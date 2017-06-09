Editors Choice Pictures
Former FBI Director James Comey prepares to testify before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on "Russian Federation Efforts to Interfere in the 2016 U.S. Elections" on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Britain's Primer Minister Theresa May addresses the country as her husband looks on after Britain's election at Downing Street in London. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Palestinians climb over a section of the controversial Israeli barrier as they try to make their way to attend the second Friday prayers of Ramadan in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, near Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A girl protects herself from garbage and dust, raised by a gust of wind, in a slum in Islamabad, Pakistan. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
Muslims pray during the Friday prayers for Ramadan at the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton receives her honorary degree during a commencement for Medgar Evers College in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People stand on the rubble of a house destroyed by a recent Saudi-led air strike in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Adults applaud a player of the Sharklets after his team was defeated by the Eagles during their Future League American football youth league match in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A man collects plastic for recycling in a garbage dump in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A girl wears thanakha powder on her face in a Rohingya refugee camp outside Kyaukpyu in Rakhine state, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May waits for the result of the vote in her constituency at the count centre for the general election in Maidenhead. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter takes a position inside a building in the al-Mishlab district at Raqqa's southeastern outskirts, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Military soldiers carry dead bodies from a crashed military plane outside Launglon township, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Nuns leave after voting at a polling station in Hyde Park, London. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A woman kneels at the place where 17-year-old demonstrator Neomar Lander died during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. The sign reads: "No more blood." REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Married Hindu women tie cotton threads around a Banyan tree as they perform rituals on "Vat Savitri festival", which is celebrated on a full moon day, when married women fast and pray for their husbands' health and longevity, in Mumbai, India....more
This combination photo shows graduates' mortar board hats emblazoned with decorations and sayings during a commencement for Medgar Evers College in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A pet rabbit sits in front of the National Centre for the Performing Arts in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A woman holds a torch while sitting next to a graffiti of 17-year-old protester Neomar Lander, the latest fatality from the anti-government unrest and who died during clashes with security forces on Wednesday, during an event in honor of Lander, in...more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un poses with participants during the 8th Congress of the Korean Children's Union. KCNA via REUTERS
Visitors take selfies as a view of Seoul shrouded in smog is seen in the background at Seoul Sky, the world's highest glass-floored observation deck, in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
This aerial picture shows the Washington Monument standing on the National Mall and the White House at far left in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A Hindu devotee performs a stunt with fire during the Jal Yatra procession ahead of the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, which will be held on June 25, in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
