashkelon, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
Youths train along the shore of the Mediterranean Sea in Ashkelon, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
10 / 24
Singer Mariah Carey places her signature in cement in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese theatre in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Mariah Carey places her signature in cement in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese theatre in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
Singer Mariah Carey places her signature in cement in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese theatre in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
11 / 24
A Rohingya refugee woman holds her baby as she walks after crossing the Naf river at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Palong Khali, near Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A Rohingya refugee woman holds her baby as she walks after crossing the Naf river at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Palong Khali, near Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
A Rohingya refugee woman holds her baby as she walks after crossing the Naf river at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Palong Khali, near Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
12 / 24
People visit tombs of relatives and friends at 'Nueva Esperanza' (New Hope) cemetery during the Day of the Dead celebrations in Villa Maria del Triunfo on the outskirts of Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

People visit tombs of relatives and friends at 'Nueva Esperanza' (New Hope) cemetery during the Day of the Dead celebrations in Villa Maria del Triunfo on the outskirts of Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Thursday, November 02, 2017
People visit tombs of relatives and friends at 'Nueva Esperanza' (New Hope) cemetery during the Day of the Dead celebrations in Villa Maria del Triunfo on the outskirts of Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Close
13 / 24
Takuya Yokota shows a picture of his sister Megumi Yokota, a Japanese national abducted by North Korean agents decades ago as a schoolgirl, on his smartphone during an interview with Reuters in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Takuya Yokota shows a picture of his sister Megumi Yokota, a Japanese national abducted by North Korean agents decades ago as a schoolgirl, on his smartphone during an interview with Reuters in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
Takuya Yokota shows a picture of his sister Megumi Yokota, a Japanese national abducted by North Korean agents decades ago as a schoolgirl, on his smartphone during an interview with Reuters in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
14 / 24
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reacts during their match against S.S.C. Napoli. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reacts during their match against S.S.C. Napoli. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Thursday, November 02, 2017
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reacts during their match against S.S.C. Napoli. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Close
15 / 24
Police officers are seen where a suspected Islamist militant was arrested after wounding two policemen in a knife attack near the parliament building in Tunis, Tunisia November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Police officers are seen where a suspected Islamist militant was arrested after wounding two policemen in a knife attack near the parliament building in Tunis, Tunisia November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
Police officers are seen where a suspected Islamist militant was arrested after wounding two policemen in a knife attack near the parliament building in Tunis, Tunisia November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
16 / 24
A woman places candles outside the Instituto Politecnico, a technical high school, where the five Argentine citizens who were killed in the truck attack in Manhattan went to school, in Rosario, Argentina. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

A woman places candles outside the Instituto Politecnico, a technical high school, where the five Argentine citizens who were killed in the truck attack in Manhattan went to school, in Rosario, Argentina. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Thursday, November 02, 2017
A woman places candles outside the Instituto Politecnico, a technical high school, where the five Argentine citizens who were killed in the truck attack in Manhattan went to school, in Rosario, Argentina. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Close
17 / 24
President Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
President Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
18 / 24
Supporters of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) lie in a heap on the pavement next to the Centre Pompidou modern art museum, also known as Beaubourg, to raise awareness on World Vegan Day, in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Supporters of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) lie in a heap on the pavement next to the Centre Pompidou modern art museum, also known as Beaubourg, to raise awareness on World Vegan Day, in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
Supporters of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) lie in a heap on the pavement next to the Centre Pompidou modern art museum, also known as Beaubourg, to raise awareness on World Vegan Day, in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
19 / 24
Former U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during the first day of the Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Former U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during the first day of the Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
Former U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during the first day of the Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
Close
20 / 24
General view of cemetery on Crkvicko hill in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

General view of cemetery on Crkvicko hill in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
General view of cemetery on Crkvicko hill in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
21 / 24
(R-L) Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani and Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev walk during a meeting in Tehran, Iran. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

(R-L) Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani and Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev walk during a meeting in Tehran, Iran. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
(R-L) Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani and Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev walk during a meeting in Tehran, Iran. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS
Close
22 / 24
A voodoo believer makes offerings during celebrations at the cemetery of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A voodoo believer makes offerings during celebrations at the cemetery of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
A voodoo believer makes offerings during celebrations at the cemetery of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
23 / 24
People gather in Foley Square during a vigil for the victims of the West Side Highway pickup attack, in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

People gather in Foley Square during a vigil for the victims of the West Side Highway pickup attack, in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, November 02, 2017
People gather in Foley Square during a vigil for the victims of the West Side Highway pickup attack, in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

01 Nov 2017
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

31 Oct 2017
Editor Choice Pictures

Editor Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

30 Oct 2017
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the last week.

27 Oct 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Day of the Dead

Day of the Dead

Celebrating Dia de los Muertos, when according to beliefs, the dead return to Earth to visit their loved ones.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top pictures of the past week.

North Korea fan club in Tokyo

North Korea fan club in Tokyo

Inside a North Korean fan club in Tokyo.

Pictures of the month: October

Pictures of the month: October

Our top photos from the past month.

Racing camels in Jordan

Racing camels in Jordan

A day at the racetrack in Wadi Rum, southern Jordan.

Rohingya river crossing

Rohingya river crossing

Rohingya refugees fleeing violence in Myanmar cross the muddy Naf River into Bangladesh.

Aftermath of New York attack

Aftermath of New York attack

Images from the aftermath of the truck attack in lower Manhattan.

Rohingya flee under cover of darkness

Rohingya flee under cover of darkness

Hundreds of Rohingya refugees cross into Bangladesh from Myanmar in the dark of night.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast