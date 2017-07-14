Editors Choice Pictures

Edition:
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the Arc de Triomphe du Carrousel during the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Slime eels, otherwise known as Pacific hagfish, cover Highway 101 after a flatbed truck carrying them in tanks overturned near Depoe Bay, Oregon. Depoe Bay Fire District/via REUTERS

French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Donald Trump attend the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, France. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps is covered in gold "slime" as he accepts the Legend Award at the Kids Choice Sport Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Revelers run from the Fire Bull, a man carrying a bull figure packed with fireworks, at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police Headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A pro-democracy activist cries over the death of Nobel Laureate Liu Xiaobo, outside China's Liaison Office in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte (L) tour Napoleon's Tomb with President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Les Invalides museum in Paris, France. REUTERS/Ian Langsdon/Pool

A wild cow hits a reveller with its hoof as it enters the bullring following the seventh running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Members of Afghan robotics girls team arrive to receive their visas from the U.S. embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

A horse runs from burning grasslands of the Long Valley fire near Doyle, California. Lassen County Sheriff's Office/via REUTERS

Floyd Mayweather throws money at Conor McGregor during a world tour press conference to promote the upcoming Mayweather vs McGregor boxing fight at Brooklyn's Barclays Center. Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

Jacqueline Simoneau of Canada competes in the 17th FINA World Aquatics Championship in Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Israeli policemen check the body of an assailant after he was shot dead by Israeli police at the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A girl rests on a rickshaw (parked along a street in Karachi Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A still image taken from a video shows Islamic State militants surrender in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq. IRAQI SECURITY FORCES/via REUTERS

Australian Army Major General Gus McLachlan is pictured alongside a U.S. Army Grey Eagle drone as he addresses dignitaries at the Talisman Saber joint military exercises between Australia and the United States at Williamson Airfield in northeast Australia. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A dusty champagne bottle from an edition commemorating the day former Gambian President Yahya Jammeh came to power is seen in his estate in Kanilai, Gambia. REUTERS/Emma Farge

A herd of elephants cross a road that passes through the flooded Kaziranga National Park in the northeastern state of Assam, India. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

U.S. troops, with soldiers wearing WWI helmets, march past French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigitte Macron, U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump during the traditional Bastille day military parade on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

An Israeli youth swims in a natural spring water pool to cool off on a summer day near outskirts of Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A reveller injured by a wild cow is taken away from the bullring following the seventh running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A Gambian soldier plays the piano inside a house in former Gambian President Yahya Jammeh�s estate in Kanilai, Gambia. REUTERS/Emma Farge

Women in yukatas, or casual summer kimonos, take their selfie in front of paper lanterns during the annual Mitama Festival at the Yasukuni Shrine, where more than 2.4 million war dead are enshrined, in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigitte Macron, President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attend the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, France. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Maria Pilar Abel, who claims to be the daughter of surrealist Spanish artist Salvador Dali, attends an interview with Reuters in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina

