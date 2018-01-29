Editors Choice Pictures
Lava flows from the crater of Mount Mayon Volcano during an eruption in Legazpi city, Albay province, south of Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Kesha is embraced by fellow singers after they performed Praying at the Grammy Awards. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A reveler takes part in the annual block party Desliga da Justica during pre-carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A resident reacts as he attempts to extinguish a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in the Southlands estate of Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Winner Roger Federer of Switzerland cries while holding the Australian Open trophy. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Women react outside their damaged home next to the scene of a bomb explosion at a police station in San Lorenzo, Ecuador. REUTERS/Daniel Tapia
A Mexican policeman patrols at a dirt road as part of a joint operation to find James Martin Camacho Padilla, a missing 7-year-old boy with autism from Washington state, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A police officer fires tear gas during clashes with demonstrators as Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez is sworn in for a new term in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Students with torches gather prior to a march in celebration of the 165th birth anniversary of Cuba's independence hero Jose Marti, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer
Saudi Arabian billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal sits for an interview with Reuters in the office of the suite where he has been detained at the Ritz-Carlton in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Katie Paul
Survivors and guests walk inside the barbed wire fences at the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz, during the ceremonies marking the 73rd anniversary of the liberation of the camp and International Holocaust Victims...more
Miley Cyrus arrives at the Grammy Awards. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A bride adorned with a decorative sign on her dress waits for her wedding to start during a mass marriage ceremony organized by the Pakistan Hindu Council in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Parishioners and revellers celebrate during a band march at the feast marking the shipwreck in 60 A.D. of Saint Paul, Malta's patron saint, in Valletta, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
The border fence between the U.S. and Mexico is seen in this picture taken from the Mexican side of the border in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
An injured man receives medical assistance after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Priyabrat Panigrahi, an artist, performs Hakanai, a choreographic work that features a solo dancer surrounded by a cubist landscape of moving digital images, in an auditorium in Chennai, India. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Supporters of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny look out from windows of a building during a rally for a boycott of a March 18 presidential election in St. Petersburg, Russia. The placard reads "Police is waiting for us". REUTERS/Anton...more
A devotee sprinkles water, considered holy, while being carried around the town in a vessel as part of rituals during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Thecho, Lalitpur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A balloon flies over Swiss mountains during the International Hot Air Balloon Week in Chateau-d'Oex, Switzerland. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark celebrates winning against Simona Halep of Romania at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Activists pray during a rally in front of the White House, to mark the anniversary of "the first Muslim and refugee ban" and subsequent bans, in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Spain's team poses with gold medals and the championship trophy at the European Handball Championship. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A house is lit with the help of a generator, on a street in the dark after Hurricane Maria damaged the electrical grid in September 2017, in Naguabo, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
