Editor's Choice Pictures

Pictures | Tue Nov 21, 2017 | 10:35pm GMT

A man walks outside the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku, Azerbaijan. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Tuesday, November 21, 2017
Zimbabweans celebrate after President Robert Mugabe resigns in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Tuesday, November 21, 2017
President Donald Trump participates in the 70th National Thanksgiving turkey pardoning ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, November 21, 2017
People sunbathe on the beach of San Lorenzo in Gijon, northern Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Tuesday, November 21, 2017
Activists of nationalist groups and their supporters clash with policemen during a rally on the anniversary of the 2014 Ukrainian pro-European Union (EU) mass protests and on the Day of Dignity and Freedom in Independence Square in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Tuesday, November 21, 2017
Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomes Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during a meeting in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, November 21, 2017
A Rohingya refugee stands outside her makeshift shelter at Hakim Para refugee settlement near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, November 21, 2017
Former President Bill Clinton salutes a man while visiting with Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rosello (C) a school turned shelter for people who have lost their homes during Hurricane Maria in September, in Canovanas, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Tuesday, November 21, 2017
Offices are seen at the Gae Aulenti square at Porta Nuova district downtown Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Monday, November 20, 2017
Boys play in the river of Stviga on a hot summer day near the village of Pogost, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Tuesday, November 21, 2017
First Lady Melania Trump and her son Barron Trump welcome the official White House Christmas Tree, a Wisconsin-grown tree provided by the Chapman family of Silent Night Evergreens, to the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, November 20, 2017
German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a session of the Bundestag in Berlin. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / Tuesday, November 21, 2017
An Israeli police officer tries to move an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man away, during a demonstration against the detention of members of their community, who failed to report to a military recruiting office, in Bnei Brak, near Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Monday, November 20, 2017
Workers wearing panda masks use a wireless device to detect the location of Yingxue, a panda which has received survival training, at a protection base before reintroducing it to the wild, in Wolong, Sichuan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, November 21, 2017
Model Maria Borges presents a creation during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, November 20, 2017
Square holes in the wall of a detention center are seen near the Thailand-Malaysia border in Hatyai, Thailand. Dailynews/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, November 21, 2017
A man reads a newspaper next to marigold garlands, which are used to decorate temples and homes, at a wholesale flower market in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 21, 2017
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) meets with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, November 21, 2017
Bride Tatyana Pashkovets stands at her home before her wedding ceremony in the village of David-Gorodok, Belarus. Tatyana is waiting for the groom Alexander, with whom they will hold a wedding celebration in accordance with the traditions that have developed in this village - to walk through the village to the registry office, then to the church and back home. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Tuesday, November 21, 2017
Jubilee Party supporters cheer after Kenya's Supreme Court upheld the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta in last month's repeat presidential vote, in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, November 20, 2017
A man dressed as a devil performs during a Krampus show in Goricane, Slovenia. REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic

Reuters / Sunday, November 19, 2017
Model Ming Xi falls as she presents a creation during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, November 20, 2017
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the Sungri Motor Plant. KCNA via Reuters

Reuters / Monday, November 20, 2017
Rohingya refugees sit at an establishment at Kutupalong refugee camp, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Monday, November 20, 2017
Muslim brides wait for the start of a mass marriage ceremony in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, November 20, 2017
An aerial view shows the darkened ground of an oil spill which shut down the Keystone pipeline between Canada and the United States, located in an agricultural area near Amherst, South Dakota. REUTERS/Dronebase

Reuters / Saturday, November 18, 2017
Relatives mourn the death of Lakbira Essabiry, one of the people who were killed when a stampede broke out in the southwestern Moroccan town of Sidi Boulaalam as food aid was being distributed in a market, in Sidi Boulaalam, Morocco. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Monday, November 20, 2017
Children protest against the Saudi-led coalition outside the U.N. offices in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, November 20, 2017
Demonstrators march during the National Black Consciousness Day in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, November 20, 2017
First lady Melania Trump and her son Barron Trump welcome the official White House Christmas Tree, a Wisconsin-grown tree provided by the Chapman family of Silent Night Evergreens, to the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, November 20, 2017
