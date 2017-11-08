Editors Choice Pictures
A U.S. flag flutters in front of a portrait of the late Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong at Tiananmen gate during the visit by President Trump to Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Carole Copeland poses as the character Miss Havisham during the Dickens themed annual Christmas event at Chatsworth House near Bakewell in Britain. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Vietnamese soldiers clean debris caused by flooding by Typhoon Damrey in the ancient UNESCO heritage town of Hoi An, Vietnam. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Daniel Friesenhahn (C) is comforted by Derrick Barnhardt (R) and Chris Johnson during a vigil in the memory of those killed in the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs in La Vernia, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
President Trump and U.S. first lady Melania visit the Forbidden City with China�s President Xi Jinping and China's First Lady Peng Liyuan in Beijing. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A rainbow forms as police use water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest, organised by India's main opposition Congress party, to mark a year since demonetisation was implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Chandigarh, India....more
White House senior staff discuss the situation as President Trump sits in his car after being grounded from an attempt to visit the Demilitarized Zone dividing North Korea and South Korea, at a U.S. military post in Seoul. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Chairs are pictured as students and teachers take part in a demonstration to ask the authorities to reconstruct their schools after the earthquake on September 19, in Mexico City. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Igor Armicach, a doctoral student at Hebrew University's Arachnid Collection, looks onto giant spider webs, spun by long-jawed spiders (Tetragnatha), covering sections of the vegetation along the Soreq creek bank, near Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen...more
Protesters hold banners reading "Freedom Political Prisoners, We are Republic" as they gather in Sant Jaume square at a demonstration during a partial regional strike in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea
A snow-covered chapel is seen, after the first snowfall of the season, in the western Austrian village of Tulfes, Austria. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Demonstrators carry flags and a portrait of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin during a rally held by Russian Communist party to mark the Red October revolution's centenary in central Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A refugee girl from South Sudan waits to receive food from the World Food Program in Palorinya settlement, in Moyo district northern Uganda. REUTERS/James Akena
Rahim Ullah, 5, (C) a Rohingya refugee boy cries as he struggles to stay in a queue while waiting to receive food outside the distribution center in Palongkhali makeshift refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A law enforcement officer enters the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, the site of the shooting, in Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A model presents a creation by Hu Sheguang at China Fashion Week in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio embraces his wife Chirlane McCray as their son Dante de Blasio (L) looks on as they greet supporters after his re-election. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Virginia Governor Elect Ralph Northam (C) celebrates with, left to right, Gov. Terry McAuliffe, Lt. Governor Elect Justin Fairfax, Attorney General Mark Herring and Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), at his election night rally on the campus of George Mason...more
Competitors take part in a horserace, with a slum or "barrio" in the background at La Rinconada Hippodrome, Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Chilean presidential candidate Alejandro Guillier and his wife Cristina Farga, kiss at a campaign rally in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Anti-Trump protesters hold up signs in front of police officers near the South Korean National Assembly where U.S. President Donald Trump made a speech, in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A model presents a creation by Hu Sheguang at China Fashion Week in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A Rohingya refugee walks uphill carrying a vessel filled with water at Palongkhali refugee camp, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Two men fall onto the ground as they have a fight after the running of the 157th version of the A$6.2 million ($4.77 million) Melbourne Cup at Flemington racecourse in Melbourne, Australia. AAP/Joe Castro/via REUTERS
Flags flutter in front of a monument to Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin during a rally held by Russian Communist Party supporters to mark the Red October revolution's centenary in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
A Rohingya refugee girl is weighed at the emergency nutrition treatment center in Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
