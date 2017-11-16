Editors Choice Pictures
A dead whale is seen on the shore of the Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
French CRS riot police face off with protestors during a demonstration against French government reforms in Nantes, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A local gestures as he stands next to a muddy street, following flash floods which hit areas west of Athens on November 15 killing at least 15 people, in Mandra, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
President Trump takes a drink of water while speaking in the Diplomatic Room of the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A man removes broken glass from a building after a suicide bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A man rows his boat filled with straw on the waters of Nageen Lake on a cold morning in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A woman looks on from a vehicle after a pile-up accident on an expressway section in Fuyang city, Anhui province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Fatema, 40, a Rohingya refugee woman and her her two children sit inside a mosquito net in Palong Khali refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev are reflected in a mirror while visiting the Resurrection New Jerusalem Monastery at Istra, outside Moscow, Russia. Sputnik/Ekaterina Shtukina/Pool via REUTERS
A Syrian woman walks past damaged buildings in Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Peru's players celebrate their victory over New Zealand in their World Cup qualifying match. REUTERS/Douglas Juarez
Muslims pray on a street in front of an illegally built mosque which was destroyed in the district of Zemun Polje in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
UCLA basketball players Cody Riley, LiAngelo Ball and Jalen Hill speak at a press conference at UCLA after flying back from China, where they were detained on suspicion of shoplifting, in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Protest signs are seen during a rally against the Republican tax bill on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Soldiers are seen on the armoured vehicle outside the parliament in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May talks with resident Val Lay during a visit to a housing estate in North London. REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool
Hatidza Mehmedovic pray near graves of his two sons and husband in Memorial Center in Potocari near Srebrenica. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A destroyed car is stuck at the entrance of a house following flash floods which hit areas west of Athens on November 15 killing at least 15 people, in Mandra, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Rohingya refugee children slide down the road at Balu Khali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Rohingya refugee boy gets a haircut at Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Military vehicles and soldiers patrol the streets in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
A Rohingya refugee boy flies a kite at Balu Khali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Birds fly over Guanting lake in Zhangjiakou, Hebei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Malaysian journalist Mok Choy Lin is seen in court jail before her hearing in Zabuthiri court at Naypyitaw, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
People look at a destroyed vehicle after a suicide bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A Turkish military airplane flies over a military parade marking the 34th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, a breakaway state recognized only by Turkey, in northern Nicosia, Cyprus....more
Ethnic Miao women wearing traditional costumes take part in a parade during the traditional Lusheng (reed-pipe wind instrument) festival in Gulong, Guizhou province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A farmer burns paddy waste stubble in a field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Men transport goods across railway tracks in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
A local, carrying a dog in his jacket, saves a cat that was trapped in a tree, following a heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A view shows the Mana River, during an autumn ice drift at sunset, near the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
