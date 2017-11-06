Editors Choice Pictures

Edition:
A Houthi follower emerges from a gap in a flag as he attends a rally to show support to the Palestinians in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A migrant arrives at a naval base after he was rescued by Libyan coastal guards in Tripoli, Libya. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Riot police run past an excavator, during a demonstration against open-cast brown coal mining of Garzweiler, northwest of Cologne, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A woman and her children take part in a vigil for victims of a mass shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Mohammad Khursheed

President Trump pours fish food out as Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe looks on while they were feeding carps before their working lunch at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The first wave of runners make their way across the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge during the start of the New York City Marathon. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A woman wades through a submerged street at the UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An after typhoon Damrey hit Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

Tottenham's Mousa Dembele in action against Crystal Palace. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A Houthi fighter talks on the phone as he walks at the site of an air strike on a parade square in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A Rohingya refugee waits for humanitarian aid at a food centre in Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

The cast poses for photographers at the Justice League photocall, at The College, in London. REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls

Marin Honda of Japan in action at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Audi Cup of China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Shalane Flanagan celebrates after winning the professional women's division at the New York City Marathon. Derik Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Mohammed Shoaib, 7, who was shot on his chest before crossing the border from Myanmar in August, shows his injury outside a medical centre after seeing a doctor, at Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

USA's Jack Sock celebrates winning the final against Serbia's Filip Krajinovic at the Rolex Paris Masters. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Vehicles of Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) are seen after liberating the city of Al-Qaim, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

A man stands at a mass grave in Kuropaty to commemorate the victims of Joseph Stalin's Soviet government, on the outskirts of Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Children are seen during climate march prior to the opening session of the COP23 UN Climate Change Conference 2017, hosted by Fiji but held in Bonn, in World Conference Center Bonn, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Zoo keepers catch a pelican to move it to its winter enclosure at Liberec Zoo in Liberec, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

First responders are at the scene of shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Joe Mitchell

Police officers detain a participant of a Russian nationalist march on National Unity Day in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley dives and scores a touchdown past Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Steven Nelson. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Sandra, a 42-year-old elephant, paints with her trunk in a Hungarian travelling circus of Florian Richter Circus in Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

A woman prays after a mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs. Nick Wagner/AMERICAN-STATESMAN via REUTERS

Bowe Bergdahl, who was demoted and dishonourably discharged from the U.S. Army for abandoning his post in Afghanistan, drives away from the courthouse at the conclusion of his court martial at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

General view of the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

