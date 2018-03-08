Edition:
Pictures | Thu Mar 8, 2018 | 6:35pm GMT

Editors Choice Pictures

Israeli ultra-Orthodox Jewish men sit as a water canon is activated during a protest against the detention of a member of their community who refuses to serve in the Israeli army, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

1 / 28
Women run during an event marking International Women's Day in Old Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

2 / 28
Paul Manafort (R), former campaign manager for U.S. President Donald Trump, arrives for an arraignment at the federal courthouse in Alexandria, Virginia. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

3 / 28
The forensic tent, covering the bench where Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found, is repositioned by officials in protective suits in the centre of Salisbury, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

4 / 28
A boy is seen in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

5 / 28
McDonald's 'M' logo is turned upside down in honour of International Women's Day in Lynwood, California. Courtesy McDonald's/via REUTERS

6 / 28
Meghan Markle talks to a local schoolgirl during a walkabout with Britain's Prince Harry during a visit to Birmingham. REUTERS/Phil Noble

7 / 28
The delegation and the team of North Korea arrive at The Paralympic Village in Pyeongchang, South Korea. OIS/IOC/Thomas Lovelock/via Reuters

8 / 28
A man stands in front of a damaged mosque after a clash between two communities in Digana central district of Kandy, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

9 / 28
With a rocket ship on the table, U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about the space program during a cabinet meeting at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

10 / 28
An attendant is seen between curtains during the second plenary session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Aly Song

11 / 28
Claudia Kelleway lies with Ruby the Great Dane during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham. REUTERS/Darren Staples

12 / 28
A pedestrian walks through Central Park during a snow storm in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

13 / 28
Anti riot policeman drags away a supporter of Sierra Leone People's Party (SLPP) during a protest against the police attempting to search the offices of Julius Maada Bio, the presidential candidate for (SLPP) in Freetown, Sierra Leone. REUTERS/Olivia Acland

14 / 28
Female members of police commando march during a ceremony on International Women's Day, at the police headquarters in Islamabad, Pakistan. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

15 / 28
A U.S. Navy officer plays with Agent Orange victims at a hospice as part of the visit to Vietnam of U.S aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson in Danang, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

16 / 28
Salisbury Cathedral, in the centre of the city in which former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and a woman were found unconscious after they had been exposed to an unknown substance is seen at dawn in Salisbury. REUTERS/Toby Melville

17 / 28
A voter casts her ballot at a polling station during Sierra Leone's general election in Freetown, Sierra Leone. REUTERS/Olivia Acland

18 / 28
A survivor of slavery who wished to remain anonymous poses for a picture in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

19 / 28
A Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighter gestures after Free Syrian Army forces took control of Kafr Jana village, north of Afrin, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

20 / 28
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May greets the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammad bin Salman outside 10 Downing Street in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

21 / 28
People walk as the armed forces members patrol during an operation against drug dealers in Vila Kennedy slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

22 / 28
An acid attack survivor has her makeup done backstage prior to a fashion show to mark International Women's Day in Thane on the outskirts of Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

23 / 28
A woman touches the jersey of Fiorentina soccer player Davide Astori as she pays her respects outside the Artemio Franchi stadium in Florence, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

24 / 28
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo is escorted by police after a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer

25 / 28
A fighter aircraft is seen in the wreckage of the sunken USS Lexington, a World War Two U.S. Navy aircraft carrier. PAUL G. ALLEN/via REUTERS

26 / 28
A Palestinian woman reacts from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision on Jerusalem ahead of International Women's Day, in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

27 / 28
Recording artist Lionel Richie shows his hands after placing them in cement during a ceremony in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese theatre in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

28 / 28
