Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Jul 18, 2017 | 1:40am BST

Editors Choice Pictures

Members of the Libyan army's special forces take cover as a tank fires towards Islamist militants during clashes in the militants' last stronghold in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Members of the Libyan army's special forces take cover as a tank fires towards Islamist militants during clashes in the militants' last stronghold in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Monday, July 17, 2017
Members of the Libyan army's special forces take cover as a tank fires towards Islamist militants during clashes in the militants' last stronghold in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
1 / 36
President Donald Trump wears a cowboy hat as he attends a "Made in America" products showcase event at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump wears a cowboy hat as he attends a "Made in America" products showcase event at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, July 17, 2017
President Donald Trump wears a cowboy hat as he attends a "Made in America" products showcase event at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
2 / 36
A group of tourists take part in a two hour "boot camp" experience, at "Caliber 3 Israeli Counter Terror and Security Academy " in the Gush Etzion settlement bloc south of Jerusalem in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Nir Elias

A group of tourists take part in a two hour "boot camp" experience, at "Caliber 3 Israeli Counter Terror and Security Academy " in the Gush Etzion settlement bloc south of Jerusalem in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Monday, July 17, 2017
A group of tourists take part in a two hour "boot camp" experience, at "Caliber 3 Israeli Counter Terror and Security Academy " in the Gush Etzion settlement bloc south of Jerusalem in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
3 / 36
Ntando Mahlangu of South Africa falls during a heat of the men's 100 metre T42 at the IAAF World ParaAthletics Championships in London. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne

Ntando Mahlangu of South Africa falls during a heat of the men's 100 metre T42 at the IAAF World ParaAthletics Championships in London. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne

Reuters / Monday, July 17, 2017
Ntando Mahlangu of South Africa falls during a heat of the men's 100 metre T42 at the IAAF World ParaAthletics Championships in London. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne
Close
4 / 36
The all-girl team from Afghanistan prepares to compete in first international robot Olympics in Washington. They were originally denied entry into the U.S. but participated after President Donald Trump intervened. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

The all-girl team from Afghanistan prepares to compete in first international robot Olympics in Washington. They were originally denied entry into the U.S. but participated after President Donald Trump intervened. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Monday, July 17, 2017
The all-girl team from Afghanistan prepares to compete in first international robot Olympics in Washington. They were originally denied entry into the U.S. but participated after President Donald Trump intervened. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Close
5 / 36
Prince George and Princess Charlotte look out of the airplane window as they arrive at a military airport in Warsaw, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Prince George and Princess Charlotte look out of the airplane window as they arrive at a military airport in Warsaw, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Monday, July 17, 2017
Prince George and Princess Charlotte look out of the airplane window as they arrive at a military airport in Warsaw, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
6 / 36
Abbas Yusuf, 23, known as Hyena Man, feeds a hyena on the outskirts of Harar, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Abbas Yusuf, 23, known as Hyena Man, feeds a hyena on the outskirts of Harar, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Monday, July 17, 2017
Abbas Yusuf, 23, known as Hyena Man, feeds a hyena on the outskirts of Harar, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
Close
7 / 36
Swans and cygnets are weighed, measured, inspected and recorded in the annual counting of The Queen's swans, known as 'Swan Upping', along the River Thames near Chertsey, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Swans and cygnets are weighed, measured, inspected and recorded in the annual counting of The Queen's swans, known as 'Swan Upping', along the River Thames near Chertsey, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, July 17, 2017
Swans and cygnets are weighed, measured, inspected and recorded in the annual counting of The Queen's swans, known as 'Swan Upping', along the River Thames near Chertsey, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
8 / 36
Employees from a bamboo industry company dry semi-finished bamboo chopsticks in a village in Xingan county, Jiangxi province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Employees from a bamboo industry company dry semi-finished bamboo chopsticks in a village in Xingan county, Jiangxi province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, July 17, 2017
Employees from a bamboo industry company dry semi-finished bamboo chopsticks in a village in Xingan county, Jiangxi province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
9 / 36
People hold onto windows to avoid a bull, named Trompetero, during the 'Toro de Cuerda' (Bull on Rope) festival in Grazalema, Spain. Three bulls restrained by a rope are allowed to run through the streets of the village during the annual festival. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

