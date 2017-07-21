Editors Choice Pictures
Palestinians react following tear gas that was shot by Israeli forces after Friday prayer on a street outside Jerusalem's Old city. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A man stands in front of a damaged building following an earthquake off the island of Kos, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Damaged boats are seen after an earthquake and a tsunami in the resort town of Gumbet in Mugla province, Turkey. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz
A demonstrator faces off with a member of the riot security forces during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Fabiola Ferrero
O.J. Simpson reacts during his parole hearing at Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nevada. REUTERS/Jason Bean/Pool
Members of the Counter Terrorism Service take a selfie in front of the ruins of Grand al-Nuri Mosque in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Wenwen Jiang and Tingting Jiang of China compete in synchro during the FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Palestinian boys stand next to Hamas militants as they take part in a military show against Israel's newly-installed security measures at the entrance to the al-Aqsa mosque compound, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu...more
President Trump holds a mechanical tool as he attends a Made in America roundtable in the East Room of the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
AG2R-La Mondiale rider Romain Bardet of France on the finish line during Stage 18 of the Tour de France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
People protest against supreme court legislation in Wroclaw, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Mieczyslaw Michalak/via REUTERS
Jim Hampshire, dressed as a character from Game of Thrones, attends the opening day of Comic Con International in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Participants drive their cars during the Ennstal Classic oldtimer rally on the road to Soelkpass, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Special olympics athletes Esraa Gamal and Alaa Abdelaziz train with snowshoes on a beach in Alexandria, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Protesters carry a wounded protester during a demonstration against official abuses and corruption in the town of Al-Hoceima, Morocco. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A woman day labourer holds her baby beside a construction site in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A Greek Orthodox priest walks past a damaged church following an earthquake off the island of Kos, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Britain's Princess Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, attends a reception at Claerchens Ballhaus, in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Britta Pedersen/POOL
A squirrel monkey rests on a tree branch on a hot day at a zoo in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A demonstrator throws back a tear gas canister while clashing with riot security forces during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Weaver birds build a nest on a bamboo tree in Lalitpur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) (L) wipes his eyes as he takes the lectern, flanked by Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) (R), to talk about possible legislation for so-called "dreamer" immigrant children as well as the health of his friend Senator John...more
A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show in the Manhattan borough of New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Caracas's main highway is seen empty during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
World Athletics Championships
The world's top athletes compete in London.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
White House under renovation
While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.
Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election
Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
With all the sabre-rattling of North Korea and the prospect of the waters off Guam becoming a new testing ground for its missiles, the people of this tiny U.S. Pacific territory seem to be taking things in their stride.