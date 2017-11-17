Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Nov 17, 2017 | 2:25pm GMT

Editors Choice Pictures

Men feed seagulls along the Yamuna river on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Men feed seagulls along the Yamuna river on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / Friday, November 17, 2017
Men feed seagulls along the Yamuna river on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
Close
1 / 24
French CRS riot police face off with protestors during a demonstration against French government reforms in Nantes, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

French CRS riot police face off with protestors during a demonstration against French government reforms in Nantes, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
French CRS riot police face off with protestors during a demonstration against French government reforms in Nantes, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
2 / 24
Tesla's new electric semi truck is unveiled during a presentation in Hawthorne, California. REUTERS/Alexandria Sage

Tesla's new electric semi truck is unveiled during a presentation in Hawthorne, California. REUTERS/Alexandria Sage

Reuters / Friday, November 17, 2017
Tesla's new electric semi truck is unveiled during a presentation in Hawthorne, California. REUTERS/Alexandria Sage
Close
3 / 24
A man removes broken glass from a building after a suicide bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

A man removes broken glass from a building after a suicide bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
A man removes broken glass from a building after a suicide bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
4 / 24
Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe attends a university graduation ceremony in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe attends a university graduation ceremony in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Friday, November 17, 2017
Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe attends a university graduation ceremony in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Close
5 / 24
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May talks with resident Val Lay during a visit to a housing estate in North London. REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May talks with resident Val Lay during a visit to a housing estate in North London. REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May talks with resident Val Lay during a visit to a housing estate in North London. REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool
Close
6 / 24
A local gestures as he stands next to a muddy street, following flash floods which hit areas west of Athens on November 15 killing at least 15 people, in Mandra, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A local gestures as he stands next to a muddy street, following flash floods which hit areas west of Athens on November 15 killing at least 15 people, in Mandra, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
A local gestures as he stands next to a muddy street, following flash floods which hit areas west of Athens on November 15 killing at least 15 people, in Mandra, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
7 / 24
Singer Helene Fischer performs on stage during the Bambi 2017 Awards ceremony in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Singer Helene Fischer performs on stage during the Bambi 2017 Awards ceremony in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Singer Helene Fischer performs on stage during the Bambi 2017 Awards ceremony in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Close
8 / 24
President Robert Mugabe poses with General Constantino Chiwenga at State House in Harare, Zimbabwe. ZIMPAPERS/Joseph Nyadzayo/Handout via REUTERS

President Robert Mugabe poses with General Constantino Chiwenga at State House in Harare, Zimbabwe. ZIMPAPERS/Joseph Nyadzayo/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
President Robert Mugabe poses with General Constantino Chiwenga at State House in Harare, Zimbabwe. ZIMPAPERS/Joseph Nyadzayo/Handout via REUTERS
Close
9 / 24
People hold lights as they form a ribbon during a demonstration called by pro-independence associations asking for the release of jailed Catalan activists and leaders at Sant Jaume square in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea

People hold lights as they form a ribbon during a demonstration called by pro-independence associations asking for the release of jailed Catalan activists and leaders at Sant Jaume square in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
People hold lights as they form a ribbon during a demonstration called by pro-independence associations asking for the release of jailed Catalan activists and leaders at Sant Jaume square in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Close
10 / 24
Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya replaces his sign after waving it during a meeting of the U.N. Security Council to vote on a bid to renew an international inquiry into chemical weapons attacks in Syria, during a meeting at the U.N. headquarters in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya replaces his sign after waving it during a meeting of the U.N. Security Council to vote on a bid to renew an international inquiry into chemical weapons attacks in Syria, during a meeting at...more

Reuters / Friday, November 17, 2017
Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya replaces his sign after waving it during a meeting of the U.N. Security Council to vote on a bid to renew an international inquiry into chemical weapons attacks in Syria, during a meeting at the U.N. headquarters in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
11 / 24
A giraffe mural is seen on the gable end of a building in Shettleston Road in Glasgow East, in Glasgow, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

A giraffe mural is seen on the gable end of a building in Shettleston Road in Glasgow East, in Glasgow, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
A giraffe mural is seen on the gable end of a building in Shettleston Road in Glasgow East, in Glasgow, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
12 / 24
A Syrian woman is seen near a tent in a refugee camp in Marjayoun, Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

A Syrian woman is seen near a tent in a refugee camp in Marjayoun, Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
A Syrian woman is seen near a tent in a refugee camp in Marjayoun, Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Close
13 / 24
A supporter of the Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition gestures during a rally in the Kibera slum in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A supporter of the Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition gestures during a rally in the Kibera slum in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
A supporter of the Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition gestures during a rally in the Kibera slum in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
14 / 24
A man waits for customers while selling umbrellas along a roadside in Islamabad, Pakistan. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