People hold onto windows to avoid a bull, named Trompetero, during the 'Toro de Cuerda' (Bull on Rope) festival in Grazalema, Spain. Three bulls restrained by a rope are allowed to run through the streets of the village during the annual festival....more

Reuters / Monday, July 17, 2017
People hold onto windows to avoid a bull, named Trompetero, during the 'Toro de Cuerda' (Bull on Rope) festival in Grazalema, Spain. Three bulls restrained by a rope are allowed to run through the streets of the village during the annual festival. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
10 / 36
A still image taken from a video posted to a social media website by the Islamic State-affiliated Amaq News Agency, shows a man appearing to be an Islamic State militant firing a weapon, said to be in Raqqa, Syria. Social Media Website via Reuters TV

A still image taken from a video posted to a social media website by the Islamic State-affiliated Amaq News Agency, shows a man appearing to be an Islamic State militant firing a weapon, said to be in Raqqa, Syria. Social Media Website via Reuters TV

Reuters / Monday, July 17, 2017
A still image taken from a video posted to a social media website by the Islamic State-affiliated Amaq News Agency, shows a man appearing to be an Islamic State militant firing a weapon, said to be in Raqqa, Syria. Social Media Website via Reuters TV
Close
11 / 36
A man looks at the names of the victims on the national monument to commemorate the victims of the Malaysia Airlines crash in Ukraine in 2014 in Vijfhuizen, Netherlands. REUTERS/Remko de Waal/Pool

A man looks at the names of the victims on the national monument to commemorate the victims of the Malaysia Airlines crash in Ukraine in 2014 in Vijfhuizen, Netherlands. REUTERS/Remko de Waal/Pool

Reuters / Monday, July 17, 2017
A man looks at the names of the victims on the national monument to commemorate the victims of the Malaysia Airlines crash in Ukraine in 2014 in Vijfhuizen, Netherlands. REUTERS/Remko de Waal/Pool
Close
12 / 36
A car burned by the wildfire is seen in the village of Mravince near Split, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A car burned by the wildfire is seen in the village of Mravince near Split, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Monday, July 17, 2017
A car burned by the wildfire is seen in the village of Mravince near Split, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
13 / 36
Damaged buildings are pictured at night in the rebel-held area, in the city of Deraa, Syria. Picture taken using long exposure. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Damaged buildings are pictured at night in the rebel-held area, in the city of Deraa, Syria. Picture taken using long exposure. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
Damaged buildings are pictured at night in the rebel-held area, in the city of Deraa, Syria. Picture taken using long exposure. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Close
14 / 36
A child seen with an open heart surgery scar cries while holding an empty tear gas canister, which was earlier thrown by riot police, during clashes with residents of the Nile island of al-Warraq when security forces attempted to demolish illegal buildings, in the south of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A child seen with an open heart surgery scar cries while holding an empty tear gas canister, which was earlier thrown by riot police, during clashes with residents of the Nile island of al-Warraq when security forces attempted to demolish illegal...more

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
A child seen with an open heart surgery scar cries while holding an empty tear gas canister, which was earlier thrown by riot police, during clashes with residents of the Nile island of al-Warraq when security forces attempted to demolish illegal buildings, in the south of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
15 / 36
Switzerland�s Roger Federer poses with the trophy as he celebrates winning the Wimbledon final against Croatia�s Marin Cilic. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

