Fri Jul 21, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

A squirrel monkey rests on a tree branch on a hot day at a zoo in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

A squirrel monkey rests on a tree branch on a hot day at a zoo in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
A squirrel monkey rests on a tree branch on a hot day at a zoo in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
O.J. Simpson reacts during his parole hearing at Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nevada. REUTERS/Jason Bean/Pool

O.J. Simpson reacts during his parole hearing at Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nevada. REUTERS/Jason Bean/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
O.J. Simpson reacts during his parole hearing at Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nevada. REUTERS/Jason Bean/Pool
Caracas's main highway is seen empty during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Caracas's main highway is seen empty during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
Caracas's main highway is seen empty during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
AG2R-La Mondiale rider Romain Bardet of France on the finish line during stage 18 of the Tour de France from Briancon to Izoard, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

AG2R-La Mondiale rider Romain Bardet of France on the finish line during stage 18 of the Tour de France from Briancon to Izoard, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
AG2R-La Mondiale rider Romain Bardet of France on the finish line during stage 18 of the Tour de France from Briancon to Izoard, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Khim Hang, 74, sits at her bedroom with a cow which she believes is her reborn husband in Kratie province, Cambodia. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Khim Hang, 74, sits at her bedroom with a cow which she believes is her reborn husband in Kratie province, Cambodia. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
Khim Hang, 74, sits at her bedroom with a cow which she believes is her reborn husband in Kratie province, Cambodia. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Palestinian boys stand next to Hamas militants as they take part in a military show against Israel's newly-installed security measures at the entrance to the al-Aqsa mosque compound, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinian boys stand next to Hamas militants as they take part in a military show against Israel's newly-installed security measures at the entrance to the al-Aqsa mosque compound, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
Palestinian boys stand next to Hamas militants as they take part in a military show against Israel's newly-installed security measures at the entrance to the al-Aqsa mosque compound, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Jim Hampshire, dressed as a character from "Game of Thrones," attends the opening day of Comic Con International in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Jim Hampshire, dressed as a character from "Game of Thrones," attends the opening day of Comic Con International in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
Jim Hampshire, dressed as a character from "Game of Thrones," attends the opening day of Comic Con International in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
People protest against supreme court legislation in Wroclaw, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Mieczyslaw Michalak/via REUTERS

People protest against supreme court legislation in Wroclaw, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Mieczyslaw Michalak/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
People protest against supreme court legislation in Wroclaw, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Mieczyslaw Michalak/via REUTERS
Britain's Prince William (L), Duke of Cambridge, and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, form pretzels during their visit of the market in the historic center of southern German town of Heidelberg. REUTERS/Thomas Kienzle/POOL

Britain's Prince William (L), Duke of Cambridge, and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, form pretzels during their visit of the market in the historic center of southern German town of Heidelberg. REUTERS/Thomas Kienzle/POOL

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
Britain's Prince William (L), Duke of Cambridge, and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, form pretzels during their visit of the market in the historic center of southern German town of Heidelberg. REUTERS/Thomas Kienzle/POOL
Newly recruited fighters loyal to the Houthi rebels march during a military parade in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Newly recruited fighters loyal to the Houthi rebels march during a military parade in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
Newly recruited fighters loyal to the Houthi rebels march during a military parade in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
President Trump holds a mechanical tool as he attends a Made in America roundtable in the East Room of the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Trump holds a mechanical tool as he attends a Made in America roundtable in the East Room of the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, July 19, 2017
President Trump holds a mechanical tool as he attends a Made in America roundtable in the East Room of the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Boys play under an overflowing dam along Powai Lake after heavy rains in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Boys play under an overflowing dam along Powai Lake after heavy rains in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
Boys play under an overflowing dam along Powai Lake after heavy rains in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A chimney stands amidst remains of a home destroyed by the Detwiler fire in Mariposa, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A chimney stands amidst remains of a home destroyed by the Detwiler fire in Mariposa, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, July 19, 2017
A chimney stands amidst remains of a home destroyed by the Detwiler fire in Mariposa, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Prince George arrives at Tegel airport in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Prince George arrives at Tegel airport in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Prince George arrives at Tegel airport in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Orica-Scott rider Annemiek van Vleuten of the Netherlands wins the first stage of La Course by Le Tour de France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Orica-Scott rider Annemiek van Vleuten of the Netherlands wins the first stage of La Course by Le Tour de France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
Orica-Scott rider Annemiek van Vleuten of the Netherlands wins the first stage of La Course by Le Tour de France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A Crocodile that was captured from a lagoon and temporarily kept in a zoo, is being caught in order to be transported and released in a national park, in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

A Crocodile that was captured from a lagoon and temporarily kept in a zoo, is being caught in order to be transported and released in a national park, in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Wednesday, July 19, 2017
A Crocodile that was captured from a lagoon and temporarily kept in a zoo, is being caught in order to be transported and released in a national park, in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Belgian researcher Jeroen Schuermans holds a human brain, part of a collection of more than 3,000 brains that could provide insight into psychiatric diseases, at the psychiatric hospital in Duffel, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Belgian researcher Jeroen Schuermans holds a human brain, part of a collection of more than 3,000 brains that could provide insight into psychiatric diseases, at the psychiatric hospital in Duffel, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Belgian researcher Jeroen Schuermans holds a human brain, part of a collection of more than 3,000 brains that could provide insight into psychiatric diseases, at the psychiatric hospital in Duffel, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
The signs, which read "Cristiano Ronaldo" (L) and "Messi", are on display outside a soccer stadium at an amusement park, made of straw and erected to attract customers, on the territory of the "Ponomaryovo" farming enterprise cultivating melons, watermelons and pumpkins in the settlement of Krasnoye in Stavropol region, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

The signs, which read "Cristiano Ronaldo" (L) and "Messi", are on display outside a soccer stadium at an amusement park, made of straw and erected to attract customers, on the territory of the "Ponomaryovo" farming enterprise cultivating melons,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 19, 2017
The signs, which read "Cristiano Ronaldo" (L) and "Messi", are on display outside a soccer stadium at an amusement park, made of straw and erected to attract customers, on the territory of the "Ponomaryovo" farming enterprise cultivating melons, watermelons and pumpkins in the settlement of Krasnoye in Stavropol region, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Palestinians shout slogans during a protest over Israel's new security measures at the compound housing al-Aqsa mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Palestinians shout slogans during a protest over Israel's new security measures at the compound housing al-Aqsa mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
Palestinians shout slogans during a protest over Israel's new security measures at the compound housing al-Aqsa mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A two-month-old unnamed male baby elephant walks with another elephant at the African Safari Zoo in Puebla, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A two-month-old unnamed male baby elephant walks with another elephant at the African Safari Zoo in Puebla, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, July 19, 2017
A two-month-old unnamed male baby elephant walks with another elephant at the African Safari Zoo in Puebla, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Demonstrators protest against the Grenfell Tower fire outside a Kensington and Chelsea Council meeting at Kensington Town Hall in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Demonstrators protest against the Grenfell Tower fire outside a Kensington and Chelsea Council meeting at Kensington Town Hall in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Demonstrators protest against the Grenfell Tower fire outside a Kensington and Chelsea Council meeting at Kensington Town Hall in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
England's Ian Poulter reacts after his third shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the 146th Open Championship. REUTERS/Paul Childs

England�s Ian Poulter reacts after his third shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the 146th Open Championship. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
England�s Ian Poulter reacts after his third shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the 146th Open Championship. REUTERS/Paul Childs
A pedestrian walks through a barricade during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A pedestrian walks through a barricade during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, July 19, 2017
A pedestrian walks through a barricade during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Palestinian boy Mohammad Shanty, who suffers from cystic fibrosis, sits next to his mother after receiving oxygen therapy during a power cut in their family house, which is equipped with a backup battery-powered system, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian boy Mohammad Shanty, who suffers from cystic fibrosis, sits next to his mother after receiving oxygen therapy during a power cut in their family house, which is equipped with a backup battery-powered system, in Gaza City....more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Palestinian boy Mohammad Shanty, who suffers from cystic fibrosis, sits next to his mother after receiving oxygen therapy during a power cut in their family house, which is equipped with a backup battery-powered system, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell looks down as President Trump speaks during a meeting with Senate Republicans to discuss healthcare at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell looks down as President Trump speaks during a meeting with Senate Republicans to discuss healthcare at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell looks down as President Trump speaks during a meeting with Senate Republicans to discuss healthcare at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Team Ukraine competes in the synchro competition at the FINA World Championships. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Team Ukraine competes in the synchro competition at the FINA World Championships. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Team Ukraine competes in the synchro competition at the FINA World Championships. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Palestinian men take part in evening prayers inside Jerusalem's Old City next to the Lion's Gate. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Palestinian men take part in evening prayers inside Jerusalem's Old City next to the Lion's Gate. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Palestinian men take part in evening prayers inside Jerusalem's Old City next to the Lion's Gate. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
People watch as Hoa Binh hydroelectric power plant opens the flood gates after a heavy rainfall caused by Talas typhoon in Hoa Binh province, outside Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

People watch as Hoa Binh hydroelectric power plant opens the flood gates after a heavy rainfall caused by Talas typhoon in Hoa Binh province, outside Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
People watch as Hoa Binh hydroelectric power plant opens the flood gates after a heavy rainfall caused by Talas typhoon in Hoa Binh province, outside Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
Workers lay alumina particles inside an air treatment facility at an oxygen production plant in Ma'anshan, Anhui province, China. China Daily via REUTERS

Workers lay alumina particles inside an air treatment facility at an oxygen production plant in Ma'anshan, Anhui province, China. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
Workers lay alumina particles inside an air treatment facility at an oxygen production plant in Ma'anshan, Anhui province, China. China Daily via REUTERS
An official carries a Union Jack flag ahead of a news conference by Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union David Davis and European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

An official carries a Union Jack flag ahead of a news conference by Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union David Davis and European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
An official carries a Union Jack flag ahead of a news conference by Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union David Davis and European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
People participate in a free infant care training course organized by local labor union in Haikou, Hainan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

People participate in a free infant care training course organized by local labor union in Haikou, Hainan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
People participate in a free infant care training course organized by local labor union in Haikou, Hainan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Wes Gerwien, 28, looks out a window of his family home that was covered in fire retardant in Cache Creek, British Columbia, Canada. Residents of the town were forced to evacuate 11 days ago and can now return to their homes. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Wes Gerwien, 28, looks out a window of his family home that was covered in fire retardant in Cache Creek, British Columbia, Canada. Residents of the town were forced to evacuate 11 days ago and can now return to their homes. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Reuters / Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Wes Gerwien, 28, looks out a window of his family home that was covered in fire retardant in Cache Creek, British Columbia, Canada. Residents of the town were forced to evacuate 11 days ago and can now return to their homes. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
Matthieu Rosset of France competes in diving at the FINA World Aquatics Championships. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Matthieu Rosset of France competes in diving at the FINA World Aquatics Championships. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Matthieu Rosset of France competes in diving at the FINA World Aquatics Championships. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
