Editors Choice Pictures

The witness table where former FBI Director James Comey will face the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee and testify on June 8 about his meetings with President Trump sits at the ready in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
A woman, who fled with others from an Islamic State-controlled area, greets Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters near Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Workers in protective equipment are reflected in the window of a betting shop with a display inviting customers to place bets on tbe result of the general election with images of Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and opposition Labour Party leader...more
A man carries his daughter on his back after fleeing their home due to fighting between the Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in Mosul's al-Zanjili's district in Iraq. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
The shadow of a member of the Iraqi Army's 9th Armoured Division is seen as he opens a steel gate to a room used as a cell for men, inside a compound used as a prison by Islamic State militants in July 17 district, in western Mosul, Iraq....more
A disabled dog in a homemade wheelchair is seen at a shelter in Tainan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Brazil's President Michel Temer speaks during the ceremony of launching of the Agricultural and Livestock Plan 2017/2018, at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A man runs from sea spray as storms hit Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A displaced boy who fled his home walks next Iraqi security forces in al-Zanjili district in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A woman wears tights showing the face of Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, at a campaign rally in Birmingham, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A boy is evacuated during an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran, Iran. Omid Vahabzadeh/TIMA via REUTERS
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer reacts as he bumps into a member of his staff as he arrives for his daily briefing at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Floral tributes are seen near the scene of the recent attack at London Bridge and Borough Market, in central London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with former United States President Barack Obama at a restaurant during Obama's visit to address the Montreal Chamber of Commerce, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Prime Minister's Office/Handout via REUTERS
A woman walks down the high street in Kensington in Liverpool, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A vendor throws a watermelon that was kept in the waters of a canal to keep the melons cool, towards a customer on a hot summer day in Jammu. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A U.S. border patrol agent patrols a trail along the Rio Grande river at the border between United States and Mexico, in Roma, Texas. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An evacuated student shows her drawing about what she and other Marawi residents experienced before fleeing the city still under siege during a school day at Pantar elementary school in Lanao Del Norte, Philippines. REUTERS/Neil Jerome Morales
A woman reacts near the scene of the recent attack during a minute's silence in tribute to the victims of the attack at London Bridge and Borough Market, in central London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Andrea Constand walks from the courtroom after testifying at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Matt Rourke/Pool
A same sex couple traffic light signal, erected ahead of WorldPride Madrid 2017, is seen in Madrid, Spain.
A bed at an abandoned field hospital used by Islamic State militants in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Forensic officers walk along the road at the scene of the attack on London Bridge and Borough Market, London, Britain. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A woman holds a pair of earpieces during a presentation to the media in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, China. Equipments seized over the years, used in cheating attempts by students sitting for the national college entrance exam known as "gaokao", are...more
A man plays with his son as light shines on the wall of a maritime museum at the Citadel of Qaitbay on the Mediterranean sea, Alexandria, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A boy prepares a bag of scrap bottles collected from a dump for sale on a dust street, on the outskirts of Phnom Penh, Cambodia. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Raphael and Mirjam (R) pose as first guests in the bedroom of the Null-Stern-Hotel (Zero-star-hotel) land art installation by Swiss artists Frank and Patrik Riklin on an alp in front of the peak of mount Saentis near Gonten, Switzerland. Guests can...more
A mother prays outside Maotanchang Middle School in Maotanchang town of Luan, Anhui province, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
An aerial view shows single-handed dinghy boats of the Optimist international class around a motorboat of a coach during a training session of young yachtsmen in the Yenisei River in Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Patric Hornqvist collides with goalie Matt Murray during play against the Nashville Predators in the third period in game four of the 2017 Stanley Cup Final at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Bennett/Pool...more
An Israeli policeman patrols in the grounds of a police station that police said, was stormed by hundreds of protesters during clashes which erupted overnight, in the Arab town of Kafr Qassem in central Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Farmer Erik Groszyk holds a rack of Tuscan Kale growing inside his hydroponic climate controlled farm, one of 10 repurposed 320-square-foot metal shipping containers where entrepreneur farmers enrolled in the "Square Roots" farming program are...more