Switzerland�s Roger Federer poses with the trophy as he celebrates winning the Wimbledon final against Croatia�s Marin Cilic. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
Switzerland�s Roger Federer poses with the trophy as he celebrates winning the Wimbledon final against Croatia�s Marin Cilic. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
Close
16 / 36
Roots shroud a relief at Sambor Prei Kuk, or "the temple in the richness of the forest" an archaeological site of ancient Ishanapura, listed as a UNESCO world heritage site, in Kampong Thom province, Cambodia. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Roots shroud a relief at Sambor Prei Kuk, or "the temple in the richness of the forest" an archaeological site of ancient Ishanapura, listed as a UNESCO world heritage site, in Kampong Thom province, Cambodia. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Reuters / Monday, July 17, 2017
Roots shroud a relief at Sambor Prei Kuk, or "the temple in the richness of the forest" an archaeological site of ancient Ishanapura, listed as a UNESCO world heritage site, in Kampong Thom province, Cambodia. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Close
17 / 36
A firefighting plane drops water to extinguish a forest fire near Zadar, Croatia. REUTERS/Edin Tuzlak

A firefighting plane drops water to extinguish a forest fire near Zadar, Croatia. REUTERS/Edin Tuzlak

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
A firefighting plane drops water to extinguish a forest fire near Zadar, Croatia. REUTERS/Edin Tuzlak
Close
18 / 36
A Venezuelan resident hangs a flag on the statue of Simon Bolivar the Liberator during an unofficial plebiscite against President Nicolas Maduro's government, in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

A Venezuelan resident hangs a flag on the statue of Simon Bolivar the Liberator during an unofficial plebiscite against President Nicolas Maduro's government, in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
A Venezuelan resident hangs a flag on the statue of Simon Bolivar the Liberator during an unofficial plebiscite against President Nicolas Maduro's government, in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Close
19 / 36
Park Mak-rye, a 70-year-old YouTuber, puts on makeup on a volunteer at a makeup show during DIA Festival in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Park Mak-rye, a 70-year-old YouTuber, puts on makeup on a volunteer at a makeup show during DIA Festival in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
Park Mak-rye, a 70-year-old YouTuber, puts on makeup on a volunteer at a makeup show during DIA Festival in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
20 / 36
A bull's horn touches the face of Spanish bullfighter Ruben Pinar, barely not goring it, during the last bullfight at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A bull's horn touches the face of Spanish bullfighter Ruben Pinar, barely not goring it, during the last bullfight at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
A bull's horn touches the face of Spanish bullfighter Ruben Pinar, barely not goring it, during the last bullfight at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
21 / 36
Fireworks explode in the sky above the Eiffel Tower, in a picture taken from the Montparnasse Tower Observation Deck, at the end of Bastille Day events in Paris, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Fireworks explode in the sky above the Eiffel Tower, in a picture taken from the Montparnasse Tower Observation Deck, at the end of Bastille Day events in Paris, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
Fireworks explode in the sky above the Eiffel Tower, in a picture taken from the Montparnasse Tower Observation Deck, at the end of Bastille Day events in Paris, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
22 / 36
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau comes out of a teepee at the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau comes out of a teepee at the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Saturday, July 15, 2017
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau comes out of a teepee at the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
23 / 36
Team Germany competes in Synchro at the FINA World Championship in Budapest, Germany. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Team Germany competes in Synchro at the FINA World Championship in Budapest, Germany. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
Team Germany competes in Synchro at the FINA World Championship in Budapest, Germany. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
24 / 36
Opposition supporters ride on a motorcycle after an unofficial plebiscite against President Nicolas Maduro's government and his plan to rewrite the constitution, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Opposition supporters ride on a motorcycle after an unofficial plebiscite against President Nicolas Maduro's government and his plan to rewrite the constitution, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Monday, July 17, 2017
Opposition supporters ride on a motorcycle after an unofficial plebiscite against President Nicolas Maduro's government and his plan to rewrite the constitution, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
25 / 36
People cool off at a water park on a hot day in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

People cool off at a water park on a hot day in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
People cool off at a water park on a hot day in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
26 / 36
Zarfishan Zahid (L) smiles as Sana Tahir (R) holds Malaika Noman, 3, as the child arrives in the United States after a federal judge ruled Thursday that President Trump's temporary ban on travelers from six Muslim-majority countries cannot stop grandparents and other relatives of U.S. citizens from entering the country at Washington Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Virginia. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Zarfishan Zahid (L) smiles as Sana Tahir (R) holds Malaika Noman, 3, as the child arrives in the United States after a federal judge ruled Thursday that President Trump's temporary ban on travelers from six Muslim-majority countries cannot stop...more