A man waits for customers while selling umbrellas along a roadside in Islamabad, Pakistan. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
A man waits for customers while selling umbrellas along a roadside in Islamabad, Pakistan. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Close
15 / 24
Rohingya refugee Momtaz Begum, 30, poses for a photograph at Balukhali refugee camp in Bangladesh. Begum told how soldiers came to her village demanding valuables. "I told them I was poor and had nothing. One of them started beating me saying, 'If you have no money, then we will kill you.'" After beating her, they locked her inside her house and set the roof on fire. She escaped to find her three sons dead and her daughter beaten and bleeding. Momtaz fled to Bangladesh where she spent 20 days at the MSF clinic receiving treatment for burns to her face and body. "What can I say about the future, if now we have no food, no house, no family. We cannot think about the future. They have killed that as well." REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Rohingya refugee Momtaz Begum, 30, poses for a photograph at Balukhali refugee camp in Bangladesh. Begum told how soldiers came to her village demanding valuables. "I told them I was poor and had nothing. One of them started beating me saying, 'If...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Rohingya refugee Momtaz Begum, 30, poses for a photograph at Balukhali refugee camp in Bangladesh. Begum told how soldiers came to her village demanding valuables. "I told them I was poor and had nothing. One of them started beating me saying, 'If you have no money, then we will kill you.'" After beating her, they locked her inside her house and set the roof on fire. She escaped to find her three sons dead and her daughter beaten and bleeding. Momtaz fled to Bangladesh where she spent 20 days at the MSF clinic receiving treatment for burns to her face and body. "What can I say about the future, if now we have no food, no house, no family. We cannot think about the future. They have killed that as well." REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
16 / 24
A man rows his boat filled with straw on the waters of Nageen Lake on a cold morning in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A man rows his boat filled with straw on the waters of Nageen Lake on a cold morning in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
A man rows his boat filled with straw on the waters of Nageen Lake on a cold morning in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
17 / 24
People look at a destroyed vehicle after a suicide bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

People look at a destroyed vehicle after a suicide bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
People look at a destroyed vehicle after a suicide bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
18 / 24
President Trump arrives with Director of the National Economic Council Gary Cohn at the U.S. Capitol to meet with House Republicans ahead of their vote on the "Tax Cuts and Jobs Act" in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

President Trump arrives with Director of the National Economic Council Gary Cohn at the U.S. Capitol to meet with House Republicans ahead of their vote on the "Tax Cuts and Jobs Act" in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
President Trump arrives with Director of the National Economic Council Gary Cohn at the U.S. Capitol to meet with House Republicans ahead of their vote on the "Tax Cuts and Jobs Act" in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
19 / 24
A Rohingya refugee woman walks along the temporary shelters at Palong Khali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A Rohingya refugee woman walks along the temporary shelters at Palong Khali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
A Rohingya refugee woman walks along the temporary shelters at Palong Khali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
20 / 24
Britain's Queen Elizabeth visits the University of Hull where she opened the Allam Medical Building, in Kingston upon Hull, during a visit to the city to mark its year as the United Kingdom City of Culture, Britain. REUTERS/Danny Lawson/Pool

Britain's Queen Elizabeth visits the University of Hull where she opened the Allam Medical Building, in Kingston upon Hull, during a visit to the city to mark its year as the United Kingdom City of Culture, Britain. REUTERS/Danny Lawson/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Britain's Queen Elizabeth visits the University of Hull where she opened the Allam Medical Building, in Kingston upon Hull, during a visit to the city to mark its year as the United Kingdom City of Culture, Britain. REUTERS/Danny Lawson/Pool
Close
21 / 24
Ethnic Miao women wearing traditional costumes take part in a parade during the traditional Lusheng (reed-pipe wind instrument) festival in Gulong, Guizhou province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Ethnic Miao women wearing traditional costumes take part in a parade during the traditional Lusheng (reed-pipe wind instrument) festival in Gulong, Guizhou province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Ethnic Miao women wearing traditional costumes take part in a parade during the traditional Lusheng (reed-pipe wind instrument) festival in Gulong, Guizhou province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
22 / 24
Supporters of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, run as riot police officers fire tear gas to disperse them along Mombasa Road, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Supporters of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, run as riot police officers fire tear gas to disperse them along Mombasa Road, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Friday, November 17, 2017
Supporters of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, run as riot police officers fire tear gas to disperse them along Mombasa Road, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
23 / 24
A woman shops beside a railway track in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A woman shops beside a railway track in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, November 17, 2017
A woman shops beside a railway track in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

16 Nov 2017
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

15 Nov 2017
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

14 Nov 2017
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

13 Nov 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Fiery protests in Greece

Fiery protests in Greece

Protesters clash with police following a rally marking the 44th anniversary of a 1973 student uprising against the military dictatorship that was ruling Greece.

Tesla unveils Semi and Roadster

Tesla unveils Semi and Roadster

Tesla debuts an electric heavy duty truck and new $200,000 sports car.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Delhi's toxic smog

Delhi's toxic smog

A thick cloud of toxic smog 12 times the recommended limit has enveloped India's capital New Delhi.

Kenyan opposition leader returns

Kenyan opposition leader returns

Kenyan police try to disperse supporters cheering a convoy carrying opposition leader Raila Odinga from the airport to central Nairobi.

Best of the Latin Grammys

Best of the Latin Grammys

Highlights from the 18th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas.

Latin Grammy red carpet

Latin Grammy red carpet

Fashion and style from the Latin Grammy Awards.

Bambi Awards

Bambi Awards

Germany's Bambi Awards honor individuals in entertainment, literature, sports and politics.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast