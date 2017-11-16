Editors Choice Pictures

Edition:
A dead whale is seen on the shore of the Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Wednesday, November 15, 2017
French CRS riot police face off with protestors during a demonstration against French government reforms in Nantes, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
A local gestures as he stands next to a muddy street, following flash floods which hit areas west of Athens on November 15 killing at least 15 people, in Mandra, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
President Trump takes a drink of water while speaking in the Diplomatic Room of the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, November 15, 2017
A man removes broken glass from a building after a suicide bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
A man rows his boat filled with straw on the waters of Nageen Lake on a cold morning in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
A woman looks on from a vehicle after a pile-up accident on an expressway section in Fuyang city, Anhui province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, November 15, 2017
Fatema, 40, a Rohingya refugee woman and her her two children sit inside a mosquito net in Palong Khali refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Wednesday, November 15, 2017
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev are reflected in a mirror while visiting the Resurrection New Jerusalem Monastery at Istra, outside Moscow, Russia. Sputnik/Ekaterina Shtukina/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, November 15, 2017
A Syrian woman walks past damaged buildings in Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, November 15, 2017
Peru's players celebrate their victory over New Zealand in their World Cup qualifying match. REUTERS/Douglas Juarez

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Muslims pray on a street in front of an illegally built mosque which was destroyed in the district of Zemun Polje in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, November 15, 2017
UCLA basketball players Cody Riley, LiAngelo Ball and Jalen Hill speak at a press conference at UCLA after flying back from China, where they were detained on suspicion of shoplifting, in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 15, 2017
Protest signs are seen during a rally against the Republican tax bill on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Soldiers are seen on the armoured vehicle outside the parliament in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May talks with resident Val Lay during a visit to a housing estate in North London. REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Hatidza Mehmedovic pray near graves of his two sons and husband in Memorial Center in Potocari near Srebrenica. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Wednesday, November 15, 2017
A destroyed car is stuck at the entrance of a house following flash floods which hit areas west of Athens on November 15 killing at least 15 people, in Mandra, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Rohingya refugee children slide down the road at Balu Khali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
A Rohingya refugee boy gets a haircut at Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, November 15, 2017
Military vehicles and soldiers patrol the streets in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Wednesday, November 15, 2017
A Rohingya refugee boy flies a kite at Balu Khali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Birds fly over Guanting lake in Zhangjiakou, Hebei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, November 15, 2017
Malaysian journalist Mok Choy Lin is seen in court jail before her hearing in Zabuthiri court at Naypyitaw, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
People look at a destroyed vehicle after a suicide bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
A Turkish military airplane flies over a military parade marking the 34th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, a breakaway state recognized only by Turkey, in northern Nicosia, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Reuters / Wednesday, November 15, 2017
Ethnic Miao women wearing traditional costumes take part in a parade during the traditional Lusheng (reed-pipe wind instrument) festival in Gulong, Guizhou province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
A farmer burns paddy waste stubble in a field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, November 15, 2017
Men transport goods across railway tracks in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
A local, carrying a dog in his jacket, saves a cat that was trapped in a tree, following a heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, November 15, 2017
A view shows the Mana River, during an autumn ice drift at sunset, near the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Wednesday, November 15, 2017
