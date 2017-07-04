Edition:
Pictures | Tue Jul 4, 2017

Editor's Choice Pictures

The intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14 is seen during its test launch in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang. KCNA/via REUTERS

Iraqi Federal Police members hold an Islamic State flag which they pulled down during fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

A giant replica of the Eiffel Tower is seen at the Grand Palais before the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Fall/Winter 2017/2018 collection for fashion house Chanel in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

The relative of a juvenile offender reacts as policemen blocks a road during a riot at Las Gaviotas juvenile detention center in Guatemala City, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

A woman sun tans on the beach in Seaside Park, New Jersey. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Germany's Dustin Brown is seen in action during his first round match against Portugal's Joao Sousa at Wimbledon in London. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Clouds can be seen above the western coastline of New Zealand's North Island, located west of Auckland. REUTERS/David Gray

Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) run across a street in Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping after awarding him with the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle the First-Called during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Ilnitsky/Pool

Children are sworn in as U.S. citizens during a ceremony on the deck of the USS Iowa Museum in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Children play in a swimming pool in Sidon's Old City, southern Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air force One at Morristown municipal airport, New Jersey, en route back to Washington after a weekend at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Aviation Electrician's Mate 2nd Class Lucas Mclean displays a tattoo reading "We The People", from the Preamble to the United States Constitution, aboard the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Nimitz in the Pacific Ocean. U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ian Kinkead/Handout via REUTERS

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro greets supporters during an event in Caracas, Venezuela. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Displaced children draw at an evacuation centre outside the city, as army troops continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Supporters of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu walk with a giant Turkish flag on the 19th day of a protest, dubbed "justice march", against the detention of the party's lawmaker Enis Berberoglu, near Izmit, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Paper bags with a G20 protest slogan are pictured at a shop in the Karolinen district, close to Hamburg Messe, in Hamburg, Germany. The slogan reads: "G20 is stupid and stinks." REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Creamarts, what South Korean barista Lee Kang-bin calls his latte arts, are seen at his coffee shop in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Scientists from German Aerospace Center are seen working as they test some robots on the Mount Etna, Italy. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Villagers use a boat to cross a flooded road at Asigarh village in Morigaon district in the northeastern state of Assam, India. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

A submarine is pictured at the Ile Longue Defence unit, submarine navy base, in Crozon near Brest, western France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Singer Celine Dion poses before the Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018 show in Paris, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Amiruddin Shah, 16, takes part in a practice session at a dance academy in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Bikes are hanging next to the road during Stage 3 of the Tour de France from Verviers, Belgium to Longwy, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

