Mon Mar 5, 2018

Editors Choice Pictures

Chinese President Xi Jinping leaves after the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Saturday, March 03, 2018
1 / 24
Oscar winners Sam Rockwell, Frances McDormand, Allison Janney and Gary Oldman (L to R) pose backstage. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, March 05, 2018
2 / 24
Jennifer Lawrence wears Christian Dior. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, March 05, 2018
3 / 24
5-Star Movement leader Luigi Di Maio waves as he leaves after casting his vote at a polling station in Pomigliano d'Arco, Italy. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Reuters / Sunday, March 04, 2018
4 / 24
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen in Rajo, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Sunday, March 04, 2018
5 / 24
Mats Pettersson's lead dogs wait at the start line during the ceremonial start of the Iditarod dog sled race in Anchorage, Alaska. REUTERS/Mark Meyer

Reuters / Sunday, March 04, 2018
6 / 24
Relatives of Palestinian farmer Mohamad Abu Jamea, mourn during his funeral in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Sunday, March 04, 2018
7 / 24
Frances McDormand asks women in the audience to stand as she accepts the Oscar for Best Actress for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri." REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, March 05, 2018
8 / 24
Andrew Pozzi of Britain wins the men's 60 metres hurdles at the IAAF. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Sunday, March 04, 2018
9 / 24
Best animated short film - Kobe Bryant reacts while being directed to the photo stage with Glen Keane after winning the Best Short Film (Animated) Award for "Dear Basketball". REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, March 05, 2018
10 / 24
Best Costume Design winner Mark Bridges rides a jet ski with actress Helen Mirren on the back after he won it for the shortest Oscar acceptance speech of 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, March 05, 2018
11 / 24
Jordan Peele holds his Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for "Get Out." REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, March 05, 2018
12 / 24
People take a dip in the flowing waters of Wawa Dam in Rodriguez, Rizal province, Philippines. REUTERS/Dondi Tawatao

Reuters / Sunday, March 04, 2018
13 / 24
Ashley Judd, Annabella Sciorra and Salma Hayek. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, March 05, 2018
14 / 24
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a rally to support his bid in the upcoming presidential election at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, March 03, 2018
15 / 24
A boy jumps between stacks of sand as he plays in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Sunday, March 04, 2018
16 / 24
Tiffany Haddish (L) and Maya Rudolph take the stage to present the Oscar for Best Documentary Short Subject. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, March 05, 2018
17 / 24
Kite boarders and kite skiers compete during a regional snow kiting championship on the ice-covered Yenisei River outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Sunday, March 04, 2018
18 / 24
A child dressed as a suffragette demonstrates during the March4Women event in central London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Sunday, March 04, 2018
19 / 24
Presenter Rita Moreno. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, March 05, 2018
20 / 24
Ivana Spanovic of Serbia in action during the Women's Long Jump Final at the IAAF. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Sunday, March 04, 2018
21 / 24
Relatives of Palestinian farmer Mohamad Abu Jamea, mourn during his funeral in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Sunday, March 04, 2018
22 / 24
Sofia Carson on the red carpet. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, March 04, 2018
23 / 24
Guillermo del Toro with the Best Director Award and the Best Picture Award for "The Shape of Water" REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, March 05, 2018
24 / 24
