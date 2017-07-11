Editor's Choice Pictures

Edition:
United Kingdom
Genesis Villella (C), and twins Delilah and Peter Vega, children of New York City Police Department (NYPD) officer Miosotis Familia, participate during her funeral service for Familia, at the World Changers Church, in the Bronx borough of New York City. REUTERS/Richard Drew/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Children play in the rebel held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Relatives mourn during the funeral of Palestinian Mohammad Jebril in Tekoa village near the West Bank city of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, and other Team Sky riders during stage 10 from Perigueux to Bergerac, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
US singer Madonna embraces her adopted son, David Banda ahead of the opening of the Mercy James hospital in Blantyre, Malawi. Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
A member of Iraqi security forces holds a flag of Islamic State militants on the top of a destroyed building from clashes in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
A wild cow leaps over revelers in the bull ring following the fourth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
A demonstrator gets himself on fire when he tries to hurl a molotov cocktail as others run during a protest against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
A girl looks out from a bullet-riddled bus in a rebel-held part of the southern city of Deraa, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
Healthcare activists protest to stop the Republican health care bill at Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders holds the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
Hindu priests sit inside a cave as they perform evening prayers on the banks of the river Ganges in Devprayag, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
Spain�s Rafael Nadal waves as he walks off court after losing his fourth round match against Luxembourg�s Gilles Muller at Wimbledon in London, Britain. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
People practise standup paddleboard yoga, or SUP yoga, on the Adriatic coast in Verudela, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Everton's Wayne Rooney poses with the club shirt after a press conference in Liverpool, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Pieces of ice are seen for sale in al-Fardos district in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
Spectators watch Spain�s Rafael Nadal's fourth round match against Luxembourg�s Gilles Muller at Wimbledon in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
A teenager flies a kite during a kite battle where player will try to cut the kite line of others using a mixture of glue with glass on the line, at a slum in Niteroi, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
Burned ornaments lie among charred trees near Camp Whittier outside Santa Ynez, California. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
A villager throws a chicken towards the crater of Mount Bromo as an offering during the Kasada ceremony in Probolinggo, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Zabur Karuru via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
Nine-year-old Anhinga Benally, who is a Navajo junior girls' jingle competitor, prepares to dance on the first night of the 32nd Annual Taos Pueblo Pow Wow, a Native American dance competition and social gathering, in Taos, New Mexico. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
A sparrow is being fed at a hospital for wild birds in Hortobagy National Park, Hungary. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
An IT employee takes off his shoes as he prepares to sleep in a capsule bed unit at Xiangshui Space during his lunch break in Beijing's Zhongguancun area, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
A wild cow charges at a reveller in the bullring following the fifth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
An Indian security force personnel is seen through a broken windshield of a vehicle at the site of a gunbattle between Indian police and militants on Monday in which seven Hindu pilgrims were killed, in Boateng village in south Kashmir's Anantnag district. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Britain's Prince William, Patron of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, speaks with Ken Wilkinson, Battle of Britain pilot, at RAF Coningsby to mark the Flight's 60th Anniversary in Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi attends an event to announce victory over Islamic State in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
American League outfielder Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees celebrates with teammates and is doused with Gatorade after winning the 2017 MLB Home Run Derby at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Lighthouse keepers Pedro Pacheco (L), Pedro Sousa (R) and Luis Silva check inside the lighthouse of Berlenga island, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