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
Zarfishan Zahid (L) smiles as Sana Tahir (R) holds Malaika Noman, 3, as the child arrives in the United States after a federal judge ruled Thursday that President Trump's temporary ban on travelers from six Muslim-majority countries cannot stop grandparents and other relatives of U.S. citizens from entering the country at Washington Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Virginia. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Close
27 / 36
Water buffalos compete in Chonburi's annual buffalo race festival, in Chonburi province, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Water buffalos compete in Chonburi's annual buffalo race festival, in Chonburi province, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
Water buffalos compete in Chonburi's annual buffalo race festival, in Chonburi province, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
28 / 36
Firefighters from a Burbank engine company take a break after working all night tackling the Whittier Fire near Santa Barbara, California. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/via REUTERS

Firefighters from a Burbank engine company take a break after working all night tackling the Whittier Fire near Santa Barbara, California. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
Firefighters from a Burbank engine company take a break after working all night tackling the Whittier Fire near Santa Barbara, California. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/via REUTERS
Close
29 / 36
A hot air balloon flies over residential buildings in Wuqing District of Tianjin, China. REUTERS/Stringer

A hot air balloon flies over residential buildings in Wuqing District of Tianjin, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, July 15, 2017
A hot air balloon flies over residential buildings in Wuqing District of Tianjin, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
30 / 36
A woman sits on her bicycle in front of an image of late Venezuela's president Hugo Chavez and an image of Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Altagracia town, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

A woman sits on her bicycle in front of an image of late Venezuela's president Hugo Chavez and an image of Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Altagracia town, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
A woman sits on her bicycle in front of an image of late Venezuela's president Hugo Chavez and an image of Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Altagracia town, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Close
31 / 36
President Trump waves to the crowd during the final round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

President Trump waves to the crowd during the final round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
President Trump waves to the crowd during the final round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
Close
32 / 36
Spain�s Garbine Muguruza poses with the trophy as she celebrates winning the Wimbledon final against Venus Williams of the U.S. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien

Spain�s Garbine Muguruza poses with the trophy as she celebrates winning the Wimbledon final against Venus Williams of the U.S. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien

Reuters / Saturday, July 15, 2017
Spain�s Garbine Muguruza poses with the trophy as she celebrates winning the Wimbledon final against Venus Williams of the U.S. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien
Close
33 / 36
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates his win with fans after the Formula One British Grand Prix. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates his win with fans after the Formula One British Grand Prix. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates his win with fans after the Formula One British Grand Prix. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Close
34 / 36
Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn Carter at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights during a closing ceremony for a Habitat for Humanity project in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. REUTERS/Zachary Prong

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn Carter at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights during a closing ceremony for a Habitat for Humanity project in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. REUTERS/Zachary Prong

Reuters / Saturday, July 15, 2017
Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn Carter at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights during a closing ceremony for a Habitat for Humanity project in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. REUTERS/Zachary Prong
Close
35 / 36
A protester holds a copy of the Polish Constitution during an opposition protest at the Market Square in Krakow, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Jakub Porzycki via REUTERS

A protester holds a copy of the Polish Constitution during an opposition protest at the Market Square in Krakow, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Jakub Porzycki via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
A protester holds a copy of the Polish Constitution during an opposition protest at the Market Square in Krakow, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Jakub Porzycki via REUTERS
Close
36 / 36
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

14 Jul 2017
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

14 Jul 2017
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

13 Jul 2017
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

12 Jul 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

World Athletics Championships

World Athletics Championships

The world's top athletes compete in London.

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.

Balloons over Bristol

Balloons over Bristol

Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

White House under renovation

White House under renovation

While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.

Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election

Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election

Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Guam shrugs off North Korea threat

Guam shrugs off North Korea threat

With all the sabre-rattling of North Korea and the prospect of the waters off Guam becoming a new testing ground for its missiles, the people of this tiny U.S. Pacific territory seem to be taking things in their stride.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast